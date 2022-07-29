AP News Summary at 1:06 a.m. EDT

Flooding in central Appalachia kills at least 8 in Kentucky

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday at least eight people have died from flooding in Kentucky. He says property damage has been massive, with hundreds losing their homes. Water rescues continue across the region. In eastern Kentucky's Perry County, the emergency management director calls the damage “catastrophic.” More than 30,000 customers are without power in parts of Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia. The city of Hazard, Kentucky is urging people to “pray for a break in the rain.”

Basement talk, virtual handshake led to Manchin-Schumer deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin had been wrestling for more than a year over President Joe Biden’s big rebuilding America package. But talks had jammed up — again. With the midterm elections near, control of Congress at stake, the president and his party were at the end of the line. Tempers flared. Manchin also faced pressure and was publicly assailed as single-handedly holding up Biden's agenda. Schumer and Manchin met one more time, 10 days ago, in a basement room at the Capitol. A new offer was on the table: the $739 billion package now headed toward votes in Congress. Here's a look at how it happened.

Biden shrugs off recession talk, talks up fighting inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his administration are going all out to play down a sobering new economic report. Instead, the president is highlighting legislative progress on measures he says will help tame inflation, reflecting political tensions sure to keep playing out in the runup to the midterm elections. Republicans say Thursday's report showing the economy shrank for the second consecutive quarter is evidence of a “Biden recession.” Biden pointed to near-record-low unemployment and signs of continued business investment in the economy. And he celebrated congressional passage of a bill to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry and a Democrats-only proposal to lower prescription drug costs and tackle climate change.

Biden, Xi could meet in person, US official says

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping could meet in person for the first time since Biden took office, a senior administration official says. The two leaders spent more than two hours on the phone Thursday amid rising tensions between their nations. Xi emphasized China's claim over Taiwan, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says “those who play with fire will perish by it.” For its part, the White House says Biden underscored U.S. opposition to “unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.” Relations between the two countries have been strained by talk of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential trip to the island, which has a democratic government.

Russia attacks Kyiv area for the first time in weeks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces launched missile strikes Thursday on the Kyiv area and the northern Chernihiv region for the first time in weeks, in what a Ukrainian official said was revenge for the fierce resistance the Kremlin has faced after it invaded its neighbor. The renewed strikes on the areas come a day after the leader of pro-Kremlin separatists in the east publicly called on the Russian forces to “liberate” a number of Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Chernihiv. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials announced an operation to liberate an occupied region in the country’s south. Ukrainian media quoted the presidential adviser as saying that Ukraine's operation to liberate the region of Kherson “has already begun.”

Abortion access finds a place even in down-ballot campaigns

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Some Democratic candidates in statewide down-ballot races have decided to make abortion access key to their campaigns. They're doing so even when it may not have an obvious connection to the office. A Connecticut state treasurer candidate is airing ads in which she promises to “lead the crusade” for abortion rights and to push companies in which the state invests to fund abortion access. A Wisconsin treasurer candidate has asked donors to help her “fight to codify Roe.” A state auditor candidate in Ohio likes to remind voters that his role on the state's political mapmaking commission could also influence abortion access.

In a Nevada county, election conspiracies sow deep distrust

TONOPAH, Nev. (AP) — The resignation of a county elections clerk in a rural county in Nevada has opened a window into the long-term consequences of election conspiracy theories. Officials in Nye County have recommended scrapping voting machines in favor of hand-counting all ballots — which would be more than 20,000 in a typical general election. The leading candidate to replace the veteran clerk is someone who denies the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and says he is willing to hand-count all ballots instead of using electronic tabulators. Experts warn that could increase the likelihood of human error, delay results and create chaos in future elections.

China backs away from growth goal, sticks to virus controls

BEIJING (AP) — China’s leaders have effectively acknowledged the struggling economy won’t hit its official 5.5% growth target this year. They said they will try to prop up sagging consumer demand but will stick to strict anti-COVID-19 tactics that have disrupted manufacturing and trade. The announcement after a Communist Party planning meeting reflected the high cost President Xi Jinping’s government has been willing to incur to stop the virus in a politically sensitive year when he is expected to try to extend his term in power. The party promised to “strive to achieve the best results” but dropped earlier references to targets after the economy grew just 2.5% over a year ago in the first half.

Invisible ink, coded papers add mystery to ID theft case

HONOLULU (AP) — Bobby Edward Fort enlisted in the Coast Guard in 1994 and retired 22 years later with a secret security clearance that allowed him to land a job in Honolulu as a defense contractor. But the real Bobby Fort was dead. The man who enlisted as Fort was held without bail Thursday on charges he stole the dead baby’s identity 35 years ago. Federal prosecutors say Walter Glenn Primrose and his wife had been fraudulently living for decades under the stolen identities of two dead Texas infants. Primrose's lawyer says the prosecutor only provided speculation and innuendo the couple was involved in more nefarious offenses than nonviolent crimes.

Drawing nears for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A $1.1 billion lottery prize will be on the line as numbers are drawn for the Mega Millions game. The giant jackpot is the nation’s third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers. Before rushing out to spend $2 on a ticket ahead of Friday night's drawing, keep in mind that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million. The $1.1 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $648.2 million.