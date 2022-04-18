AP News Summary at 1:45 p.m. EDT

Russia hits Lviv, prepares for assault in eastern Ukraine

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces launched missile attacks on the western city of Lviv and pounded a multitude of other targets across Ukraine. The attack came as Moscow’s troops stepped up strikes on infrastructure in preparation for an all-out assault on the east. At least seven people were reported killed in Monday's attack in Lviv. The city has become a safe haven for those fleeing the war in other parts of Ukraine. But to the Kremlin’s increasing anger, it has also become a major conduit for NATO-supplied weapons and for foreign fighters joining the Ukrainian cause.

US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — The lawyer for a man arrested in connection with a mass shooting at a South Carolina mall tells news outlets his client fired in self-defense. Attorney Todd Rutherford represents Jewayne Price, who currently faces a charge of illegally carrying a pistol. A judge said Sunday that Price could be released on house arrest with a $25,000 surety bond. Saturday’s shooting in Columbia was one of two Easter weekend shootings in South Carolina with multiple victims, and one of three in the nation. Nine people were hurt early Sunday in a Hampton County, South Carolina, nightclub shooting. Gunfire at a Pittsburgh party caused multiple injuries and killed two minors.

Tesla stockholders ask judge to silence Musk in fraud case

DETROIT (AP) — A group of Tesla shareholders suing CEO Elon Musk over some 2018 tweets about taking the company private is asking a federal judge to order Musk to stop commenting on the case. The lawyers also say the judge in the case has ruled that Musk’s tweets about having “funding secured” to take Tesla private were false. They allege that the tweets manipulated Tesla's stock price and cost them money. Musk said Thursday that he had the money to take Tesla private, and he agreed to settle only because bankers told him he had to or they would stop lending money. But the stockholders' lawyers say Musk is trying to influence potential jurors. Musk's lawyer says he truthfully tweeted that he was considering taking Tesla private and could have done it.

Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials. The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking. The CDC recently extended the mask mandate until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.

Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women's Boston Marathon

BOSTON (AP) — Reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Boston Marathon women’s division by winning a see-saw sprint down Boylston Street. Evans Chebet of Kenya won the men's division as the race returned to its traditional Patriots’ Day spot in the schedule for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 28,000 runners returned to the streets from Hopkinton to Copley Square six months after a smaller and socially distanced event that was the only fall race in its 126-year history.

Abortion training under threat for med students, residents

For many U.S. medical students and residents seeking abortion training, options are scant and under threat. Within the past year, bills or laws seeking to stifle abortion education have been proposed or enacted in at least eight states. More are anticipated as abortion opponents try new tactics. They're emboldened by new limits many states are enacting on the procedure itself. Doctors-in-training who plan to perform abortions say they are undeterred. They say abortions are as much a part of basic health care as mammograms and colonoscopies.

'I will win': Greitens undeterred in Missouri Senate race

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, whose ex-wife recently accused him of physical abuse, says he will not drop his political comeback bid for the U.S. Senate. Greitens, who resigned as governor in 2018 following a sex scandal, had been a frontrunner in the crowded Republican contest to replace retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt. But a sworn affidavit from his ex-wife Sheena Greitens detailing physical abuse of her and one of their sons upended the race. Eric Greitens called the allegations false and predicted he will win in November's general election.

Gulf Coast, Mississippi River cities eager for flood funding

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cities on the Louisiana coast and Mississippi River are hoping the infrastructure law will bring badly needed funding to fortify levees, locks and other flood protection as climate change makes hurricanes stronger and wetter. But some community groups and advocates are worried smaller cities will struggle to navigate the maze of government programs to compete for funds. Further complicating the scramble for money is debate over the best approaches for flood protection. Some say natural protections such as wetlands should play a bigger role. Federal officials are pushing states to incorporate climate resilience into their projects and planning.

Biden to require US-made steel, iron for infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking a key step to ensure federal dollars will support U.S. manufacturing. New guidance issued Monday will require material for projects like bridges, highways and broadband internet funded by last year's infrastructure package be produced in the U.S. Waivers can be granted if the material costs too much or cannot be sufficiently provided by domestic factories. Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, President Joe Biden hopes to create more jobs, ease supply chain strains and reduce the reliance on China. He's betting that more domestic production will ultimately reduce price pressures to blunt Republican attacks that his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package triggered higher prices.

Rain dampens the 1st White House Easter Egg Roll since 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, have kicked off the first White House Easter Egg Roll since before the coronavirus pandemic, welcoming 30,000 kids and adults for the all-day event. Under rainy skies Monday, the president encouraged one young egg-roller, coaching the child, “Go. You got it.” Jill Biden turned the South Lawn into a school community and dubbed the event an “egg-ucation roll.” The first lady says she wants this Easter Egg Roll to honor “The determined spirit of education.” The COVID-19 pandemic led the White House to cancel the Easter Egg Roll in 2020 and 2021. But coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths have eased.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0