AP News Summary at 1:03 p.m. EDT

Student loan forgiveness could help more than 40 million

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt reduced — and in many cases eliminated — under President Joe Biden’s long-awaited forgiveness plan. Biden's announcement Wednesday was a historic but politically divisive move in the run-up to the midterm elections. Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden is moving to erase $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000. He’s canceling an additional $10,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college. It’s seen as an unprecedented attempt to stem the tide of America’s rapidly rising student debt. But it also faces nearly certain legal challenges.

Justice Dept. provides judge with redacted Trump affidavit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has submitted to a judge a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when it federal agents searched the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump to look for classified documents. The document wasn't made public and it was not immediately clear when it might be, or how much of it will ever be disclosed. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart had given the department until Thursday at noon to propose to him the redactions to the affidavit it wanted to make before any portion of it was released to the public. The Justice Department said it wouldn't comment while the judge considers the matter.

Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be moving to replenish the depleted ranks of the Russian military by ordering a 13% increase in the country’s troop strength by Jan. 1. Russian forces have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare in Ukraine and may be preparing for a long, grinding fight. On the battlefront, a Ukrainian official says the death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a train station and the surrounding area on Ukraine's Independence Day has risen to 25. Russia says it targeted a military train and claims to have killed more than 200 Ukrainian reservists. At Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the last remaining outgoing power transmission line was damaged by fire. The Zaporizhzhia plant was temporarily cut off from the power grid.

Scientists use stem cells to create synthetic mouse embryos

Scientists have created synthetic mouse embryos from stem cells without a dad's sperm or a mom's egg and womb. The lab-created embryos mirror natural mouse embryos up to 8 ½ days after fertilization, with structures including one like a beating heart. Research on the synthetic embryos was published Thursday in the journal Nature and is similar to research published earlier this month in the journal Cell. In the near term, researchers hope this will provide a model to do research without the need for as many lab animals. The feat could also lay the foundation for creating synthetic human embryos in the future.

Serena Williams’ 1st opponent at US Open is Danka Kovinic

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams’ first opponent at what is expected to be the last tournament of her career, the U.S. Open, will be Danka Kovinic of Montenegro. Win that, and Williams could face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the second round. The brackets for the women’s and men’s singles events were released Thursday by the U.S. Tennis Association. Play begins Monday. First-round matches will be held that day and Tuesday. There was no immediate word on when Williams will compete. The 23-time Grand Slam champion announced this month she was preparing to step away from her playing career. She turns 41 on Sept. 26.

Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US

BALTIMORE (AP) — Six months into the war in Ukraine, American companies — including federal contractors — continue to buy everything from birch wood flooring to weapons-grade titanium from major Russian corporations. This despite President Joe Biden's insistence that the U.S. would crack down on Russia in response to its February 2022 invasion of its neighbor. The Associated Press found more than 3,600 shipments of wood, metals, rubber and more have arrived at U.S. ports from Russia since it began launching missiles and airstrikes into its neighbor in February. That’s a significant drop from the same period in 2021 when about 6,000 shipments arrived, but it still adds up to more than $1 billion worth of commerce a month.

Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has executed a man for a 1997 killing despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. Fifty-year-old James Coddington received a lethal injection on Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. He was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt rejected Coddington’s clemency petition and declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole. Coddington was convicted and sentenced to die for beating 73-year-old Albert Hale to death with a hammer. Prosecutors say Coddington, then 24, became enraged when Hale refused to give him money to buy cocaine.

Dangerous heat predicted to hit 3 times more often in future

Get ready for a sizzling future. A new study says that what meteorologists consider dangerous heat will happen at least three times more often in coming decades as climate change worsens. That means a heat index, which combines temperature and humidity, of 103 degrees or higher which now happens in mid-latitude areas as an occasional summer shock. But it will hit those places 20 to 50 times a year by mid century. And the study says the tropics will have it worse. A heat index of more than 124 degrees, which now rarely happens, should hit seven to 30 days a year by the end of the century in places like India.

Oz's Senate bid could be a Muslim first but is 'complicated'

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — If Dr. Mehmet Oz is elected to the U.S. Senate this fall, he'll be the first Muslim to serve in the chamber. It’s hardly a conversation topic on the Pennsylvania campaign trail and Muslims say it’s barely a topic of conversation in their community. Many Muslims also may not identify with him politically. While Oz has said it's good for the U.S. to show it elects Muslims and it's good for Muslims to see a fellow Muslim achieve success, some say many in their community don't know he's Muslim — because he doesn't talk about it. Others suggest that faith doesn't matter “if you're not on the right side of the issues.”

British sewage overflows stink up relations across Channel

PARIS (AP) — EU lawmakers have a new reason to be annoyed with Britain: British sewage overflows seeping into the English Channel and North Sea. Heavy rainfall after weeks of dry weather has overwhelmed parts of the British sewage system, causing untreated wastewater to be discharged into rivers and seas in recent days. This is mainly a problem for British citizens, who have been banned from beaches this week and are concerned about the impact on wildlife. But French lawmakers sent a letter this week to the European Commission warning that the British sewage spills could also threaten bathing waters, fishing grounds and biodiversity on EU territory.