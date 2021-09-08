AP Emmy pundits favor 'The Crown,' 'Ted Lasso' for honors

ACTOR, COMEDY SERIES

Nominees: Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; William H. Macy, “Shameless”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Kenan Thompson, “Kenan."

ELBER:

Should win: Macy. His role as a shambling, tragicomic mess of an impoverished patriarch in the now-ended series was just one more of the character actor's indelible creations. Not heroic enough, academy? Or maybe he makes it look too easy.

Will win: Sudeikis. Yes, there is a deep-bench cast of rogues and schemers supporting him. But the show's conceit is dependent on Sudeikis giving the character honesty and charm without smarm, and he does.

KENNEDY:

Should win: You know what else is honest and charming? Anderson in “black-ish.” You know what else is true? He’s never won an Emmy for being the lovable, slightly crazed dad on “black-ish.” Six times he’s been nominated for his consistently fresh, very relatable character, but no wins. It’s more than time.