AP News Summary at 1:02 p.m. EST

Young voters' enthusiasm for Democrats waned during midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Young voters who have been critical to Democratic successes in recent elections showed signs in November's midterms that their enthusiasm may be waning. That's a potential warning sign for a party that will need their strong backing heading into the 2024 presidential race. Midterm voters under 30 went 53% for Democrats compared with 41% for Republicans nationwide. That was down from 2020, when such voters supported Joe Biden over his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, 61% to 36%. That's according to AP VoteCast, a sweeping national survey of voters in November’s election.

Iran execution: Man publicly hanged from crane amid protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has executed a second prisoner detained and convicted over crimes committed during the nationwide protests now challenging the country’s theocracy. Authorities publicly hanged him on Monday from a construction crane as a gruesome warning to others. The execution of Majidreza Rahnavard came less than a month after he allegedly fatally stabbed two paramilitaries after purportedly becoming angry about security forces killing protesters. It shows the speed at which Iran now carries out death sentences handed down for those detained in the demonstrations the government hopes to put down. Activists say at least 488 people have been killed since the demonstrations began in mid-September.

USC's Williams, Alabama's Anderson lead AP All-America team

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is one of three Southern California players to be selected to The Associated Press All-America team. Trojans offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees and defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu joined their quarterback to give USC more players on the first team than any other school. Williams accounted for 47 touchdowns this season and led USC to the Pac-12 title game. Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. and Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, who made it as an all-purpose player, are AP All-Americans for the second year in a row.

'I want to talk': Griner opened up during her long trip home

WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want quiet time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I’ve been in prison for 10 months, listening to the Russians. I want to talk,” Griner said. That's according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week. Carstens told CNN's “State of the Union” on Sunday that Griner walked throughout the plane, introducing herself to every member of the flight crew, shaking their hands, and “making a personal connection with them."

Golden Globe noms led by 'Banshees,' 'Everything Everywhere'

NEW YORK (AP) — The 80th Golden Globe Awards nominations have been announced, with “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leading the pack. Nominations were read Monday. Martin McDonagh’s feuding friends tale “The Banshees of Inisherin” led all films with eight nominations. The madcap metaverse film “Everything Everywhere all at Once” came in second with six nominations. The 2023 broadcast will mark the award show's return after scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked it off television for a year. The Globes will be telecast Jan. 10, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.

Peru president proposes moving up elections amid protests

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s new president has given in to protesters demands, announcing in a nationally televised address a proposal to move up elections. The announcement from Dina Boluarte early Monday came after protests turned deadly as thousands of people took to the streets Sunday to demand her resignation. But her announcement did not placate protesters, particularly in rural areas. Hours after her address, demonstrators blocked access to an international airport in southern Peru and occupied its runway. Protesters are demanding new general elections to replace Boluarte and Congress, and they want the ex-president ousted last week, Pedro Castillo, to be released from custody. He is charged with rebellion.

Morocco's World Cup streak brings a joyful Arab embrace

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It’s a rare moment in the Middle East when the public’s voice roars louder than those of the governments. But Morocco’s surprise wins at the World Cup have stirred a joy and pride among many Arab fans that have, at least for a moment, eclipsed the region’s many political divisions. Perhaps most striking is the Palestinians’ enthusiastic embrace of the Moroccan team, despite the Moroccan government’s normalization of ties with Israel.

BLM sets up student relief fund as loan forgiveness stalls

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has launched a new relief fund aimed at Black college students, alumni and dropouts overburdened by mounting education costs and the student loan debt crisis. The foundation said it set aside $500,000 for the fund and plans to award more than 500 recipients with relief payments ranging from $750 to $4,500. A public application process for the fund opened on Monday. If selected, recipients will receive their money in January. The relief fund is an expansion of a previous initiative the BLM foundation launched last year as millions of Americans struggled to make ends meet amid economic uncertainty in the coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service a month after a previous attempt failed. The social media company said it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday. The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, so Twitter suspended the service.

Purdue moves to No. 1 in AP Top 25, Alabama cracks top 5

Purdue has climbed to No. 1 in men's basketball AP Top 25 for the second straight season. The Boilermakers moved up three spots in this week's poll. Virginia moved up to No. 2, with Connecticut, Alabama and Houston rounding out the top five. The Crimson Tide have their second top-five ranking in three seasons after becoming the second team to beat two No. 1 teams in the same season. Alabama knocked off Houston last week after beating North Carolina earlier in the season.