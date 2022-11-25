AP News Summary at 1:10 a.m. EST

Bombed, not beaten: Ukraine's capital flips to survival mode

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of Ukraine’s bombed but undaunted capital are taking empty bottles in search of water and crowding into cafés for power and warmth after the latest onslaught of Russian missile strikes. In scenes hard to believe in a city so hip and sophisticated, some Kyiv residents resorted to collecting rainwater from drainpipes, as repair teams labored Thursday to reconnect supplies. Many switched defiantly into survival mode after the latest barrage of missile strikes the previous day plunged the city of 3 million and much of the country into the cold and dark of winter.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A witness says that the Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six coworkers in Virginia seemed to target people and shot some victims after they were already hit and appeared to be dead. Jessica Wilczewski said workers were gathered in a Walmart break room to begin their overnight shift late Tuesday when team leader Andre Bing entered and began shooting with a handgun. While another witness has described Bing as shooting wildly, Wilczewski said she observed him target certain people. She said he looked at people's faces and picked out who he was going to shoot.

NEW YORK (AP) — Black Friday marks a return to familiar holiday shopping patterns, but inflation is weighing on consumers. Elevated prices for food, rent, gasoline and other household costs have taken a toll on shoppers. As a result, many are reluctant to spend unless there is a big sale and are being more selective with what they will buy — in many cases, trading down to cheaper stuff and less expensive stores. Shoppers are also dipping more into their savings, turning increasingly to “buy now, pay later” services like Afterpay that allow users to pay for items in installments, as well as running up their credit cards at a time when the Federal Reserve is hiking rates to cool the U.S. economy.

NEW YORK (AP) — Consumers holding out for big deals — and some much-needed relief from soaring costs on just about everything — may be disappointed as they head into the busiest shopping season of the year. While retailers are advertising sales of 50%, 60% and 70% off everything from TVs to gadgets, many items will still cost more than they did last year because of inflation and finding a true bargain may prove to be a challenge. From September through October, shoppers paid roughly 18% more for electronics and appliances than they did a year ago, according to analytics company DataWeave. For toys, they paid nearly 3% more.

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The hastily assembled American squad was a ragtag group that included a mailman, a grave digger, a dishwasher and a school teacher the first time the United States faced England at the World Cup. The 1-0 upset in 1950 is often likened to the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” win over the Soviet Union at the Lake Placid Olympics as being among the biggest moments in American sports history. The disparity between the two national soccer teams isn’t nearly as wide 72 years later as England and the United States get set to play Friday in Group B. Wales plays Iran, Qatar faces Senegal and the Netherlands takes on Ecuador in other games.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The co-owner of Colorado Springs’ Club Q said that anti-LGBTQ hate has evolved from prejudice to incitement. In one of his first interviews since Saturday night’s mass shooting, Nic Grzecka told the Associated Press that politicians calling transgender people “groomers” breeds violence. Grzecka built Club Q into an enclave that sustained the LGBTQ community in the conservative-leaning Colorado Springs. On Saturday, a shooter killed five and injured 17 in Club Q. Grzecka and community leaders are working to reconstitute an LGBTQ support system to facilitate healing.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — New Twitter owner Elon Musk says he is granting “amnesty” for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation. The billionaire’s announcement Thursday came after he asked in a poll posted to his timeline to vote on reinstatements for accounts that have not “broken the law or engaged in egregious spam.” The yes vote was 72%. After a similar highly unscientific poll last weekend, Musk reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump, which Twitter had banned for encouraging the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Trump has said he won’t return to Twitter but has not deleted his account.

NEW YORK (AP) — Throngs of spectators have lined the streets of New York as colorful, high-flying balloons help usher in the holiday season at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The annual tradition packed streets as a procession of giant inflatables and floats streamed for more than 40 blocks from Central Park to Herald Square. International cartoon sensation Bluey, the Australian cattle pup, made her parade debut Thursday morning. She towered as tall as a four-story building and stretched as wide as seven taxi cabs. Stuart, the one-eyed Minion, was also there. This year’s parade featured 16 giant balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 10 performance groups, 700 clowns and one Santa Claus.

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese prosecutors have raided the headquarters of major advertising company Dentsu as the investigation into corruption related to the Tokyo Olympics widens. Dentsu dominates event organizing, marketing and public relations in Japan. The company helped land the 2020 Games for Tokyo and then lined up record domestic sponsorships. Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive at Dentsu, has been arrested four times in recent months on charges of receiving bribes from various companies that became sponsors for the Games. Japanese media reports say the latest investigation centers around bid-rigging to be picked for test events.