AP News Summary at 1:04 a.m. EDT

Putin to mark Victory Day as Russia presses Ukraine assault

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — While fighting continues in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin is due to address a military parade in Red Square on Russia’s Victory Day holiday. Observers will be looking for any clues to the direction of a war now in its 11th week. Ukraine has warned that worsening attacks in the country could come as Russia is eager to proclaim a win on a holiday that marks its greatest victory, over Nazi Germany. Among the biggest Russian targets is the southern port of Mariupol, where invaders have claimed all but one part of the city, a sprawling steel mill where Ukrainian fighters are refusing to surrender.

Patriotism, unease mix as Russia marks Victory Day in WWII

The Russian holiday of Victory Day brings out patriotic displays of flags, military parades and marches by veterans' groups celebrating the country's triumph over Nazi Germany in 1945. At first glance, the preparations for Monday’s celebration seem to be the same as ever. But the mood this year is very different, because Russian troops are fighting and dying in a war in neighboring Ukraine. The pride and patriotism usually associated with Russia’s most important holiday is mixing with apprehension and unease over what this year’s Victory Day may bring. Some Russians fear that President Vladimir Putin will use it to implement a broad mobilization of troops to bolster Russia’s forces, although the Kremlin denies it.

Dictator's son a front-runner as Filipinos elect next leader

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Filipinos are voting for a new president with the son of an ousted dictator and a champion of human rights as the top contenders. Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the strongman ousted in a 1986 “People Power” uprising, has led pre-election surveys. But his closest challenger, Vice President Leni Robredo, has tapped into shock and outrage over the prospect of another Marcos holding the top office. The winner of Monday's election will take office on June 30 for a single, six-year term and stands to inherit immense problems, including deep poverty and the legacy of a brutal anti-drugs crackdown led by outgoing leader Rodrigo Duterte. His daughter, Sara Duterte, has topped surveys for the vice presidential race.

The AP Interview: BLM's Patrisse Cullors denies wrongdoing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In an exclusive interview, Patrisse Cullors, the former leader of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, tells The Associated Press that neither she nor anyone else in leadership has misused millions of dollars in donations. Cullors is offering insights into the growing pains of an organization that went from an idea to a global brand. The interview happened on the heels of renewed controversy over her leadership of the BLM foundation, following a report that the foundation had paid $6 million for a Los Angeles compound in 2020.

"Everything shook": Last civilians leave Ukraine steel mill

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Pale and drawn, the last civilians sheltering in the bunkers beneath the sprawling steel mill in the decimated Ukrainian port city of Mariupol arrived late Sunday night in Zaporizhzhia, the first major Ukrainian city beyond the frontline. The seaside steel mill, where an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are making what appears to be their last stand, is the only part of the city not under Russian control. Thanks to its warren of tunnels and bunkers deep underground, many civilians had chosen it as the safest place to take cover from the relentless shelling of Mariupol, a formerly thriving port city that has been largely reduced to rubble.

Call Pence or Trump? It's decision time for Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has interviewed nearly 1,000 people. But the nine-member panel has yet to talk to the two most prominent players in that day’s events — former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence. As the investigation winds down, members of the committee are wrestling over whether to call the two men. Their conflict over whether to certify President Joe Biden’s election win was at the center of the attack. Some lawmakers on the panel have argued against calling Trump or Pence, saying they’ve obtained all the information they need without them.

2022 midterms: What to watch in Nebraska, West Virginia

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The top race in Tuesday’s primary elections in Nebraska and West Virginia is a heavily contested Republican primary for Nebraska governor. It features a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate who has been accused of groping multiple women. Voters in Nebraska will also be nominating candidates to replace a former congressman, Republican Jeff Fortenberry. He was convicted in March on charges he lied to federal authorities about an illegal campaign contribution he received from a Nigerian billionaire. In West Virginia, two incumbent congressmen are facing off in a Republican primary after redistricting cost the state a seat in the U.S. House.

Trump, emboldened after Ohio victory, faces challenges ahead

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump enters the next stretch of the midterm campaign emboldened by primary victories but facing new risks. Trump’s late-stage endorsement of JD Vance in Ohio’s GOP Senate primary catapulted the “Hillbilly Elegy” author to the nomination in last week’s election. Vance's win also reinforced the deep ties the former president holds among the most loyal Republican voters. But there’s also caution that the coming phase of the campaign could be more complicated for the former president. The midterm primary elections continue on Tuesday with a tight GOP race for governor in Nebraska.

S Korea's Moon calls for peace with North in farewell speech

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s departing liberal president has defended his policy of engaging North Korea. Moon Jae-in said in his farewell speech that he hopes efforts to restore peace between the Koreas would continue. Moon leaves office this week following a single five-year term. He will hand over presidential power to conservative Yoon Suk Yeol. Yoon has accused Moon of being “subservient” to North Korea and plans to take a tougher stance on the North’s nuclear program. Moon lobbied hard in 2018 to broker now-stalled nuclear diplomacy between the North and the U.S. After the diplomacy fell apart in 2019, he faced withering criticism that his engagement policy only helped North Korea buy time and prefect its weapons program.

EXPLAINER: What comes next with John Lee leading Hong Kong?

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong committee stacked with mostly pro-Beijing members has almost unanimously voted for John Lee to become the city's next leader. On July 1, the anniversary of Hong Kong’s 1997 handover from Britain to China, Lee will take control of the semi-autonomous territory. Outgoing leader Carrie Lam leaves after five tumultuous years that spanned pro-democracy protests in 2019, a subsequent crackdown that snuffed out virtually all dissent, and the coronavirus pandemic. Lee was a career police officer and the city's security chief. His choice signals China's central government in Beijing is looking for someone reliable to ensure that its authority in Hong Kong is never questioned again.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0