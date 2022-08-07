AP News Summary at 1:14 p.m. EDT

Dems push Biden climate, health priorities toward Senate OK

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has worked overnight and into the morning as Democrats push their election-year economic package toward passage. The legislation is less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s original domestic goals. But it embodies deep-rooted party dreams of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing big corporations. Debate began Saturday and by breakfast time Sunday, Democrats had swatted down over a dozen Republican efforts to torpedo the legislation. President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House, “I think it’s gonna pass.” The House seems on track to provide final congressional approval when it returns briefly from summer recess on Friday.

Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel says it killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander in an airstrike on an apartment building in a crowded Gaza refugee camp. It was the second such targeted attack since Israel launched its high-stakes military offensive against the militant group just before the weekend. The Iran-backed militant group has fired hundreds of rockets at Israel in response, and the risk of the cross-border fighting turning into a full-fledged war remained high. Gaza’s ruling Hamas group, which fought an 11-day war with Israel in May 2021, seemed to stay on the sidelines for now. It appears Hamas fears Israeli reprisals and the undoing economic understandings with Israel, including Israeli work permits for thousands of Gaza residents, that bolster its control.

Alex Jones’ $49.3M verdict and the future of misinformation

Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is facing a hefty price tag for his lies about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre — $49.3 million in damages and counting — for claiming the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax. The verdict is the first of three Sandy Hook-related cases against Jones to be decided and a punishing salvo in a fledgling war on harmful misinformation. But what does it mean for the larger misinformation ecosystem of election denial, COVID-19 skepticism and other dubious claims that Jones helped build? Courts have held that defamatory statements against a person or a business aren’t protected as free speech, but lies about things like science, history and the government are.

Shift in war's front seen as grain leaves Ukraine; plant hit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Four more ships carrying agricultural cargo held up by the war in Ukraine have received authorization to leave the country’s Black Sea ports. The body that oversees an international deal intended to get 20 million tons of grain out of Ukraine to feed people around the world said the loaded vessels were cleared to depart on Sunday. Meanwhile analysts warn that Russia is moving troops and equipment in the direction of the ports to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive. A large nuclear power plant in Ukraine's southeast came under fire on Saturday night. Both sides accused each other of the attack.

Demand for grocery delivery cools as food costs rise

U.S. demand for grocery delivery is cooling as food prices rise. Some shoppers are shifting to less expensive grocery pickup, while others are returning to the store. Experts say grocery delivery saw five years of growth in the first three months of the pandemic. In June 2020, grocery delivery was a $3.4 billion business. But by June 2022, that had fallen 26%. Consulting firm Chase Design says it's hard to get the delivery premium below $10 because of fuel and labor costs. That premium is tough for some consumers to swallow when food cost inflation is at a four-decade high.

In wake of floods, typical barbs at Kentucky political event

FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) — While Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was consoling families displaced by historic flooding in the mountains of eastern Kentucky, Republicans at the state’s premier political event on the other side of the state were campaigning to oust him from office in 2023. They bashed Beshear’s pandemic restrictions but offered support for recovery efforts that the Democratic governor is leading in the wake of historic flooding and tornadoes. While his challengers aimed zingers at him, Beshear spent Saturday consoling families displaced by the flash flooding that swamped the Appalachian region more than a week ago. He visited two state parks where some of the suddenly homeless took refuge.

Firefighters battle big blaze at Cuba tank farm for 2nd day

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban firefighters have been joined by special teams sent by Mexico and Venezuela as they battle for a second day to control a fire blazing at a big oil tank farm. Authorities say one firefighter is dead and others are missing since lightning struck a storage tank Friday night, setting off a fire that spread to a second tank early Saturday and triggered a series of explosions. A total of 122 people have been treated for injuries, including five in critical condition. The Matanzas province governor said Sunday that 4,946 people have been evacuated, mostly from the Dubrocq neighborhood, which is next to the oil storage facility.

Biden steps out of the room and finds legacy-defining wins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Over five decades in Washington, Joe Biden knew that the way to influence was to be in the room where it happens. But in the second year of his presidency, some of Biden’s most striking, legacy-defining legislative victories have come about by staying out of it. It's a counterintuitive turn for Biden, who's long promoted his decades of Capitol Hill experience. Biden’s aides chalk up his victories to the fact that he's playing the role of cheerleader rather than legislative quarterback. Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana says that in Biden's heart, he's a U.S. senator. And because of that, Tester says Biden "understands allowing this to work is how you get it done.”

Ex-rebel sworn in as Colombia’s president in historic shift

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s first leftist President will be sworn into office on Sunday, in a colorful ceremony that marks a turning point in the South American nation’s history. Sen. Gustavo Petro, a former member of the M-19 guerrilla group, won the presidential election in June by beating conservative parties that offered moderate changes to the nation’s market friendly economy, but were unable to connect with voters frustrated with growing rates of poverty and increasing violence against activists. Petro now joins a cadre of left wing politicians and political outsiders who have been winning elections in Latin America since the pandemic broke out and hurt incumbents who struggled with its economic aftershocks.

Anne Heche in hospital, 'stable' after fiery car crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Anne Heche is in the hospital after a fiery crash in Los Angeles. A representative told The Associated Press that Heche was in stable condition Saturday. The spokeswoman said Heche's family and friends are asking that her privacy be respected. Police say Heche's speeding car came to a T-shaped intersection Friday morning and ran into a house. The car came to rest inside the home and started a fire that took nearly 60 firefighters more than an hour to douse. The 53-year-old Heche has starred in films opposite Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones.