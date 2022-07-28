AP News Summary at 1:04 p.m. EDT

US economy shrinks for a 2nd quarter, raising recession fear

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession. The decline in the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of the economy — followed a 1.6% annual drop from January through March. Consecutive quarters of falling GDP constitute one informal, though not definitive, indicator of a recession. The report comes at a critical time. Consumers and businesses have been struggling under the weight of punishing inflation and higher borrowing costs. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a sizable three-quarters of a point for a second straight time.

Schumer rallies Democrats over deal, Manchin calls 'win-win'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has told fellow Senate Democrats they now have an opportunity to achieve two “hugely important” priorities on health care and climate change after the deal he struck with Sen. Joe Manchin. Schumer spoke Thursday during a closed-door meeting of Democrats. Manchin called the package a “win-win” at his own press briefing. An expansive agreement that had eluded them for months. The Senate is expected to vote on the wide-ranging measure next week, setting up President Joe Biden and Democrats in the runup to November congressional elections. Republicans are staunchly opposed.

Climate Migration: Honduran couple flee amid storms, threats

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — In 2020, back-to-back hurricanes destroyed Ana Morazan's home in Honduras. She and her boyfriend, Fredi Juarez, fell into debt trying to repair the home after losing their jobs. They ended up borrowing money and living on the street when they were threatened unless they forked over money or gave up the home. Morazan was beaten up and feared for her life. That is when Morazan and Juarez fled. The couple has been on the move ever since. They have been living out of tents at migrant shelters at the Mexico-US border. Their story illustrates how climate change can play a major factor in forcing people to migrate. Yet no country currently offers asylum to people displaced because of climate change.

No bond for accused rapist of girl who traveled for abortion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge has ordered no release for a man accused of raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion. The judge in Columbus cited overwhelming evidence Thursday and the fact that Gerson Fuentes is apparently living in the United States illegally. The case has become a flashpoint in the national discussion over abortion access since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Fuentes has pleaded not guilty. His attorney says there was no evidence of physical abuse outside of the rapes or that the girl had been put under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Biden, Xi talk more than 2 hours at time of US-China tension

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke for more than two hours on Thursday amid rising tensions between their two nations. The call began at 8:33 a.m. and ended at 10:50 a.m. It's the fifth talk of their presidencies and their first since March, shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Relations between the two countries have been strained by talk of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan. The island governs itself but China considers it part of its territory. John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, told reporters on Wednesday that it's important that “the lines of communication with President Xi remain open.”

A richer, stronger China warns Pelosi not to visit Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — In 1997, Beijing grumbled but swallowed its irritation when then-Speaker Newt Gingrich of the U.S. House of Representatives visited Taiwan. The island democracy is claimed by the mainland’s ruling Communist Party as its own territory. At the time, China had other priorities, and Gingrich had just met the Chinese leader in Beijing. A quarter-century later, the situation is different. China is richer, more heavily armed and less willing to compromise. Why is this important? Because of recent news reports that the current speaker, Nancy Pelosi, might visit Taiwan. Beijing, always wary about Taiwan, is warning of “forceful measures” including military action if she does.

Russia attacks Kyiv area for the first time in weeks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces launched missile strikes Thursday on the Kyiv area and the northern Chernihiv region for the first time in weeks, in what a Ukrainian official said was revenge for the fierce resistance the Kremlin has faced after it invaded its neighbor. The renewed strikes on the areas come a day after the leader of pro-Kremlin separatists in the east publicly called on the Russian forces to “liberate” a number of Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Chernihiv. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials announced an operation to liberate an occupied region in the country’s south. Ukrainian media quoted the presidential adviser as saying that Ukraine's operation to liberate the region of Kherson “has already begun.”

Monarch butterflies are in trouble; Here’s how you can help

The monarch butterfly was categorized by scientists last week as endangered. Populations of the iconic orange-and-black butterfly have plummeted over recent decades because of habitat loss, pesticides and herbicides, and climate change. What can home gardeners do to help the monarch? The first thing is planting milkweed. It's the only plant on which monarchs lay eggs and which monarch caterpillars eat. Choose the right milkweed for your region. The National Wildlife Federation has an online database to help select plants native to your region. Adult monarchs need other kinds of plants too, specifically ones with nectar-bearing flowers. Avoid pesticides and herbicides, even ones labeled natural or organic. And consider setting up a butterfly puddling station with water and a warm rock.

Rejected by courts, retirees take last shot to save pensions

WASHINGTON (AP) — When General Motors went through the biggest industrial bankruptcy proceedings in history, 20,000 retirees from GM's Delphi Corp. subsidiary saw their retirement savings slashed. They fought unsuccessfully in court for 13 years to get that money back. Now, they're focused on congressional legislation to restore what they lost. Lawmakers from the left and right support the bill, which passed the House on Wednesday. But there's also some resistance to spending tax dollars to bail out pension funds. Supporters are hopeful for swift Senate action. And President Joe Biden's White House has expressed support for the measure.

Black family sues Sesame Place, alleging discrimination

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Baltimore family is suing a Sesame Street-themed amusement park for $25 million in federal court over claims of racial discrimination. They say multiple costumed characters ignored a 5-year-old Black girl during a meet-and-greet event. The lawsuit comes in the wake of a video, shared widely on social media, showing two other Black girls apparently being snubbed by a costumed employee during a parade at the park. Sesame Place apologized in a statement and promised more training for its employees after the video went viral earlier this month. The park is in Langhorne, outside Philadelphia.