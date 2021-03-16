Anxiety, confusion, terror, relief: Giving birth in pandemic

Maduike won't soon forget meeting her baby in a mask. “There's something so sad about that,” she said. “You're terrified to eliminate that barrier because you just don't know.”

Due to pandemic travel restrictions, her father remains stuck in Nigeria and still hasn't met her baby.

Liz Teich and her husband moved with their 3-year-old in February 2020 from Brooklyn to suburban New Rochelle before she gave birth to their second child about two months later. They landed within a containment zone in one of the earliest COVID surges in the U.S. The hospital, under pressure from women due to deliver there, had just lifted its ban on birth partners in the delivery room when Teich went into labor.

“My husband had to leave the hospital two hours after the birth,” she said. “I was lucky. I suffered hemorrhaging after the first birth. I was really concerned to be alone during a pandemic when the hospital was short-staffed.”

Thirty hours after giving birth, Teich and her baby were home.

“I didn't even shower. I was too scared to touch the bathroom. We didn't know if the virus was airborne or whether it was on surfaces, or really anything about the virus at all. I mostly labored at home because I was too scared to go," she said.