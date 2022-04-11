AP News Summary at 1:03 a.m. EDT

Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia boosts firepower

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces dug in while Russia’s military lined up more firepower and tapped an experienced general to take centralized control of the war. The next phase of battle is expected to be a showdown in eastern Ukraine. The outcome could determine the course of the conflict, which has flattened cities and killed untold thousands of people. Questions remain about the ability of Russia’s depleted and demoralized forces to conquer much ground after their advance on the capital, Kyiv, was repelled by determined Ukrainian defenders. Britain’s Defense Ministry reported Sunday that the Russian forces are trying to compensate for mounting casualties by recalling veterans discharged in the past decade.

In France, it's Macron vs. Le Pen, again, for presidency

PARIS (AP) — Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron will face far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen in a winner-takes-all runoff for the presidency. They both advanced Sunday in the first round of voting in the country’s election. That sets up another head-to-head clash of their sharply opposing visions for France. Le Pen thanked voters for sending her into the runoff. Several defeated presidential candidates urged supporters not to vote for Le Pen, saying it would throw France into “chaos.” Macron, meanwhile, sought wide support from both the right and the left to defeat Le Pen in round two on April 24. Macron won their last encounter in 2017 by a landslide to become France’s youngest-ever president, but the same outcome this time is far from guaranteed.

China closes Guangzhou to most arrivals as outbreak spreads

BEIJING (AP) — The manufacturing hub of Guangzhou has closed itself to most arrivals as China battles a COVID-19 outbreak in its big eastern cities. Shanghai has taken the brunt of the surge, with another 26,087 cases Monday, only 914 of which showed symptoms. The city of 26 million is under a tight lockdown, with many residents confined to their homes for up to three weeks. No such lockdown has yet been announced for Guangzhou, a metropolis of 18 million. But most schools have switched online and an exhibition center was being converted into a hospital. China has stuck to its “zero-COVID” strategy of handling outbreaks with strict isolation and mass testing, despite complaints in Shanghai over shortages of food and medical services.

With COVID mission over, Pentagon plans for next pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. military medical teams deployed during the pandemic brought back lessons as the Defense Department looks to see what worked and what didn't. The teams were used to relieve exhausted civilian medical workers and provide care to what seemed to be an endless crush of COVID-19 patients. Overall, about 24,000 U.S. troops were deployed for the pandemic, including nearly 6,000 medical personnel to hospitals and 5,000 to help administer vaccines. That mission is over, at least for now. And military leaders are taking stock so they will be better prepared for the next crisis risking a large population, whatever its nature.

Biden, Modi to speak as US presses for hard line on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to speak virtually on Monday. The meeting comes as Biden presses world leaders to take a hard line against Russia’s Ukraine invasion. India’s neutral stance in the war has raised concerns in Washington. And it's earned praise from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who's lauded India for what he calls judging “the situation in its entirety, not just in a one-sided way.” Most recently, India abstained when the U.N. General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from its seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council.

3 churches in Ukraine contemplate faith, hope and charity

BORODYANKA, Ukraine (AP) — It’s almost Easter in Ukraine, where a trio of churches on the far edges of the capital have faith, hope and charity to consider. In Bucha, shocked into silence by atrocities, about two dozen of the faithful gathered for Sunday services even as bodies were being exhumed from a mass grave in the churchyard. In Makarov, people were moved to tears by their badly damaged riverside church. And in Borodyanka, volunteers filled a church with donations just steps from where Russian attacks ripped open a high-rise. One woman in Makarov said all the survivors have one thing in common: They've been speaking to God.

Biden to nominate new ATF director, release ghost gun rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. attorney in the Obama administration is being nominated by President Joe Biden to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. That’s according to six people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press. The announcement of the nomination of Steve Dettlebach is expected Monday as the Biden administration unveils its formal rule to rein in ghost guns. Those are privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up at crime scenes. Dettlebach’s confirmation to lead the ATF is likely to be an uphill battle in what has become a politically fraught process.

America's homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets

PHOENIX (AP) — America's homeless population is graying. It's a rapidly expanding group of destitute and desperate people 50 and older who have suddenly found themselves without a permanent home following a job loss, divorce, family death or health crisis during a pandemic. Advocates say most in this group don't have mental illness or substance abuse problems. Academics project their numbers will nearly triple over the next decade, challenging policy makers from Los Angeles to New York to imagine new ideas for sheltering the last of the baby boomers as they get older, sicker and less able to pay spiraling rents.

Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter's board of directors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk won’t be joining Twitter’s board of directors as previously announced. The tempestuous billionaire remains Twitter’s largest shareholder. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted the news, which followed a weekend of Musk tweets suggesting possible changes to Twitter, including making the site ad-free. Nearly 90% of Twitter’s 2021 revenue came from ads. Agrawal didn’t offer an explanation for Musk’s apparent decision, although he dropped one major hint. The Twitter board “believed having Elon as a fiduciary of the company, where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward,” he wrote.

Scheffler gets Masters green jacket to go with No. 1 ranking

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 player in the world and has a Masters green jacket to show for it. Scheffler won his first major at Augusta National with another command performance. It caps an amazing two months of four victories in six starts. Scheffler left all the thrills and spills to everyone else. He was steady all day and shot 71 to win by three shots over Rory McIlroy. The only struggle was the end when he took four putts from 40 feet. That only affected the final score. McIlroy had his best finish at the Masters.

