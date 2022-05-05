AP News Summary at 1:07 p.m. EDT

Mariupol steel mill battle rages as Ukraine repels attacks

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Heavy fighting is raging at the besieged steel plant in Mariupol as Russian forces attempt to finish off the city’s last-ditch defenders and complete the capture of the strategically vital port. Thursday's bloody battle came amid growing suspicions that President Vladimir Putin wants to present the Russian people with a major battlefield success in time for Victory Day on Monday. That is the biggest patriotic holiday on the Russian calendar, marking the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany. Ukraine’s military claimed Thursday it recaptured some areas in the south and repelled other Russian attacks in the east.

The AP Interview: Belarus admits Russia's war 'drags on'

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko is defending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in an interview with The Associated Press, but he said he didn’t expect the 10-week-old conflict to “drag on this way.” He also spoke out against the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine but wouldn’t say if Russian President Vladimir Putin had plans to do so. Lukashenko said Moscow, which launched the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 — partly from his territory — had to act because Kyiv was “provoking Russia.” But in the nearly 90-minute interview at Independence Palace in Minsk, he said: “I want to stress one more time. I feel like this operation has dragged on.”

Once conflicted, Biden embraces role as abortion defender

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden once said Roe v. Wade went “too far.” But now, as the Supreme Court prepares to overturn the landmark 1973 case, he finds himself in the unexpected role of leading the charge to defend abortion rights. Although Biden has expressed conflicted feelings about abortion in the past, he's pledged to defend a women's right to choose, putting him on the front lines of one of America's most contentious cultural issues. As Biden often has in the past, he’s tried to frame the issue around issues of privacy and people’s ability to make their own decisions free from government interference.

Wall Street slumps, erasing a big rally from a day earlier

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are slumping on Wall Street, erasing a rally from a day earlier, as markets assess the looming fallout from the Federal Reserve's stepped-up fight against inflation. The Dow fell 926 points, or 2.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 3.1%. Markets rallied a day earlier after the Fed said it wouldn't move as quickly as some had feared to hike interest rates, but traders are starting to fret more about the impact of the Fed's moves to dampen demand for borrowing money. Bond yields resumed their upward march, which will send mortgage rates higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose sharply, to 3.09%.

AP analysis finds growing number of poor, high-hazard dams

An Associated Press analysis has found a growing number of hazardous dams in poor condition across the U.S. The AP tallied more than 2,200 dams in poor or unsatisfactory condition that are rated as high hazard, meaning their failure likely would kill someone. That figure is up substantially from a similar AP review three years ago. Experts say the increase is a result partly of deferred maintenance and new development downstream from old dams that weren't necessarily designed to today's standards. The federal government's National Inventory of Dams has been updated to make the conditions of many dams public, but some agencies still withhold that information.

Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — More than half of abortions in America are now done with pills, rather than surgery. The battle over access to medication abortions will only grow in importance if the Supreme Court follows through with its leaked draft opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and allow individual states to ban the procedure. For abortion-seekers, cross-border trips, remote doctors' consultations and packages of pills delivered in the mail offer hope they can skirt state restrictions. Republicans in South Dakota, Texas, Kentucky, Arkansas, Ohio, Tennessee and Oklahoma have all moved to restrict access to abortion pills in recent months.

Ruling threatens US power as world's high-seas drug police

MIAMI (AP) — A little-noticed federal appeals court ruling this year threatens a key weapon in the United States’ war on drugs: A decades-old law that gives the U.S. broad authority to make high-seas drug smuggling arrests anywhere in the world, even if those drugs aren't bound for the U.S. The Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act gives the U.S. unique policing powers anywhere on the seas whenever it determines a vessel is “without nationality.” It’s used to round up and imprison hundreds of foreigners every year, often poor fishermen from Central and South America who make up the drug trade’s lowest rungs.

COVID coverage for all dries up even as hospital costs rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time, the U.S. came close to providing health care for all for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic. But it was for just one condition — COVID-19. Now, things are reverting to the way they were as federal money for the uninsured dries up. Lack of an insurance card could become a barrier to timely care for COVID. A $20 billion government program that paid the pandemic bills of uninsured people has been shut down. Special Medicaid COVID coverage likely faces its last months. But the virus is not contained. And safety-net hospitals and clinics are seeing sharply higher operating costs. They fear they won’t be prepared if there’s another surge.

Abuse-clouded prison gets attention, but will things change?

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — The director of the federal Bureau of Prisons and a task force of senior agency officials traveled recently to a federal women's prison in California. The officials were under pressure to end a culture of sexual abuse at the facility. What they found was a prison in deep despair. An inmate screamed through tears about sexually abusive staff. A demoralized workforce confronted senior leaders but with no success. A new warden acknowledged broken trust. An aging facility was woefully unequipped to prevent further misconduct. A follow-up to an Associated Press investigation finds that the crisis at the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, is far from over.

WHO: Nearly 15 million deaths associated with COVID-19

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization is estimating that nearly 15 million people were killed either by the coronavirus or by its impact on overwhelmed health systems in the first two years of the pandemic. That is more than double the current official death toll. The U.N. health agency said in a report released on Thursday that most of the fatalities were in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas. Accurately counting COVID-19 deaths has been problematic Accurately counting COVID-19 deaths has been problematic as reports of confirmed cases represent only a fraction of the devastation wrought by the virus. That's largely due to limited testing and the differences in how countries count COVID-19 deaths.

