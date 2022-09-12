AP News Summary at 1:10 p.m. EDT

Ukraine pushes back to northeast border, captures many POWs

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops have reclaimed a wide swath of territory from Russia and pushed all the way back to the northeastern border in some places. The Ukrainian military also reported capturing many Russian soldiers. The gains are part of a lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat from occupied land. As blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags fluttered over newly liberated towns, the Ukrainian military said its troops had freed more than 20 settlements in 24 hours. In recent days, Kyiv’s forces have captured territory at least twice the size of greater London. That's according to the British Defense Ministry. The momentum has lifted Ukrainian morale and provoked rare public criticism of President Vladimir Putin’s war.

Queen hailed in service as a 'constant in all our lives'

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — King Charles III and his three siblings marched behind their mother’s flag-draped coffin in a solemn procession in the historic heart of the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. The hearse delivered the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to St. Giles' Cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.” The king, dressed in an army uniform, was accompanied by Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday so members of the public can pay their respects to Elizabeth, who died last week at age 96..

Live updates: No more marmalade sandwiches as queen tribute

Officials in charge of the park outside Buckingham Palace have told people to stop leaving marmalade sandwiches as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Authorities said Monday the sandwiches have a “negative impact on the park’s wildlife.” Some mourners have left the snacks alongside floral tributes at Buckingham Palace and neighboring Green Park. The sandwiches are a reference to a comedy sketch featuring the queen and an animated Paddington Bear filmed for the late monarch’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year. In the video, the queen said that like Paddington Bear she also favors marmalade sandwiches and hides them in her purse “for later.”

In a nod to JFK, Biden pushing 'moonshot' to fight cancer

BOSTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to channel John F. Kennedy on the 60th anniversary of the former president’s moonshot speech. He'll highlight Biden administration efforts aimed at “ending cancer as we know it.” Biden is traveling to Boston on Monday to highlight a new federally backed study that seeks evidence for using blood tests to screen against multiple cancers. Medical experts say it could be a game-changer in diagnostic testing to dramatically improve early detection of cancers. Biden's speech at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum comes as he targets diseases that kill more people in the U.S. except for heart disease.

Teacher shortages are real, but not for the reason you heard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Everywhere, it seems, the return to school has been shadowed by worries of a teacher shortage. The U.S. education secretary has called for investment to keep teachers from quitting. A teachers union leader has described it as a five-alarm crisis. In reality, there is little evidence to suggest that educators are leaving in droves. Certainly, many schools have struggled to find enough educators. But the challenges are related more to hiring, especially for non-teaching staff positions. Schools flush with federal pandemic relief money are creating new positions and struggling to fill them at time of low unemployment and stiff competition.

Trump team takes aim at records probe; calls it 'misguided'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers are dismissing his retention of top-secret documents at his Florida home as a “storage dispute.” His attorneys are urging a judge to keep in place a directive that temporarily halted key aspects of the Justice Department’s criminal probe. In a motion filed Monday, the Trump team also referred to the documents that were seized as “purported ‘classified records,’” suggesting his lawyers do not concede the Justice Department’s contention that highly sensitive, top-secret information was found by the FBI in its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon last week granted the Trump team’s request for the appointment of an independent arbiter to review records seized during the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.

Prosecutor: R. Kelly predator who used fame to abuse minors

CHICAGO (AP) — A prosecutor has described R. Kelly as a sexual predator who parlayed his fame to abuse minors. Addressing jurors during closing arguments Monday at the R&B star’s child pornography and trial-fixing trial, Elizabeth Pozol says one of Kelly's accuser said took advantage of her youth. She says "He repeatedly abused her. He performed degrading acts upon her for his own sick pleasure.” She says Kelly and his co-defendants recovered child pornography videos and hid evidence before Kelly’s 2008 trail, at which he was acquitted and covered up the fact that “R. Kelly … the R&B superstar … is actually a sexual predator.”

Americans give health care system failing mark: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of adults in the U.S. say health care is not handled well in the country. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll reveals public satisfaction with the U.S. health care system is remarkably low, with fewer than half of Americans saying it's handled well in general. Only 12% say it's handled extremely or very well. Americans have similar views about health care for older adults. Overall, the public gives even lower marks for handling of prescription drug costs, the quality of care at nursing homes and mental health care.

100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point

DENVER (AP) — In November 1922, seven land-owning white men brokered a deal to allocate water from the Colorado River, which winds through the West and ends in Mexico. The divvying up between Colorado River Basin states never took into account Indigenous Peoples or many others, and from the start the calculation of who should get what amount of that water may never have been balanced. During the past two decades, pressure has intensified on the river as the driest 22-year stretch in the past 1,200 years has gripped the southwestern U.S. As water levels plummet, calls for reduced use have often been met with increased population growth. One hundred years on, the future of the Colorado River is uncertain.

'Clairvoyant' 2012 climate report warned of extreme weather

Ten years ago scientists warned the world about how climate change would amplify extreme weather disasters. What they predicted in 2012 has come true the last few summers. There are deadly floods, oppressive heat waves, killer storms, devastating droughts and what scientists call unprecedented extremes. Looking back at a 2012 United Nations report, co-authors say it seems clairvoyant, maybe even underestimating the threat. That report has changed the way climate scientists focus on the impacts of global warming. Before the report scientists talked about average temperatures and sea level rising. Now the world feels climate change in extreme weather hitting relentlessly.