AP News Summary at 1:10 a.m. EDT

Most in US want more action on climate change: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new AP-NORC poll shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans think the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change. That opinion comes as respondents have limited awareness about a sweeping new law that commits the U.S. to its largest ever investment to combat global warming. President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress have touted the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August as a milestone achievement they hope can boost the party leading into the midterm elections. Yet the poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 61% of U.S. adults say they know little to nothing about it.

Ukraine cites success in downing drones, fixes energy sites

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities are claiming increasing success in shooting down Iranian-built drones launched by Russia to terrorize the public. The head of Ukraine’s intelligence service said Monday that Ukraine’s forces have shot down 70% of the approximately 330 Shahed kamikaze drones that Russia has fired through Saturday. Russian officials doubled down on their claims of a possible “dirty bomb” radioactive attack, which Ukraine and the West both say is not coming from Ukraine. In cities and towns across the war-torn country, Ukrainians are bracing for less electric power this winter following a sustained Russian barrage on infrastructure. Authorities are racing to rebuild damaged facilities while ordinary Ukrainians are trying to conserve energy.

Japan Cabinet minister resigns over Unification Church ties

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economy minister resigned over his ties to the Unification Church in a widening controversy involving dozens of governing party lawmakers. Daishiro Yamagiwa’s resignation is a further blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government, which has been rocked by his party’s close ties to the controversial South Korean-based church. Kishida on Tuesday said he appointed former Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto to take Yamagiwa’s place. The Kishida government’s support ratings have nosedived over his handling of the scandal and for holding a highly unusual state funeral for divisive former leader Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July and had ties to the church. The church has faced accusations of brainwashing members into making huge donations to it.

New US prisons chief pledges truth, reform for ailing system

WASHINGTON (AP) — The outsider brought in to reform the ailing federal Bureau of Prisons has pledged to hold accountable any employees who sexually assault inmates and reform the agency’s archaic hiring practices. Colette Peters also did not rule out closing problematic prisons. In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press on Monday, Peters pledged to change the agency's hiring practices to find candidates who want to “change hearts and minds." AP reporting has revealed rampant sexual abuse and other criminal conduct by staff. There have been dozens of escapes, deaths, and severe staffing shortages that have hampered responses to emergencies.

Fla. Gov. DeSantis refuses to commit to serving full term

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has refused to commit to serving a full four-year term if reelected when pressed by his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, at their only gubernatorial debate. Crist, a former congressman and one-term governor, accused DeSantis, a rising Republican star considered a likely 2024 presidential contender, of being too distracted by his national political ambitions to lead properly. DeSantis skirted several attempts Monday by Crist to get him to say he’d serve a full second term. The Florida governor’s race may not be the nation’s most competitive election this fall, but it is no less consequential for DeSantis, who could launch a presidential bid in the coming months.

Walker's chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others. And the Georgia Republican has called for policies that blend those priorities. Yet Walker, through a major chicken processor that he touts as a principal partner to one of his primary businesses, has benefited from years of unpaid labor by drug offenders routed to the facility by Oklahoma state courts. A pending federal lawsuit alleges that participants are denied their required treatments like those Walker touts.

Conspiracy pushers target races for local election posts

SHELTON, Wash. (AP) — Races for the positions that oversee elections at the local level are being targeted by those peddling election conspiracies and falsely claiming that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election. As many as 1,700 of those offices are up for election this year, creating a dizzying patchwork of places where election conspiracy theorists can penetrate the country’s voting system. Those positions administer local elections and oversee the people who actually hand out ballots, tally votes and report results. A race for auditor in Mason County, Washington, provides a sharp contrast between candidates. Democratic incumbent Paddy McGuire defends election integrity while Republican challenger Steve Duenkel calls mail voting inherently risky and questions election results.

2 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school; gunman dead

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An armed former student broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning, fatally shooting a teacher and a teenage girl and wounding seven others before police killed him. The shooting just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building. One terrorized girl said she was eye-to-eye with the shooter before his gun apparently jammed and she was able to run out. Speaking at a news conference, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the shooter was 19-year-old Orlando Harris, who had graduated from the school last year.

Philippine airport partially reopens despite stuck plane

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine authorities have allowed a central airport to partially reopen to international and domestic flights despite the plane stuck near its runway. The Korean Air plane overshot and got stuck at the end of its runway over the weekend. The reopening of the country’s second-busiest airport from sunrise to sunset would help ease the large numbers of canceled flights and stranded passengers. Korean Air Lines Co. says the Airbus A330 carrying 173 people from Incheon, South Korea, on Sunday attempted to land twice before overrunning the runway on the third attempt in rainy weather. The passengers and crewmembers escaped through emergency slides without any reports of serious injuries.

Prosecutor: Women's stories show Weinstein's predatory power

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A prosecutor told jurors Monday that the women who will testify that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted them will tell uncannily similar stories of themselves as young aspiring women who were cornered in hotel rooms by a man who defined Hollywood power. Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson says Weinstein lorded his power over the women, often talking about the female A-list actors whose careers he had made before assaulting them. Weinstein's defense attorneys said that some of the women's accounts are false, and others were consensual sex that they redefined in the #MeToo era.