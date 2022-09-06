AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine, according to a newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding.

A U.S. official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the intelligence determination, said Monday that the fact Russia is turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates that “the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions.”

U.S. intelligence officials believe that the Russians could look to purchase additional North Korean military equipment in the future. The intelligence finding was first reported by The New York Times.

The U.S. official did not detail how much weaponry Russia intends to purchase from North Korea.

The finding comes after the Biden administration recently confirmed that the Russian military in August took delivery of Iranian-manufactured drones for use on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Johnson leaves Downing Street to offer resignation to queen

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson left his Downing Street office for the last time on Tuesday before heading to Scotland to formally offer his resignation so Liz Truss can succeed him.

The British leader, who announced his intention to step down two months ago, is expected to meet with Queen Elizabeth II in the late morning at her Balmoral estate to begin the transfer of power to Truss.

Truss, who was named leader of the ruling Conservative party on Monday, will be appointed prime minister during her own audience with the queen a short time later.

Speaking outside No. 10 Downing Street, Johnson said his policies had given Britain the economic strength to help people weather the energy crisis, and he called on the Conservatives to unite behind Truss during the “tough time” facing the country. Then he signed off with his typically colorful language.

“I am like one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its function,’’ Johnson said. “I will now be gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific.’’

Canada police hunt remaining suspect in stabbing attacks

WELDON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police hunted for the remaining suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in an Indigenous community and nearby town in the province of Saskatchewan after finding the body of his brother amid a massive manhunt for the pair.

Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead Monday near the stabbing sites and authorities believe his brother and fellow suspect, Myles Sanderson, 30, is injured, on the run and likely in the provincial capital of Regina, said police chief Evan Bray. The series of stabbings also wounded 18 people.

RCMP Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said authorities are not sure of the cause of death yet but the injuries were not self-inflicted.

Damien Sanderson’s “body was located outdoors in a heavily grassed area in proximity to a house that was being examined. We can confirm he has visible injuries,” said Blackmore. Asked if Myles Sanderson was responsible for his brother’s death, Blackmore said police are investigating that possibility, but “we can’t say that definitively at this point in time.″

Leaders of the James Smith Cree Nation, where most of the stabbing attacks took place, blamed the killings on the drug and alcohol abuse plaguing the community, which they said was a legacy of the colonization of Indigenous people.

China's Chengdu enforces strict lockdown despite earthquake

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in southwestern China’s Chengdu have maintained strict COVID-19 lockdown measures on the city’s population of 21 million despite a major earthquake that killed at least 65 people in outlying areas.

Footage circulating online Tuesday showed workers wearing top-to-bottom protective gear preventing residents of apartment buildings from exiting through locked lobby doors following Monday’s 6.8 magnitude quake centered in the surrounding province of Sichuan.

Buildings in Chengdu and other parts of western China were shaken by the quake. No damage was reported in the city. The quake struck a mountainous area in Luding county, which sits on the edge of the Tibetan Plateau roughly 200 kilometers (125 miles) from Chengdu, where tectonic plates grind up against each other.

Despite only recording a handful of cases, Chengdu’s lockdown is the most severe since China’s largest city of Shanghai was placed in isolation over the summer, prompting rare protests in person and online.

China’s authoritarian Communist political system demands strict adherence to measures dictated by the central leadership overwhelmingly dominated by party leader Xi Jinping.

Typhoon batters S. Korea with 3 feet of rain, damaging winds

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The most powerful typhoon to hit South Korea in years battered its southern region Tuesday, dumping a meter (3 feet) of rain, destroying roads and felling power lines, leaving tens of thousands of homes without electricity before weakening at sea. Two people died, and some of the missing were stuck in a submerged basement parking lot.

Typhoon Hinnamnor grazed the resort island of Jeju and hit the mainland near the port city of Busan before blowing into the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

Hinnamnor’s winds have weakened to 115 kilometers (71 miles) per hour and the typhoon was expected to be downgraded to a tropical cyclone by night as it moves northeast between Russia and the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, South Korea’s weather agency said.

The damage seemed most severe in the southern city of Pohang, where one person was found dead and at least nine others were missing after the storm submerged roads and buildings, triggered landslides and flooded a shopping mall.

Storm-damaged cars – their windows smashed or trunks open – were scattered on roads like garbage, while an entire two-story pool villa was uprooted from the ground and swept away in flash floods. Troops were deployed to assist with rescue and restoration efforts, moving in armored vehicles rolling through streets that turned into chocolate-colored rivers.

Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a legal victory for former President Donald Trump, a federal judge on Monday granted his request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home and temporarily halted the Justice Department’s use of the records for investigative purposes.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon authorizes an outside legal expert to review the records taken during the Aug. 8 search and to weed out from the rest of the investigation any that might be protected by claims of attorney-client privilege or executive privilege. Some of those records may ultimately be returned to Trump, but the judge put off a ruling on that question.

The order came despite the strenuous objections of the Justice Department, which said a special master was not necessary in part because officials had already completed their review of potentially privileged documents. The department said Monday that it was reviewing the decision but did not indicate if and when it might appeal.

The order almost certainly slows the pace of the department’s investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago, particularly given the judge’s directive that the Justice Department may not for the moment use any of the seized materials as part of its investigation into the storage of government secrets at the Florida property. The injunction is in place until the yet-to-be-named special master completes his or her work, or until “further court order.”

“The Court is mindful that restraints on criminal prosecutions are disfavored, but finds that these unprecedented circumstances call for a brief pause to allow for neutral, third-party review to ensure a just process with adequate safeguards,” Cannon, a Trump appointee, wrote in her 24-page order.

Biden blasts 'extreme' GOP in Labor Day swing-state trips

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden excoriated “MAGA Republicans" and the extreme right on Monday, pitching personal Labor Day appeals to swing-state union members who he hopes will turn out in force for his party in November.

“The middle class built America,” Biden told a workers’ gathering at park grounds in Milwaukee. “Everybody knows that. But unions built the middle class.”

Later Monday, he flew to West Mifflin, outside Pittsburgh — returning to Pennsylvania for the third time in less than a week and just two days after his predecessor, Donald Trump, staged his own rally in the state.

The unofficial start of fall, Labor Day also traditionally starts a political busy season where campaigns scramble to excite voters for Election Day on Nov. 8. That’s when control of the House and Senate, as well some of the country’s top governorships, will be decided.

Trump spoke Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, near Scranton, where Biden was born. The president made his own Wilkes-Barre trip last week to discuss increasing funding for police, to decry GOP criticism of the FBI after the raid on Trump’s Florida estate and to argue that new, bipartisan gun measures can help reduce violent crime.

Uvalde school year starts amid fear and unfinished security

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A new and worrisome school year begins Tuesday in Uvalde.

There is new high fencing around the Texas community's public school campuses that still isn't finished, a heavy police patrol that many families don't trust and no classes ever again at Robb Elementary School, three months after a gunman with an AR-15-style rifle killed 19 children and two teachers inside two adjoining fourth-grade classrooms.

Ashley Morales is putting her son, Jeremiah, back in class — because she says she has no other choice as a working single mother. She will drop him off outside Uvalde Elementary on the first day. She says parents won't be allowed inside.

“I'm just nervous, scared," said Morales, whose son was a third-grader last year at Robb Elementary and lost three friends in the May 24 massacre. During a recent “Meet the Teacher" night, she felt a rush of anxiety walking down the school hall.

“Oh my gosh, it's actually going to happen," she said. “School is going to start."

Search ends for 9 missing in Northwest floatplane crash

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for nine people missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle.

A nearby resident said they heard what sounded like a thunderclap at the time of the crash Sunday.

Just after noon on Monday, the Coast Guard said it was halting the search for survivors after “saturating an area” of more than 2,100 square nautical miles (nearly 2,800 square miles or 7,250 square kilometers).

“All next of kin have been notified of this decision,” the Coast Guard said on Twitter. “Our hearts go out to the families, loved ones and friends of those who remain missing and the deceased.”

The body of a 10th person, an unidentified female, was recovered by a good Samaritan on Sunday after the crash was reported at 3:11 p.m., Scott Giard, director of the U.S. Coast Guard's search and rescue for the Pacific Northwest, said at a new conference.

Black woman who integrated Southern school writes kid's book

Ruby Bridges was a 6-year-old first-grader when she walked past jeering crowds of white people to become one of the first Black students at racially segregated schools in New Orleans more than six decades ago. Now, with teaching about race in America more complicated than it's ever been, she's authored a picture book about her experience for the youngest of readers.

Bridges, along with three other Black students at a different school, were the first to integrate what had been all-white schools in New Orleans in 1960.

“I Am Ruby Bridges,” featuring illustrations by Nikkolas Smith, goes on sale Tuesday. Published by Orchard Books, an imprint of Scholastic Inc., it's aimed at readers as young as 4.

Complete with a glossary that includes the words “Supreme Court” and “law," the book is an uplifting story about opportunities and kids being able to make a difference, Bridges said in an interview with The Associated Press.

“It’s a true reflection of what happened through my own eyes,” she said.