AP News Summary at 1:01 p.m. EDT

Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth as Charles becomes king

LONDON (AP) — Bells have tolled around Britain and mourners are flocking to palace gates to honor Queen Elizabeth II as the country entered a new age under a new king. King Charles III planned to meet Friday with the prime minister and address a nation grieving the only British monarch most of the world had known. He takes the throne in an era of uncertainty for both his country and the monarchy itself. As the United Kingdom began a 10-day mourning period, people worldwide gathered at British embassies to pay homage to the queen. She died Thursday. In Britain and its former colonies, the admiration for Elizabeth was occasionally mixed with scorn for the institution and the imperial history she represented.

'A servant queen': World pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Across the globe, the death of Queen Elizabeth II has prompted reflections on the historic sweep of her reign and how she succeeded in presiding over the end of Britain’s colonial empire and embracing the independence of her former dominions. Tributes to the queen’s life have poured in from world leaders to rock stars and ordinary people along with some criticism of the monarchy. It was in Cape Town, marking her 21st birthday in 1947, that the then Princess Elizabeth pledged that her “whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service.” The British empire soon crumbled but Elizabeth managed to maintain a regal — if ceremonial — position as the head of the Commonwealth.

Ukraine claws back some territory; nuclear plant in peril

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are claiming new success in their counteroffensive against Russian forces in the country’s east, taking control of a sizeable village and pushing toward an important transport junction. The United States’ top diplomat and the head of NATO noted the advances, but cautioned that the war is likely to drag on for months. The head of the U.N. atomic watchdog, meanwhile, says conditions at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are increasingly precarious. He says a safety zone needs to be established immediately around the plant to prevent a nuclear accident. The nuclear plant — Europe’s largest — was operating in emergency mode Friday for the fifth straight day due to the war.

Judge tosses Trump's Russia probe suit against Clinton, FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has dismissed Donald Trump’s lawsuit against 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton and former top FBI officials, rejecting the former president’s claims that they and others acted in concert to concoct the Russia investigation that shadowed much of his administration. U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks said in a sharply worded ruling on Thursday that Trump’s lawsuit, filed in March, contained “glaring structural deficiencies” and that many of the “characterizations of events are implausible.”

Board puts abortion rights question on Michigan fall ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan election board has placed an abortion-rights proposal on the fall ballot. The Board of State Canvassers on Friday obeyed an order from Michigan's highest court and closed a record-breaking petition drive to try to amend the state constitution. The amendment would affirm the right to make pregnancy-related decisions without interference. The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the board to put it on the Nov. 8 ballot. The board is comprised of two Democrats and two Republicans. The Republicans had voted no last week, effectively killing the proposal with a 2-2 tie. Supporters had submitted more than 750,000 signatures, easily clearing the minimum needed to get on the ballot.

Computer experts urge Georgia to replace voting machines

ATLANTA (AP) — A group of computer and election security experts is urging Georgia officials to take extra security steps ahead of November’s midterm elections. They responded to what they call “serious threats” posed by an apparent breach of voting equipment in Coffee County. Their letter was sent Thursday to members of the State Election Board and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. It urges them to immediately stop using the state’s touchscreen voting machines made by Dominion Voting Systems and to instead have voters use hand-marked paper ballots. And it suggests mandating a risk-limiting statewide post-election audit on the outcome of all the races on the ballot.

Noem sought to avoid ethics hearing, seal off records

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records. The Republican governor's arguments in an April filing were made public Friday as the state's Government Accountability Board released records in a complaint against her. The ethics complaint was sparked by a report from the Associated Press last year that Noem had taken a hands-on role in a state agency shortly after it had moved to deny her daughter a real estate appraiser license. The three retired judges who evaluated the ethics complaint unanimously found last month that there was enough evidence for them to believe that Noem “engaged in misconduct” by committing malfeasance and a conflict of interest.

San Quentin inmates find community through tennis

INSIDE SAN QUENTIN STATE PRISON, Calif. (AP) — Every corner of the yard at San Quentin State Prison is filled with activity and energy. There, you’ll find a single tennis court, a handful of regulars and some competitive fun against outsiders. Some of the men learned to play before being imprisoned and others have honed their skills inside. It's a chance for these men to forget life behind bars for a little while.

Shaken and stirred: Ukraine war hits James Bond's glassmaker

LA CHAPELLE-SAINT-MESMIN, France (AP) — Iconic French tableware brand Duralex is joining a growing array of European firms that are reducing and halting production because of soaring energy costs provoked by Russia's war in Ukraine. At the glassmakers' plant in central France, workers are preparing to put the furnace into a slumber for at least four months. The 77-year-old company counts generations of French schoolchildren, Mongolian yak herders and Afghan diners among worldwide users of its glasses, bowls and plates. Actor Daniel Craig drank from one its “Picardie” tumblers when playing James Bond in “Skyfall.” Duralex's thunderous machines that turn incandescent blobs of molten glass into hundreds of thousands of tableware items each day will fall silent on Nov. 1.