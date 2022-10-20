AP News Summary at 1:05 a.m. EDT

Putin adds martial law in Ukraine regions, limits in Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin doubled down Wednesday on his faltering invasion of Ukraine with a declaration of martial law in four illegally annexed regions and preparations within Russia for draconian new restrictions and crackdowns. Putin’s drastic efforts to tighten his grip on Ukrainians and Russians follow a series of embarrassing setbacks: stinging battlefield defeats, sabotage and troubles with his troop mobilization. The martial law order belies the Kremlin’s attempts to portray life in the annexed regions as returning to normal. The reality is that a military administration has replaced civilian leaders in the southern city of Kherson and a mass evacuation from the city is underway as a Ukrainian counteroffensive grinds on.

Election deniers could make deep changes to Arizona voting

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republicans running for Arizona’s three top statewide offices have said they would not have signed off on the presidential results if they had held office in 2020. They've also signaled that they want to overhaul the battleground state's elections. Election experts say any one of the candidates running for governor, secretary of state or attorney general, if they win in November, could try to tilt the 2024 election toward former President Donald Trump if he runs again for president. That could happen through a refusal to certify an election he loses or through pre-emptive changes to the election process that could make it less likely for a Democrat to win.

Arizona farm gives refuge from pain, for man and beast alike

CORNVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona farm is drawing mourning parents from around the globe seeking solace after the loss of a child. Selah Carefarm, just outside the red rocks of Sedona, is a one-of-a-kind patch of land where the grieving can receive counseling and gather with others who've experienced a traumatic loss. They also spend time with dozens of animals, many who have sad stories of their own, as victims of abuse and neglect. The farm is run by an Arizona State University professor, Joanne Cacciatore, whose baby daughter died during delivery in 1994, spurring a search for answers. She's focused her research on grief.

WHO Syria boss accused of corruption, fraud, abuse, AP finds

LONDON (AP) — Staffers at the World Health Organization’s Syrian office have alleged that their boss mismanaged millions of dollars, plied government officials with gifts -- including computers, gold coins and cars -- and acted frivolously as COVID-19 swept the country. More than 100 confidential documents, messages and other materials obtained by The Associated Press show WHO officials told investigators that the agency’s Syria representative, Dr. Akjemal Magtymova, engaged in abusive behavior, pressured WHO staff to sign contracts with Syrian government politicians and consistently misspent taxpayer funds. Complaints from at least a dozen personnel have triggered one of the biggest internal WHO probes in years, at times involving more than 20 investigators.

Fleeing Xi’s China, journalist makes fresh start abroad

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese investigative journalist Wang Zhi’an once exposed corruption, land seizures, and medical malpractice for state broadcaster CCTV. Today, he's in exile in Japan, and starting again as an independent journalist on YouTube. His journey from on-air personality in China’s vast state media apparatus to reporter in exile illustrates how even government-backed critical reporting has been curtailed under Xi Jinping, China’s most authoritarian leader since Mao Zedong. Under Xi, China’s once feisty reporters have fallen in line. As Communist Party members meet this week in Beijing, preparing to reaffirm Xi as party leader, Wang faces the prospect of indefinite exile.

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Farmers across New Zealand have taken to the streets in their tractors to protest government plans to tax cow burps and other greenhouse gas emissions, although the rallies were smaller than expected. Lobby group Groundswell New Zealand helped organize protests around the country, the biggest involving a few dozen vehicles. Last week, the government proposed the new tax as part of its plan to tackle climate change. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has pledged the nation will be carbon neutral by 2050. Farmers say they are good environmental stewards and that the tax might send food production to other countries.

LA Councilman de Leon says he will not resign amid uproar

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Embattled Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de Leon says he will not resign amid an uproar over a leaked tape that revealed him participating in a meeting in which Latino officials made crude, racist remarks and plotted to expand their political power. The scandal already has led to the resignation of former City Council President Nury Martinez and calls from President Joe Biden for those involved to step down. De Leon tells the Univision Spanish-language station Wednesday that he is “so sorry” and wants to continue working on homelessness and other problems in his district.

Arizona refuses US demand to remove containers along border

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is refusing the federal government’s demand to take down double-stacked shipping containers it placed to fill gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it won’t do so until the U.S. moves to construct a permanent barrier. The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs dug in its heels in an Oct. 18 letter to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered installation of more than 100 double-stacked containers placed over the summer near the Morelos Dam in the Yuma, Arizona area. It's the latest immigration policy flap between Republican border states and the Biden administration.

In a #MeToo moment, Hollywood figures face season of trials

NEW YORK (AP) — The #MeToo movement is having another moment in the spotlight, with a slate of high-profile sexual assault trials playing out in courtrooms from coast to coast. Five years after allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein triggered a wave of sexual misconduct accusations in Hollywood and beyond, he and actor Danny Masterson of “That ’70s Show” fame are fighting criminal rape charges at trials down the hall from each other in Los Angeles. In New York, civil trials are underway in sexual assault lawsuits against actor Kevin Spacey and screenwriter-director Paul Haggis, both Oscar winners. All of the men deny the allegations.

Verlander Ks 11 to lead Astros over Yankees 4-2 in ALCS

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander struck out 11 in six strong innings and Yuli Gurriel, Chas McCormick and Jeremy Peña all homered to power the Houston Astros to a 4-2 win over the New York Yankees in their AL Championship Series opener. The Astros are in their sixth consecutive ALCS, looking to reach the World Series for the fourth time in that span, against a New York team in the LCS for the first time since being eliminated by Houston in 2019. The game was tied 1-all in the sixth when Gurriel connected off reliever Clarke Schmidt for a solo shot that put Houston on top. Two batters later, McCormick sent a sinker from Schmidt into right field to make it 3-1.