Anti-sex trafficking effort launched for Miami Super Bowl

MIAMI (AP) — Major events that draw tens of thousands of people such as the Super Bowl have become hubs for sex trafficking, which Miami officials said Wednesday that they are determined to snuff out for this season's event.

Federal and local law enforcement officials launched an initiative aimed at raising awareness of the problem and attempting to enlist regular people to report suspected sex trafficking activity, which often involves children as young as 12.

The Super Bowl will be played Feb. 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, but dozens of party-atmosphere events surround the contest itself — all of which present opportunities for sex trafficking and prostitution.

"We're not going to tolerate the sexual exploitation of our children and our youth," Katherine Fernandez Rundle, the Miami-Dade state attorney, said at a news conference.

"We are really ready to head this off," she added.

The Miami effort will include ads including a "creepy guy" poster bearing the words: "Buy Sex. Be Exposed." That and other ads will appear on buses, in social media, on billboards, at mass transit stations and many other places.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}