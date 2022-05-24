AP News Summary at 1:02 a.m. EDT

Biden: Leaders navigating 'dark hour' after Ukraine invasion

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden has warned fellow leaders of the informal Indo-Pacific security coalition known as the Quad that they are “navigating through a dark hour in our shared history” as Russia continues a brutal war on Ukraine. Biden called for greater Indo-Pacific leadership in the effort to stop Russian aggression at the start of a summit Tuesday with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan. Biden did not directly call out any countries. But his message appeared to be a nudge of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with whom differences persist over how to respond to the Russia.

EXPLAINER: What's the 4-nation Quad, where did it come from?

TOKYO (AP) — Leaders of the U.S., Japan, Australia and India gathered in Tokyo on Tuesday for a summit of what's known as the Quad. The name comes from the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue. It began as a loose partnership after the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, when the four countries provided humanitarian and disaster assistance. It was formalized by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007, but then fell dormant until it was resurrected in 2017. Both the Trump and Biden administrations saw the Quad as a key way to place more focus on the Indo-Pacific region, particularly as a counterweight to China’s assertive actions

Russian soldier gets life for killing Ukrainian civilian

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian court sentenced a captured Russian soldier to the maximum penalty of life in prison for killing a civilian, and the Kremlin hinted that it may put on trial some of the fighters who surrendered at Mariupol’s steelworks. Meanwhile, a veteran Kremlin diplomat resigned and sent a scathing letter Monday to foreign colleagues in which he said he had never been so ashamed of his country as when the invasion was launched on Feb. 24. It was a rare public expression of opposition to the war from the ranks of the Russian elite.

AP-NORC poll: Economy grows as priority on Russia response

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are becoming less supportive of punishing Russia for launching its invasion of Ukraine if it comes at the expense of the U.S. economy, a sign of rising anxiety over inflation and other challenges. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. It finds that while broad support for U.S. sanctions has not faltered, the balance of opinion on prioritizing sanctions over the economy has shifted. Americans interviewed by the AP detail how they've had to cut back on driving and spending and want the White House to focus on domestic concerns, even as many people have sympathy for Ukraine.

Trump’s bid to reshape GOP faces biggest hurdles in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump hopes to avoid embarrassment in the Georgia governor’s race on Tuesday as Republican primary voters decide the fate of his hand-picked candidate to lead one of the nation’s chief political battlegrounds. In all, five states are voting: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Texas and Minnesota. But no state has been more consumed by Trump and his unrelenting lie that the 2020 election was stolen than Georgia. Trump recruited former Sen. David Perdue to take on incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, who drew Trump’s ire for pushing back against his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud. On the eve of the primary, Perdue’s allies were bracing for a lopsided defeat.

Search for Supreme Court leaker falls to former Army colonel

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Gail Curley began her job as Marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court less than a year ago, she would have expected to work mostly behind the scenes: overseeing the court’s police force and the operations of the marble-columned building where the justices work. Earlier this month, however, Curley was handed a bombshell of an assignment — overseeing an investigation into the leak of a draft opinion and apparent votes in a major abortion case. People who know Curley describe the former Army colonel as the right kind of person to investigate a highly charged leak: smart and unlikely to be intimidated but also apolitical and private.

Greene seat, 2 Democratic primaries among top US House races

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the last remaining anti-abortion Democrats in Congress faces the political fight of his life in Texas. In suburban Atlanta, two Democratic congresswomen are vying for the same House seat after Georgia’s Republican-dominated Legislature tinkered with their maps. And in northwest Georgia, far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a conspiracy-peddling provocateur who has endorsed calls to assassinate prominent Democrats, is expected to coast to victory.. Primary elections that will be held Tuesday in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Minnesota and Texas will offer a glimpse of what the next Congress could look like, with some marquee matchups testing whether voters want to elect agents of change or a return to normal.

Kemp, Perdue duel could end with Georgia's GOP primary

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday could bring an end to the faceoff between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue. On the Democratic side, Stacey Abrams is running unopposed and will be crowned as her party's nominee. With three other Republicans running, it’s possible neither Kemp nor Perdue will win a majority, requiring a June 21 runoff. But polling has shown Kemp extending his lead, raising the possibility that the nomination could be settled Tuesday. Perdue was personally courted by former President Donald Trump to enter the race as retribution for Kemp not backing Trump’s effort to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

South Asia's intense heat wave a 'sign of things to come'

NEW DELHI (AP) — The intense heat wave sweeping through South Asia was made more likely due to climate change and is a sign of things to come. An analysis by international scientists said climate change made this heat wave 30 times more likely and future warming would make such heat waves more common and hotter. The devastation from the current heat wave's impact ranges from forest fires and glacial floods to crop losses that forced India to ban exports on wheat. It impacts the poor inordinately, who may not have access to cooling. But while some cities, like western Ahmedabad have actively tried to adapt to the heat, most Indian cities still lag behind.

US births rose last year but still less than before pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. births bumped up last year, but the number of babies born was still lower than before the coronavirus pandemic. The modest 1% increase was a bit of a rebound from 2020. The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic witnessed the largest one-year drop in births in nearly a half-century. Government officials think last year's uptick reflects pregnancies that were postponed during the early days of the pandemic. Deliveries were way down in January last year, but improved as the year went on. But the government report released Tuesday shows there were still about 86,000 fewer births last year than in 2019.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0