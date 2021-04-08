AP Exclusive: Northam endorses McAuliffe for Va. governor

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that he is backing Terry McAuliffe in the race to succeed him, handing his predecessor one of the contest's most coveted endorsements.

Northam, who under Virginia law cannot seek a consecutive term in office, said McAuliffe's accomplishments during his previous term in the governor's mansion show he is the right person for the job.

“Terry’s strong record of delivering for Virginians is exactly why we need him as our next governor," Northam said in a statement shared with The Associated Press ahead of the formal announcement. “We will need bold leadership ready to build a more equitable post-COVID economy that creates jobs, invests in workers, ensures equitable access to quality affordable health care, and rebuilds Virginia’s thriving network of small businesses.”

McAuliffe, the presumptive front-runner in the June 8 Democratic primary, has been methodically locking up and rolling out an unmatched number of endorsements and said he was honored to have Northam's.

Northam's senior political adviser, Mark Bergman, said that in making his decision, the governor met with all the Democratic candidates except Lee Carter, the only socialist in the House of Delegates, who did not seek his endorsement.