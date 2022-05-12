AP News Summary at 1:04 a.m. EDT

Ukraine offers to swap prisoners for hurt Mariupol fighters

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine offered to release Russian prisoners of war in exchange for the safe evacuation of the badly injured fighters trapped inside a steel mill in the ruined city of Mariupol. Those negotiations are happening as Kyiv prepares for its first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier. Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said Wednesday that her office charged 21-year-old Sgt. Vadin Shyshimarin in the Feb. 28 killing of an unarmed 62-year-old civilian in northeastern Ukraine. She didn't say when the trial will start. Meanwhile, Ukraine shut down a pipeline that carries Russian gas across the country to Western Europe. And a Kremlin-installed official in the captured Kherson region says he wants Moscow to annex the region.

North Korea confirms 1st COVID outbreak, Kim orders lockdown

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea imposed a nationwide lockdown Thursday to control its first acknowledged COVID-19 outbreak of the pandemic. It had held for more than two years to a widely doubted claim of a perfect record keeping out the virus that has spread to nearly every place in the world. The size of the outbreak wasn’t immediately known, but it could have serious consequences because the country has a poor health care system and its 26 million people are believed to be mostly unvaccinated. Some experts say the North, by its rare admission of an outbreak, may be seeking outside aid such as vaccines and COVID-19 treatment pills. It previously shunned vaccines from a U.N. program, possibly because of international monitoring requirements.

China fights economic slump, sticks to costly 'zero COVID'

BEIJING (AP) — China’s leaders are struggling to reverse a deepening economic slump without giving up a “zero-COVID” strategy that shut down Shanghai and other cities. That adds to challenges for President Xi Jinping in a year when he is expected to try to extend his time in power. The ruling Communist Party has declared containing outbreaks takes priority over the economy. That is despite warnings its goal of no cases may be impossible. Anti-virus rules keep most of Shanghai’s 25 million people at home and have closed parts of Beijing and other cities. The country's No. 2 leader has warned the employment situation is “complex and grim.” The government is promising tax refunds and other aid to struggling entrepreneurs.

Biden co-hosting 2nd COVID summit as world's resolve falters

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will appeal for a renewed international commitment to attacking COVID-19 as the second global COVID-19 summit opens. The virtual meeting comes Thursday at a time when lack of resolve at home jeopardizes that global response. Eight months ago Biden used the first such summit to announce an ambitious pledge to donate 1.2 billion vaccine doses to the world. The urgency of the U.S. and other nations to respond has waned since then. Momentum on vaccinations and treatments has faded even as new, more infectious variants rise and billions across the globe remain unprotected.

Senate bid to save Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has fallen far short in a vote toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access into federal law. Wednesday's 51-49 negative vote almost along party lines provided a stark display of the nation’s partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action. The afternoon roll call promised to be the first of several efforts in Congress to preserve the nearly 50-year-old court ruling. President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass legislation that would guarantee the constitutional right to abortion services after the disclosure of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. But Democrats in the split Senate lacked the votes to overcome a Republican-led filibuster.

Army poised to revamp Alaska forces to prep for Arctic fight

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Army leaders say they are poised to revamp forces in Alaska to better prepare for future cold-weather conflicts. They are expected to replace the larger, heavily equipped Stryker Brigade in Alaska with a more mobile, infantry unit better suited for the frigid fight. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth says she expects to make a final decision soon about the Alaska troop change. The U.S. has long viewed the Arctic as a growing area of competition with Russia and China. Those concerns come as climate change brings warmer temperatures and opens the sea lanes for longer periods of time.

Slain Al Jazeera journalist was icon of Palestinian coverage

A veteran Al Jazeera correspondent who was shot dead while reporting on an Israeli raid in the West Bank was a highly respected and familiar face in the Middle East. Shireen Abu Akleh’s death reverberated across the region and set social media alight. Her unflinching coverage of the harsh realities of Israel’s military occupation was inextricably linked with her own identity as a Palestinian journalist on the front lines. Since 1997, the 51-year-old journalist had reported on forced home evictions, the killings of unarmed Palestinian youth, hundreds of Palestinians held without charge in Israeli prisons and expansion of Jewish settlements. Her death Wednesday underscores the heavy price the conflict continues to exact on Palestinians.

Biden hosts ASEAN as he looks to show Pacific commitment

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as his administration continues an effort to demonstrate that the United States hasn’t lost focus on the Pacific. Biden will kick off his talks over a White House dinner Thursday evening with leaders from the eight ASEAN nations attending the two-day summit. Leaders will take part in more formal talks on Friday at the State Department. Biden's attempt at an “Asia pivot” has been complicated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The president has said he sees China as the most threatening economic and national security adversary to the United States.

Crypto comes to Washington. Will the millions buy influence?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cryptocurrency tycoons are emerging as the new power players in American politics. They are pouring millions of dollars into primary elections as they try to gain influence over lawmakers and other government officials. They are the ones who will write laws or craft regulations overseeing the cryptocurrency industry. This year, for the first time, industry executives have flooded money into federal races, regardless of party. Records and interviews show them spending $20 million so far. Cryptocurrencies are a digital asset that can be traded over the internet without relying on the global banking system. They’re highly speculative and often lack transparency.

Lawyers: Nearly $1B tentative settlement in condo collapse

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Lawyers representing families of victims and survivors of the condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, last June have told a judge that they've reached a nearly $1 billion tentative settlement. Harley S. Tropin is a lawyer representing the plaintiffs. He announced the settlement during a hearing Wednesday before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman. Still pending final approval, the settlement involves developers of an adjacent building, insurance companies and other defendants. The 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium partially collapsed in the early-morning hours of June 24, almost instantly destroying dozens of individual condo units and burying victims under tons of rubble. A total of 98 people were killed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0