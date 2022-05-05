AP News Summary at 1:13 a.m. EDT

Russian strikes try to disrupt delivery of Western weapons

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia moved to obstruct the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine by bombarding rail stations and other supply-line targets across the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the strikes crimes and said that his armed forces would respond "on the battlefield.” Heavy fighting also raged at Mariupol’s Azovstal steel mill, which represented the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined southern port city. Elsewhere, the European Union weighed whether to further punish Moscow with a ban on oil imports.

Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — More than half of abortions in America are now done with pills, rather than surgery. The battle over access to medication abortions will only grow in importance if the Supreme Court follows through with its leaked draft opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and allow individual states to ban the procedure. For abortion-seekers, cross-border trips, remote doctors' consultations and packages of pills delivered in the mail offer hope they can skirt state restrictions. Republicans in South Dakota, Texas, Kentucky, Arkansas, Ohio, Tennessee and Oklahoma have all moved to restrict access to abortion pills in recent months.

Advocates worry other rights at risk if court overturns Roe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Little doubt remains about what the Supreme Court plans to do with Roe v. Wade. But uncertainty abounds about the ripple effects as the court nears a final opinion expected to overturn the landmark 1973 case that created a nationwide right to abortion. A leaked first draft of the majority opinion in the case suggests that a majority of justices are poised to toss out Roe. The draft’s heated rhetoric also is generating concern that LGTBQ advances and other matters based on the right to privacy could be vulnerable in a newly hostile political environment. President Joe Biden warned on Wednesday that the court’s opinion could jeopardize same-sex marriage, access to contraception and LGBTQ rights.

Abuse-clouded prison gets attention, but will things change?

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — The director of the federal Bureau of Prisons and a task force of senior agency officials traveled recently to a federal women's prison in California. The officials were under pressure to end a culture of sexual abuse at the facility. What they found was a prison in deep despair. An inmate screamed through tears about sexually abusive staff. A demoralized workforce confronted senior leaders but with no success. A new warden acknowledged broken trust. An aging facility was woefully unequipped to prevent further misconduct. A follow-up to an Associated Press investigation finds that the crisis at the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, is far from over.

Rising interest rates in US will hinder foreign economies

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the Federal Reserve raises interest rates — as it did Wednesday — the impact doesn’t stop with U.S. homebuyers paying more for mortgages or Main Street business owners facing costlier bank loans. The fallout can roll beyond America’s borders, hitting shopkeepers in Sri Lanka, farmers in Mozambique and others in poorer countries around the world. The managing director of the International Monetary Fund was worried enough last month to warn the Fed and other rate-hiking central banks to stay “mindful of the spillover risks to vulnerable emerging and developing economies.’’

AP evidence points to 600 dead in Mariupol theater airstrike

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Amid all the horrors that have unfolded in the war on Ukraine, the Russian airstrike on the theater being used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol on March 16 stands out as the single deadliest known attack against civilians to date. An Associated Press investigation has found evidence that the attack was far deadlier than estimated, killing closer to 600 people. That’s almost double the current estimates. The AP recreated what happened inside the theater on that day from the accounts of 23 survivors, rescuers, and people intimately familiar with the theater’s new life as a bomb shelter. The AP also built a 3D model based on witness accounts, two sets of floor plans of the theater, photos and video taken inside before, during and after that day, and expert comment.

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

Survivor found almost 6 days after China building collapse

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers in central China have pulled a woman alive from the rubble of a building that partially collapsed almost six days earlier. The unidentified woman is the 10th survivor of the disaster in the city of Changsha, in which at least five people have died and dozens are still missing. The official Xinhua News Agency reported Thursday she was rescued shortly after midnight, about 132 hours after the rear of the six-story building suddenly caved in on April 29. Xinhua said she was conscious and advised rescuers on how to pull her out without causing further injury. At least nine people have been arrested in relation to the collapse of what Xinhua has described as a “self-built building."

President declares disaster in New Mexico wildfire zone

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Firefighters have slowed the advance of the largest wildfire in the U.S. as heavy winds relented. President Joe Biden, meanwhile, has approved a disaster declaration that brings new financial resources to remote stretches of northern New Mexico devastated by fire. Fire crews in New Mexico sought Wednesday to keep the flames from pushing any closer to the town of Las Vegas and other villages scattered along the blaze’s shifting fronts. The fire has burned hundreds of square miles, dozens of homes and trigged the evacuation of 15,500 homes. The new disaster aid includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.

W.Va. House race pits Trump loyalty against infrastructure

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A GOP House race between incumbents in West Virginia pits a Donald Trump-endorsed congressman against one who voted with the Democrats for infrastructure funding. The May 10 primary contest in West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District between Republican congressmen Alex Mooney and David McKinley is a test of Trump’s clout in the state. McKinley voted to pass the infrastructure bill and was condemned by both Trump and Mooney for doing so. McKinley says it would have been a betrayal not to vote for the bill in a state in dire need of upgrades.

