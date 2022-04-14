AP News Summary at 1:09 a.m. EDT

Neighbors back Ukraine, demand accountability for war crimes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The presidents of four countries on Russia’s doorstep have underscored their support for Ukraine in a visit to the embattled country. Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia all worry they may face Russian attack in the future if Ukraine falls. Wednesday's trip comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue his offensive until its “full completion.” In the Odesa region, Gov. Maksym Marchenko says Ukrainian forces struck the guided-missile cruiser Moskva — the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet — and caused “serious damage.” Russia's Defense Ministry confirms the ship was damaged but not that it was hit by Ukraine — it say ammunition on board detonated as a result of a fire.

Police search for motive in Brooklyn subway suspect's videos

NEW YORK (AP) — The suspect arrested in the Brooklyn subway shooting that left 10 people wounded by gunfire also left behind a trove of angry YouTube videos. Police were studying them Wednesday for a possible motive. Frank James seemed to vent about nearly everything in his videos. Racism in America, his struggles with mental illness, New York City’s new mayor, 9/11, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Black women. In one, he said: “This nation was born in violence, it’s kept alive by violence or the threat thereof, and it’s going to die a violent death."

Video: Michigan cop on Black man's back, fatally shot him

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Video shows a Michigan police officer struggling with a Black man over a Taser before fatally shooting him in the head while the man was face down on the ground. Grand Rapids police released video from different sources Wednesday, nine days after Patrick Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop. Key footage came from a passenger in the car. Video shows Lyoya trying to run and a struggle over the officer’s Taser. The new police chief in Grand Rapids says he released the videos in the spirit of transparency. State police are investigating the shooting. Chief Eric Winstrom says the shooting is a “tragedy.” City Manager Mark Washington says he's bracing for “shock” and “anger” by the public.

EXPLAINER: Why the term 'genocide' matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says Russia’s attack on Ukraine and Ukrainians amounts to “genocide." And Biden accuses President Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.” Declaring any targeted campaign aimed at wiping out a group as genocide is not just a strong word — it could carry obligations to act. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly in the years immediately after World War II, and signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations. The convention was the work of campaigners including a Polish Jew who’d seen his family murdered by Adolf Hitler and Hitler's accomplices.

Thinking small: Biden scrounges for ways to break through

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda is on hold and images of horror in Ukraine dominate the headlines. So Biden is scrounging for ways to demonstrate that he’s still making progress for Americans at a time when many feel the country is heading in the wrong direction. Six months out from the midterm elections, Biden’s team is betting that smaller, discrete announcements can break through to voters better than talk of transformational plans that are so far only aspirational. The policies Biden is touting will have direct impact on American lives — but they also fall far short of the goals that Biden set for himself when taking office.

Texas keeping most truck inspections despite border gridlock

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he will continue truck inspections that have gridlocked the U.S.-Mexico border for days. The two-term Republican governor said Wednesday he would not repeal his new policy at all bridges until there are more assurances of security. Abbott did lift inspections at one international bridge after announcing what he said was an agreement for more enhanced security with Nuevo Leon, Mexico. But the most dramatic backups of commercial trucks along Texas’ 1,200-mile border have occurred at other bridges that do not share a border with Nuevo Leon.

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man who acknowledges he joined the mob at the U.S. Capitol last year and ignored a variety of warning signs says he was only following orders from the president, Donald Trump. The man, 38-year-old Dustin Byron Thompson, testified Wednesday during his trial in federal court in Washington. Thompson says he took to the internet after being laid off from his exterminator job in March 2020. In his pandemic doldrums, he says, he fell under Trump’s sway as he bought into conspiracy theories. Thompson’s defense team is the first to argue that Trump and others were responsible for the mob's actions.

Ohio's GOP governor aims to overcome anger in party base

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Republican governor won high marks early in the pandemic with his stay-at-home mandates. But now Mike DeWine is facing backlash for those moves from his party’s far-right faithful as he runs for a second term. DeWine remains the favorite to emerge from a May 3 primary that will test just how much to the right Ohio has shifted. He faces a challenge from three lesser-known conservatives who are trying to tap into the frustration over his handling of the pandemic. Recent polls show DeWine in what appears to be a comfortable position heading into the primary.

Destructive wildfires rage in New Mexico, Colorado

A wind-driven blaze that has burned at least 150 homes, barns and other structures in a mountain community continues to rage in drought-stricken New Mexico. The blaze on the northeastern side of Ruidoso was fueled by winds between 50 and 90 mph when it sparked Tuesday. Close to 4,000 residents were displaced by evacuations. Some airtankers resumed an aerial attack late Wednesday after high winds kept them grounded much of the day. So far, no deaths or injuries were reported from the fire. Meanwhile, crews in Colorado were fighting two grass fires that forced temporary evacuations.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to forcible touching

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has pleaded guilty to forcibly kissing a worker at a New York nightclub in 2018, calling himself a “celebrity figure” who meant no harm. Gooding also publicly apologized for the first time to two other women who accused him of similar behavior in separate encounters. His admissions were part of a plea deal that came nearly three years after the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star was arrested. The case saw several delays as his lawyers sought to get charges reduced or dismissed. Wednesday's deal lets Gooding avoid any possibility of jail time if he continues “alcohol and behavior modification” counseling for six months.

