AP News Summary at 1:05 a.m. EDT

Jan. 6 panel probes Trump's 187 minutes as Capitol attacked

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee will hold its final hearing of the summer in prime time. Thursday's hearing aims to vividly make the case that Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen election fueled the grisly Capitol attack last year. The panel will delve into 187 minutes in which it says Trump did nothing to stop the violence but instead “gleefully” watched on television at the White House. The two-hour hearing will feature live testimony from two former White House aides. Democratic congressman Jamie Raskin says it will be “a profound moment of reckoning for America.”

AP-NORC poll: Majority want Congress to keep abortion legal

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of Americans say Congress should pass a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade asserted that abortion is not a constitutional right and handed states the authority to severely restrict or ban abortion. The poll shows many Americans back some restrictions on abortion, especially after the first trimester. It also shows that the most extreme measures introduced in some Republican-led states are at odds with the public — and with many of the people who live in them.

Key gas pipeline from Russia to Europe restarts after break

BERLIN (AP) — The operator of a major pipeline from Russia to Europe says natural gas has started flowing again after a 10-day shutdown for maintenance. But the gas flow was expected to fall well short of full capacity. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany had been closed since July 11 for annual maintenance work. Amid growing tensions over Russia’s war in Ukraine, German officials had feared that the pipeline — the country’s main source of Russian gas, which has accounted for around a third of Germany’s gas supplies — might not reopen at all. Operator Nord Stream AG said that gas was flowing again Thursday morning but the flow would take a while to ramp up.

Pressure on Senate GOP after same-sex marriage passes House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has unexpectedly launched a new push to protect same-sex marriage in federal law. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the effort Wednesday after a surprising number of Republicans helped pass the landmark legislation in the House on Tuesday. Some GOP senators are signaling support. What started as an election-season political bill to confront the Supreme Court majority after it overturned Roe v. Wade has a shot at becoming law. So far, the legislation has just two Senate Republican co-sponsors, Susan Collins of Maine and Rob Portman of Ohio. Ten Republican senators would need to join all Democrats to break a filibuster.

House Dems move to protect contraception from Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are pushing legislation through the House that would inscribe the right to use contraceptives into law. That vote is planned for Thursday. And it is Democrats' latest campaign-season response to worries that a conservative Supreme Court that’s erased federal abortion rights could go further. House passage will send the measure to the Senate, where its fate seems uncertain. The push illustrates how Democrats are latching onto their own version of culture-war battles to appeal to female, progressive and minority voters. Democrats are casting the court and Republicans as extremists intent on obliterating rights taken for granted for years.

Ex-cop Thomas Lane faces sentencing in George Floyd killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane is hoping for a sentence Thursday that could let him go free after as little as two years for his role in the killing of George Floyd. His attorney has argued the rookie was the least culpable of the four officers involved in Floyd’s death under Officer Derek Chauvin's knee in 2020. Lane was one of three ex-officers convicted of violating Floyd’s civil rights. Prosecutors have asked Judge Paul Magnuson to sentence Lane to 5 1/4 to 6 1/2 years. But Lane has asked for 2 1/4 years. Assuming good behavior, that would result in two years in prison.

2 indicted in migrant death-trailer case that left 53 dead

Two men have been indicted in the case of a tractor-trailer rig found with 53 dead or dying migrants inside in San Antonio. A statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in San Antonio says 46-year-old Homero Zamorano Jr. and 28-year-old Christian Martinez, both of Pasadena, Texas, were indicted Wednesday on counts of transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in death; and transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in serious injury. The incident happened on a remote San Antonio back road on June 27. Conviction on the death counts could result in life sentences. But the Attorney General’s Office could authorize prosecutors to seek death penalties.

EXPLAINER: Foot-and-mouth disease and the efforts to stop it

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in cattle is raising alarm in Indonesia and its neighbors. Indonesia is using vaccination, culling and animal monitoring to try and curb the spread, but it's already sickened hundreds of thousands of cattle. The virus easily spreads through contact and airborne transmission and can quickly infect entire herds. People don't get the disease but can spread it if their clothes, vehicles or other items are contaminated. Australia is free of the disease but is worried because Indonesia's outbreak has spread to Bali, a popular destination for Australian tourists. Australia is offering assistance and stepping up detection and prevention steps at its airports to keep the virus out.

Rapinoe, King urge freedom for Brittney Griner at The ESPYS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Detained WNBA star Brittney Griner was front and center at The ESPYS. Soccer star Megan Rapinoe admonished her fellow athletes for not doing enough to speak out while also encouraging them to support Griner. Griner was arrested in Russia in February after customs officials found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. NBA Finals MVP and show host Stephen Curry joined WNBA players Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith in calling attention to Griner's plight. Griner's wife attended the show in Hollywood and applauded their comments.

Funeral held for Ivana Trump; ex-president pays tribute

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump, all his children and an array of relatives and friends have paid respects to Ivana Trump at her funeral Mass. It was held Wednesday in New York City. The 1980s style icon and businesswoman died last week at her Manhattan home, age 73. She helped her husband build an empire that put him on the road toward the presidency. Heading to her funeral, he wrote on his social media platform that it was a very sad day, but a celebration of what he called a beautiful life. Ivana and Donald Trump were married from 1977 to 1992. Their divorce was ugly, but in recent years, they were friendly.