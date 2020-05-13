AP Interview: Pelosi: Americans 'worth it' on $3T virus aid

“We’re in a whole new world, and I think he’s doing just fine,” she said.

She expects Democrats will retain control of the House and flip the Senate — “which I very much think we can do.”

Pelosi is often seen as the de facto leader of the Democratic Party, the highest-ranking elected official, setting the agenda and message. But now she says of Biden: “He is the leader of the Democratic Party.”

As Republicans on Capitol Hill join the Trump administration to investigate China's role in the virus outbreak, she calls it a “diversion” from the more immediate problems of stemming the health crisis and salvaging the U.S. economy.

“Yes, we want to know the source of this pandemic, but let’s focus on why we are not testing, how we can help people,” she said.

Pelosi, 80, shows up for work most days, masked in a scarf at the U.S. Capitol, and said she is reminded that “life is fragile.”

She repeatedly washes her hands and covers herself to protect others, she said.

“Let’s take it one giant step at a time as we go forward because what we’ve been doing before has been helpful but not enough,” she said, noting that some House Democrats wanted an even bigger bill.