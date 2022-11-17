AP News Summary at 1:14 a.m. EST

GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have won control of the U.S. House, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern. More than a week after Election Day, Republicans secured the 218th seat needed to flip the House. The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being counted.

The AP Interview: Pence says voters want new leadership

NEW YORK (AP) — In an Associated Press interview, former Vice President Mike Pence declines to say whether he believes Donald Trump is fit to be president again. But he also says the American people are “looking for new leadership” — as he positions himself as a potential alternative. Pence sat down for his AP interview on Wednesday, just hours after Trump announced another White House run. Will Pence himself run? He said that he and his family will give that “prayerful consideration.” Whatever his final answer, he said, “I think we will have better choices in 2024.” Pence's comments came the day after the release of his new memoir, “So Help Me God,” as he appears increasingly likely to launch his campaign.

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — NATO's chief and the president of Poland say there are no indications that a missile that fell on Polish farmland and killed two people was a deliberate attack. They said that Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile as it was fending off a Russian air assault. Tuesday's incident came as Russia launched missiles and drones that savaged Ukraine's power grid. Poland said the missile was Russian-made. U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that Russia fired it. Ukraine's president said he did not believe the missile was Ukrainian and asked for more evidence. The NATO chief and others laid overall but not specific blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war.

North Korea fires missile after threatening 'fiercer' step

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, hours after it threatened “fiercer” military responses to the U.S. bolstering its security commitment with allies South Korea and Japan. North Korea’s foreign minister had warned that a recent U.S.-South Korea-Japan summit accord on the North would leave tensions “more unpredictable.” The missile was fired Thursday morning and landed in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. There were no reports of damage. South Korean, U.S. and Japanese militaries quickly condemned the launch that they say threatens stability in the region. North Korea has steadfastly maintained its recent weapons testing activities are legitimate military counteractions to U.S.-South Korean military drills.

Myanmar releasing 4 foreigners in broad prisoner amnesty

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military-controlled government says it is releasing and deporting an Australian academic, a Japanese filmmaker, an ex-British diplomat and an American as part of a broad prisoner amnesty to mark the country’s National Victory Day. State-run MRTV reported Australian Sean Turnell, Japan’s Toru Kubota, Briton Vicky Bowman, and American Kyaw Htay Oo, as well as 11 local Myanmar celebrities, were among 5,774 prisoners who were being released. Sydney economist Tim Harcourt says he's “delighted” to hear of his longtime friend Turnell's release and hopes to see him home soon.

Asia-Pacific leaders tackle trade, sustainability in Bangkok

BANGKOK (AP) — The Ukraine war, great power rivalry in Asia, inflation and food and energy shortages are among the troubles vying for attention at an Asia-Pacific Rim summit. The gathering, the last of three back-to-back meetings of world leaders, is the annual summit of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. On Thursday, foreign and commerce ministers were completing work on the yearlong effort to form a consensus on an array of often-divisive issues. The meetings are being held in Thailand's capital in a venue ringed by riot police and cordoned off in all directions. APEC’s official mission is to promote regional economic integration. Most of the business conducted happens on the summit's sidelines.

Some return to war-battered hub of Palestinian life in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — The streets in Yarmouk, Syria’s largest Palestinian refugee camp, are piled with rubble. Scattered Palestinian flags fly from mostly abandoned houses, the only reminder that this was once a major political and cultural center of the Palestinian refugee diaspora. As Syria descended into civil war in 2011, fighting devastated communities across the country, including Yarmouk, on the outskirts of the capital of Damascus. Today, Syrian authorities are encouraging former Yarmouk residents who can prove home ownership and pass a security check to come back. But few have returned — many out of fear they could be arrested or conscripted by force. Others no longer have houses to come back to.

Same-sex marriage legislation clears key Senate hurdle

WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages has crossed a major Senate hurdle, putting Congress on track to take the historic step of ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law. Twelve Republicans voted with all Democrats to move forward on the legislation, meaning a final vote could come as soon as this week, or later this month. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the bill ensuring the unions are legally recognized under the law is chance for the Senate to “live up to its highest ideals” and protect marriage equality for all people. Senate Democrats are quickly moving to pass the bill while the party still controls the House.

Universities focus on athletes' mental health after crises

There is no playbook to instruct how athletic departments are to respond to the tragic death of one of their athletes. But those who have experienced the trauma say the increased emphasis on mental health care in athletic departments and universities at-large — spurred in part by the pandemic — help when a crisis strikes. Tragedy struck the University of Virginia earlier this week. Three members of the football team were shot and killed while on a bus returning to the Charlottesville campus from a field trip to Washington.

Shake it off? Parents come up short for Taylor Swift tickets

NEW YORK (AP) — They were supposed to be birthday presents. They were supposed to be Christmas presents. They were supposed to be the most special of special treats for young fans of Taylor Swift. Instead, for many parents, the hours-long Ticketmaster debacle they endured Tuesday trying to score concert seats left them empty-handed and frustrated. And their kids disappointed. A pre-sale for Swift's U.S. tour next year resulted in crash after crash on Ticketmaster. Some fans spent hours logged on. The wait paid off for many.