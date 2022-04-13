AP News Summary at 1:05 p.m. EDT

Polish, Baltic presidents visit Ukraine in show of support

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The presidents of four countries on Russia’s doorstep are visiting Ukraine in a show of support for the embattled country. Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia all worry they may face Russian attack in the future if Ukraine falls. The trip Wednesday by the countries' presidents comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue his bloody offensive until its “full completion.” Russia invaded on Feb. 24. According to Western officials, its goal was to take taking Kyiv and topple the government. In the seven weeks since, the ground advance stalled and Russian forces lost potentially thousands of fighters. The war has forced millions of Ukrainians to flee, rattled the world economy and shattered Europe’s post-Cold War balance.

Chemical weapons use from Syrian war stokes Ukraine's fears

BEIRUT (AP) — Legal and moral taboos were shattered with the use of chemical weapons during Syria's civil war. Hundreds were killed in poison gas attacks widely blamed on President Bashar Assad’s forces under the protection of his chief ally, Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Several years later, concerns are growing that such weapons could be used in Ukraine, where Russian forces have been waging a devastating war. As the conflict drags on, Western officials and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have warned that Putin could deploy chemical agents. Analysts say that the Syria civil war set a horrific precedent for the use of such weapons.

A million empty spaces: Chronicling COVID's cruel US toll

Soon, likely in the next few weeks, the U.S. toll from the coronavirus will surpass 1 million. Through wave after wave, the virus has compiled a merciless chronology of loss -- one by one by one. If losing one person leaves such a lasting void, consider all that’s been lost with the deaths of 1 million. From the first deaths on the West Coast to the soaring toll in New York, and then every place in between, the nation has been marked by unfathomable loss. COVID-19 has left an estimated 194,000 children in the U.S. without one or both of their parents. It has deprived communities of leaders, teachers and caregivers. It has robbed us of expertise and persistence, humor and devotion.

Anxieties resurface as gunfire erupts on NYC subway

NEW YORK (AP) — As the year began, New Yorkers shuddered at a subway crime straight out of urban nightmares — the death of a woman shoved onto the tracks under Times Square. The new mayor vowed to “make sure New Yorkers feel safe in our subway system.” But Tuesday saw an attack that evoked many riders’ deepest fears. At least 33 gunshots rang out on a rush-hour train car in Brooklyn. At least 10 people were wounded by gunfire. It was a searing reminder of the city’s battle with gun violence and the specter of terror-like attacks that hangs over New York and its subway system.

CDC extends travel mask requirement to May 3 as COVID rises

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has announced it will extend through May 3rd the nationwide mask requirement for public transit as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases. The order was set to expire April 18, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday extended it by two weeks. The administration had been hoping to roll out a more flexible masking strategy this week to replace the nationwide requirement. In a statement Wednesday, the CDC said it will take the time to "asses the impact the rise of cases has on severe disease, including hospitalizations and deaths, and health care system capacity."

Russia has yet to slow a Western arms express into Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Western weaponry pouring into Ukraine helped blunt Russia’s initial offensive and seems certain to play a central role in the approaching battle for Ukraine’s contested Donbas region. Yet the Russian military is making little headway halting what has become a historic arms express. The Russians appear not to have put a high priority on arms interdiction, perhaps because their air force is leery of flying into Ukraine’s air defenses to search out and attack supply convoys on the move. The Russians have struck fixed sites like arms depots and fuel storage locations but to limited effect.

23 injured in Texas storms; more tornadoes forecast in US

SALADO, Texas (AP) — Nearly two dozen people were injured when tornadoes swept through central Texas as part of a storm system that’s expected to spawn more twisters and damaging winds. The storms caused widespread damage Tuesday in Salado, about 50 miles north of Austin. Bell County Judge David Blackburn, the county’s top elected official, said 23 people were injured, one of them critically. Forecasters say hurricane-force winds, intense tornadoes and large hail are possible in Arkansas, Illinois, Tennessee, Missouri, Kentucky, Mississippi, Indiana, Louisiana and Alabama. Little Rock, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tennessee, are among the cities that could see the worst weather Wednesday. Elsewhere, the North Dakota Capitol, schools, government offices and interstates were closed Wednesday due to a blizzard.

Lots of broadband money, but US expansion finds speed bumps

VICTORY, Vt. (AP) — Tens of billions of dollars in federal money to improve broadband internet service in rural areas across the country are starting to reach the groups that will help provide the service, but experts say supply chain issues, labor shortages and geographic constraints will slow the rollout. The pandemic prompted Congress to appropriate tens of billions of dollars to help fill the digital gap exposed when millions were locked down in their homes with no way to study, work or get online medical care. In one area of rural Vermont, a handful of residents are being served by new high-speed internet lines, but nearby communities are likely to have to wait years to see any improvement.

There's still a way to reach global goal on climate change

A new study finds that if the nations of the world live up to their promises, future climate change can be kept to within an international goal set by scientists. But it won't be the safest international goal. Wednesday's study says the world can keep warming to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times. But that's only if short and long term promises to cut climate pollution are kept. Scientists say that's a big if. The study also says a more protective climate goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is looking more and more unlikely.

