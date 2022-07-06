AP News Summary at 1:13 a.m. EDT

Gun violence in America: A long list of forgotten victims

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Amid the stream of mass shootings that have become chillingly commonplace in America, the reality of America’s staggering murder rate can often be seen more clearly in the deaths that never make the national news. These are seemingly mundane disputes that spin out of control and someone goes for a gun. Often, the victim and the shooter know one another. They are co-workers and acquaintances, siblings and neighbors. They are killed in farming villages, small towns and crowded cities. They are people like David Guess, a 51-year-old small town father of four who had struggled with addiction and who police say was shot by an acquaintance and dumped in the hills of northern Alabama, near a place called Chicken Foot Mountain.

Parade shooting suspect bought 5 weapons despite threats

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — The man accused of opening fire at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago legally bought five weapons, including two high-powered rifles. Authorities said Tuesday that the purchases were allowed even though police were called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide. The suspect was charged with seven counts of murder. Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart promised that dozens more charges would be sought and that the man could receive a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole. The assailant sprayed more than 70 rounds from a rooftop into a crowd in Highland Park, an affluent community of about 30,000 on the Lake Michigan shore.

Ukrainian governor urges evacuation of 350,000 residents

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — The governor of the last remaining eastern province partly under Ukraine's control urged his more than 350,000 residents to flee as Russian troops escalated their offensive. The governor of Donetsk made the plea Tuesday, after Russia declared it had seized the neighboring Luhansk province. In Donetsk province, a city in the path of Moscow’s offensive came under sustained bombardment Tuesday. The mayor of Sloviansk reported “massive shelling” that killed at least one person and wounded seven in the city. Russian forces are apparently positioning to advance farther into Ukraine’s Donbas region. The mostly Russian-speaking industrial area is where Ukraine's most experienced soldiers are concentrated. In nearly all of Ukraine Tuesday night, air alerts were activated.

G-20 meeting may lead to wider divisions over war in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Foreign ministers from the world’s largest nations are looking to address the war in Ukraine and its impact on energy and food security when they meet this week. Yet instead of providing unity, the talks may well exacerbate splits over the Ukraine conflict. That could drag the Group of 20 nations into even deeper divisions. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are set to attend the meeting in the Indonesian resort of Bali. It will mark the first time Blinken and Lavrov have been in the same room since January.

Judge won’t block law banning most Mississippi abortions

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge has rejected a request by the state’s only abortion clinic to temporarily block a state law that would ban most abortions. Judge Debbra K. Halford rejected the request Tuesday. Attorneys argued over abortion laws in three Southern states in response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gave states the power to limit or outlaw the termination of pregnancies. Elsewhere, Florida’s new 15-week abortion ban was blocked but then quickly reinstated Tuesday. In Louisiana, the state attorney general has asked the state Supreme Court to allow enforcement of a ban on most abortions.

Appeals arguments set on immigrants brought to US as kids

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Immigrant advocates are hoping a federal appeals court will uphold an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children. A federal judge in Texas last year declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program illegal — although he agreed to leave the program intact for those already benefitting from it while his order is appealed. Three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans were set to hear arguments Wednesday. And supporters of the program planned a vigil outside the courthouse.

Sri Lanka's crisis rings alarm for other troubled economies

BANGKOK (AP) — Sri Lanka is desperate for help to weather its worst crisis in recent memory, but it’s not the only economy that’s in serious trouble as prices of food, fuel and other staples soar, partly due to the war in Ukraine. Alarm bells are ringing for many economies, from Laos and Pakistan to Venezuela and Afghanistan. The exact causes for their woes vary, but all are suffering as food and fuel grow more costly. Most are struggling to repay debts that have piled up over many years of economic mismanagement, corruption and in some cases, war or civil strife. Here's a look at some of the economies most at risk.

Judges keeping Capitol riot trials in DC amid bias claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — A growing number of Capitol riot defendants are pushing to get their trials moved out of Washington. They claim they can't get a fair trial before unbiased jurors in the District of Columbia. But, so far, the judges presiding over the cases have consistently rejected those requests for a change of trial venue. Plenty of Washington residents have personal connections to the riot, making it a challenge for judges and attorneys to choose impartial jurors. The task is even tougher as lawmakers hold high-profile public hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection less than a mile from the federal courthouse.

New evacuations for communities near California forest fire

JACKSON, Calif. (AP) — Evacuation orders have been expanded for remote communities near a wildfire that's chewing through California forests. The Sierra Nevada Gold Country fire tripled in size to about 6.1 square miles Tuesday. The fire erupted on the Fourth of July at a recreation area packed with people. Between 85 to 100 celebrating at a river were forced to take shelter at a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. facility. Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman says they were safely evacuated. Evacuations are in place for parts of Amador and Calaveras counties. Redman suggested fireworks or a barbeque as a possible fire cause.

Wisconsin court to rule on immunity in sex trafficking case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Supreme Court is set to decide whether a sex trafficking victim accused of homicide can argue at trial that she was justified in killing the man who trafficked her. The ruling Wednesday could help define the extent of immunity for trafficking victims nationwide. Prosecutors allege Chrystul Kizer shot Randall Volar at his Kenosha home in 2018. She was 17 at the time. She contends Volar was trafficking her for sex and wants to argue that she's immune from prosecution under a state law that absolves trafficking victims of any offenses resulting from being trafficked. Prosecutors counter that immunity can't possibly extend to homicide.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0