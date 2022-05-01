AP News Summary at 1:11 p.m. EDT

Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — The United Nations confirms that an operation to evacuate people from a steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol is underway. A U.N. humanitarian spokesperson told The Associated Press on Sunday that the effort to bring people out of the sprawling Azovstal steel plant was being done with the International Committee of the Red Cross and in coordination with Ukrainian and Russian officials. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a tweet that the first group of about 100 people was headed to Ukrainian-controlled territory. As many as 100,000 people are believed to be in Mariupol, including some1,000 civilians hunkered down with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters beneath the Soviet-era steel plant that is the only part of the city not occupied by the Russians.

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Text messages and testimony released by the House Jan. 6 panel shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. The evidence provides new details about how — long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded in January 2021 — several GOP lawmakers were directly participating in Trump’s campaign to reverse the results of the election. The exchange of ideas happened in private calls and texts and at several White House meetings in the weeks leading to the insurrection. The majority of the lawmakers have since denied their involvement in those efforts.

Pelosi, in surprise Kyiv trip, vows unbending US support

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A top-level U.S. congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is in Poland after a surprise weekend visit to Ukraine undertaken in extraordinary secrecy. In a three-hour meeting in Kyiv late Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Pelosi vowed that the U.S. will stand with him “until the fight is done.” Pelosi is second in line to the presidency after the vice president. She was the most senior American lawmaker to visit Ukraine since the war began. The trip to Kyiv was not disclosed until the delegation was safely out of Ukraine. Pelosi told reporters in Poland on Sunday she was proud bring a message of solidarity to the besieged nation.

Elon Musk's big plans for Twitter: What we know so far

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is buying Twitter for $44 billion to take it private, has outlined a mix of vague principles and technical details as he looks to make the platform "maximum fun!” But what's in store if he follows through? Turns out that some of his bigger ideas about free speech, fighting spam and opening up the “black box” of artificial intelligence tools that amplify social media trends are still more intentions than actual plans. And implementing them is likely to be more complicated than he suggests.

Black doctors say they face discrimination based on race

ATLANTA (AP) — After Dr. Dare Adewumi was hired to lead the neurosurgery practice at an Atlanta-area hospital, he says he quickly faced racial discrimination that ultimately led to his firing. His lawyers and other advocates say he’s not alone, that Black doctors across the country commonly experience discrimination. That can range from microaggressions to career-threatening disciplinary actions. Biases can become magnified in the fiercely competitive hospital environment, they say, and the underrepresentation of Black doctors can discourage them from speaking up. Some, including Adewumi, are fighting back. He has filed a lawsuit against the hospital system where he worked alleging employment discrimination based on race.

Germany: Quitting Russian oil by late summer is 'realistic'

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it’s making progress on weaning itself off Russian fossil fuels and expects to be fully independent of crude oil imports from Russia by late summer. Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck said Sunday that Europe’s largest economy has reduced its share of Russian energy imports to 12% for oil, 8% for coal and 35% for natural gas. He said those steps mean increased costs for the economy and for consumers. But he says "they are necessary if we no longer want to be blackmailed by Russia.” The announcement comes as the European Union considers an embargo on Russian oil. The bloc has already decided to ban Russian coal imports starting in August.

Amazon, union face off in a rematch election in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon and the nascent group that successfully organized the company’s first-ever U.S. union drive are headed for a rematch Monday. A federal labor board will tally votes cast by warehouse workers Monday in yet another election on Staten Island. A second labor win could give workers in other Amazon facilities — and at other companies — the motivation they need to launch similar efforts. It could also cement the power and influence of the Amazon Labor Union, the grassroots group of former and current workers that secured last month’s historic victory. But a union loss could mute some of the labor celebrations and raise questions about whether the first victory was just a fluke.

Judds, Ray Charles to be inducted into Country Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Country Music Hall of Fame will induct Ray Charles and The Judds on Sunday, although the death of Naomi Judd a day earlier will undoubtedly alter the normally celebratory ceremony. Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young noted the ceremony will continue with "heavy hearts and weighted minds" after Judd's family asked them to proceed. Naomi and Wynonna Judd were among the most popular duos of the '80s, scoring more than a dozen No. 1 hits. The posthumous induction of Charles will showcase his genre-defying country releases in the 1960s and beyond. The Hall of Fame will also induct two studio musicians, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake.

ESSAY: For a gay country boy, Naomi Judd did build a bridge

Over their nearly three decade career, the mother-daughter duo of The Judds scored 14 No. 1 songs. For Jeff McMillan, an editor at The Associated Press, the Judds' music provided a lifeline of sorts throughout his life. That was apparent Saturday after Naomi Judd's death was announced by her daughters. McMillan writes in an appreciation that dealing with bullying as a pre-teen, the insecurities of the narrator of their song “Mama He's Crazy” was relatable. “Love Is Alive” provided comfort after McMillan's father died. Through health troubles and more, McMillan writes that the Judds' lyrics, and their own life stories, provided a source of kinship and strength.

100s of US urban areas will become rural with new criteria

Hundreds of the urban areas in the U.S. are becoming rural, and it’s not because of anything they’ve done. The U.S. Census Bureau is changing the definition of an urban area. If the new criteria were applied to those places designated urban areas a decade ago, more than 1,300 places wouldn’t qualify. It's the biggest change in decades. For starters, the statistical agency is switching to housing units instead of people for the calculation. Under the old criteria, a place had to have at least 2,500 people to be urban. Now, it will need at least 2,000 housing units, which is the equivalent to about 5,000 people.

