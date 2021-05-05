'Anxious to see you:' JFK letters to Swedish lover auctioned

“I must say I was sad to learn that, after all, you are not coming to the U.S.," he wrote.

“If you don’t marry come over as I should like to see you. I had a wonderful time last summer with you. It is a bright memory of my life,” Kennedy wrote. "I am anxious to see you. Is it not strange after all these months? Perhaps at first it shall be a little difficult as we shall be strangers — but not strangers — and I am sure it will all work and I shall think that though it is a long way to Gunilla — it is worth it.”

“This is the only Kennedy letter that we have offered that displays open affection to another woman while he was married,” the auction house said in a statement.

In her memoir, von Post recounted Kennedy's efforts to end his marriage to Bouvier and bring her to the U.S. In the end, the future president's hopes of doing that were thwarted by his authoritarian father, Joseph P. Kennedy; JFK's own political ambitions; and the future first lady's 1955 miscarriage and 1956 pregnancy.

Von Post and Kennedy saw each other only one other time: a chance encounter at a gala at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City in 1958, when the Swede was pregnant with her first child.

The letters being auctioned off originated from von Post's estate, RR Auction said.

