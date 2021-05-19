AP Interview: Disinformation concerns mail voting expert

McREYNOLDS: I have not been in a board meeting yet, so I have not had access to the data and the performance measures and things like that for the postmaster general. So I have no judgment about his performance at this point in time. … What I would say is, as I’ve reviewed the 10-year plan, the postmaster general and the board laid out many of the very important issues facing the Postal Service and, I think, put a plan out that includes many positive reform suggestions and recommendations. … The one area of the plan that I have concerns about is the service aspect of things, the service standards and even some of the plans around consolidation. … I want to know more about the impacts on service, because I truly believe we have to restore service. We have to restore confidence in the Postal Service.

McREYNOLDS: I do share that concern. As I mentioned earlier, I think that disinformation is the biggest threat that we face with regards to the security of our elections. It is just not true that the election was fraudulent in any way. It is not true that there were issues with the Dominion voting system. It is not true that there was massive vote-by-mail fraud or activities that were nefarious. … And so I think we need to confront disinformation in a very big way and we need to protect our infrastructure. … The second piece is we have to protect election officials. And I do think lawmakers at the federal level need to step in and make it a federal crime to interfere with the conduct of an election, an election official and their official duties. … And then I think on the policy front, part of the reason the disinformation spreads as it does around this country is that there are not many federal standards, if you will, where there’s consistency by state for how the election occurs. And so in one state, you might have a 30-day registration deadline. In another state, you might be able to go in and register to vote on Election Day and vote right there. … We need to think about some federal standards because it’s easy for bad actors to spread the wrong information because the rules vary so much by state.