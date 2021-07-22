AP editor, Times columnist among new Pulitzer Board chairs

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Times opinion columnist Gail Collins, Associated Press Editor at Large John Daniszewski and journalist Katherine Boo have been elected as co-chairs of the Pulitzer Prize Board, the organization announced Thursday.

They succeed ProPublica Editor-in-Chief Stephen Engelberg and Simon & Schuster Vice President and Executive Editor Mindy Marqués González.

The leadership role rotates annually to the most senior member or members of the 19-person board. Each of the three journalists joined the Pulitzer Board in 2013.

Boo won a Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2000 for a Washington Post investigation into the wrongful deaths of disabled people being hidden from the public. She also has written for the Washington City Paper, the Washington Monthly and the New Yorker. She is the author of “Behind the Beautiful Forevers,” which won a 2012 National Book Award.