AP News Summary at 1:14 a.m. EDT

1/6 panel probes Trump pressure on Pence to reject election

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee is plunging into Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to salvage the 2020 election by pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to reject the electoral count. Thursday's hearing will likely focus on how Trump latched onto a highly unusual strategy from conservative law professor John Eastman in the days before the U.S. Capitol riot. The House panel has said the “illegality" was obvious. Pence was to preside over the Jan. 6 session of Congress to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. Testimony is expected from the vice president’s counsel, Greg Jacob, and a retired federal judge, Michael Luttig, who called the plan “incorrect at every turn.”

What we know about how Pence's day unfolded on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence won’t be testifying at Thursday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing. But he will be in the spotlight as the group turns its focus to former President Donald Trump’s desperate attempts to persuade Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump and his allies saw the day a joint session of Congress would convene to formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory as their last opportunity to remain in power. But Pence rejected Trump's public and private pressure. He remained on the Capitol grounds throughout the rioting and returned to preside over the formal vote count.

Fed's aggressive rate hikes raise likelihood of a recession

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has pledged to do whatever it takes to curb inflation, now raging at a four-decade high and defying the Fed’s efforts so far to tame it. Increasingly, it seems, doing so might require the one painful thing the Fed has sought to avoid: A recession. A worse-than-expected inflation report for May helped spur the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of point Wednesday and to signal that more large rate hikes are likely coming. Economic history suggests that aggressive, growth-killing rate hikes could be necessary to finally control inflation. And typically, that is a prescription for a recession.

US sending $1 billion more military aid to outgunned Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. says it will send an additional $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, as America and its allies work to provide longer-range weapons they say can make a difference in a fight where Ukrainian forces are outnumbered and outgunned by their Russian invaders. President Joe Biden and his top national security leaders say the U.S. is moving as fast as possible to get critical weapons into the fight, even as Ukrainian officials protest that they need more, and faster, in order to survive. The aid will include anti-ship missile launchers, howitzers and more rounds for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems that U.S. forces are training Ukrainian troops on now.

In energy-strapped Europe, coal gets an encore

KOZANI, Greece (AP) — Energy market turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine has triggered an increase in coal-fired electricity production in the European Union and a temporary slowdown in the closure of power plants long-earmarked for retirement. Greece set an ambitious timeline to end decades of reliance on lignite ‒ low-quality coal ‒ but has paused that program in response to a huge rise in natural gas prices. European policymakers, and many experts, argue that coal’s return will be short lived, acting only as a backstop until renewable capacity is increased and new power infrastructure and grid connectivity is expanded.

Police: Amazon fisherman confesses to killing missing pair

MANUS, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian authorities say a fisherman has confessed to killing a British journalist and an Indigenous expert in the remote Amazon and taken police to a site where human remains were found, in an apparent breakthrough in the 10-day search for the pair. Authorities said Wednesday night that they expected to make more arrests soon in the case of freelance reporter Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira of Brazil, who disappeared June 5. A federal police investigator says the fisherman who had been the prime suspect confessed Tuesday night and detailed what happened to Phillips and Pereira. Investigator Eduardo Alexandre Fontes says Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira told officers he used a firearm to kill the pair and then led them deep into the forest to the spot where he buried them.

Election 'deniers' quiet on fraud claims after primary wins

Dozens of Republican candidates who sought Donald Trump’s endorsement have spent months parroting the former president's baseless claims of 2020 election fraud. But they've been quiet about any such concerns when declaring victory in their own primary elections this spring. Such inconsistency has become a hallmark of so-called “election deniers” in Republican primary contests across key political battleground states. In Nevada on Tuesday, Republican secretary of state candidate Jim Marchant was one of several election deniers who secured places on the November ballot without questioning the legitimacy of the results in their own races.

Yellowstone floodwaters threaten water supplies in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Damaging floodwaters that tore through Yellowstone National Park menaced communities downstream where residents cleaned up from the mess and kept an eye on rising river levels. Residents of Montana’s largest city were asked to conserve water because it was down to a limited supply after a combination of heavy rain and rapidly melting mountain snow raised the Yellowstone River to historic levels that forced them to shut down Billings water treatment plant. City officials were optimistic the river would drop quickly enough for the plant to resume operations before tanks ran dry in the city of 110,000.

In Louisiana, Native Americans struggle to recover from Ida

ALONG BAYOU POINTE-AU-CHIEN, La. (AP) — As another hurricane season gets started, many Native American residents in southeast Louisiana are still struggling to recover from last year's Hurricane Ida. Native Americans have lived in the bayous of southeast Louisiana for hundreds of years and have strong connections to the land and waterways. But coastal erosion has eaten away at their land and made them more vulnerable to storms. Tribal official Cherie Matherne of the Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe lost her home to Ida as did most of her neighbors and fellow tribal members. She says it will take years before people can get back to their lives.

Detroit honors Vincent Chin, Asian American killed in 1982

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit is helping to honor Vincent Chin, a Chinese American man who was beaten to death 40 years ago by two white men who never served jail time. The commemoration comes as hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise in the U.S. The Vincent Chin 40th Remembrance & Rededication begins Thursday and focuses on civil rights efforts that started with his 1982 death. Chin was celebrating with friends at a strip club for his bachelor party when a fight erupted with the two white autoworkers. Federal authorities have said the autoworkers blamed Chin for layoffs at Detroit car factories due to Japanese imports.

