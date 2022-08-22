AP News Summary at 1:15 p.m. EDT

Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist's car bombing death

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top counterintelligence agency has blamed Ukrainian spy agencies have organized the killing of the daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologue. Russia’s Federal Security Service said Monday that the killing of Darya Dugina has been “prepared and perpetrated by the Ukrainian special services.” Dugina was the daughter of Alexander Dugin. He is a Russian nationalist ideologist who was described by some in the West as “Putin’s brain.” It charged that the killing was perpetrated by a Ukrainian citizen who left Russia for Estonia after the killing. Ukraine has previously denied any involvement in the killing.

Fauci, top infectious disease expert, to retire in December

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert who became a household name — and the subject of partisan attacks — during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Monday he will depart the federal government in December. That's after more than five decades of service. Fauci, who serves as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation. He was a leader in the federal response to HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases even before the coronavirus hit.

3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended, and state police launched an investigation after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a suspect while a third officer held him on the ground. Authorities said the officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside a convenience store in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma. The video shows one officer punching the suspect with a clenched fist, while another can be seen hitting the man with his knee and a third holds him against the pavement.

Trump's turbulent White House years culminate in Fla. search

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has had a lifelong habit of collecting things. That's been combined with more recent activities: disregarding the rules of government record keeping, careless handling of classified information, and fostering a chaotic transition as he refused to concede defeat in 2020. Now a federal investigation into Trump's handling of documents is posing extraordinary legal and political challenges for him. One of Trump's national security advisers, John Bolton, says that he and others often tried to explain the risks of exposing sensitive information but that it didn't sink in. Bolton says he thinks Trump probably considered the documents to be “souvenirs” worth collecting.

Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights has been affirmed through a partial hand recount, a move forced by two Republican activists. Voters earlier this month rejected a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to further restrict abortion or ban it. The measure failed by 18 percentage points or 165,000 votes statewide. But state law allows any registered voter to ask for a recount on a statewide ballot question, and the two GOP activists provided credit cards to cover the roughly $120,000 in costs. After the recount, the side that supported the measure gained six votes.

Stocks fall broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street, extending the market’s losses amid worries about inflation and the path ahead for the economy. The S&P 500 shed 1.7% in afternoon trading Monday and more than 90% of stocks in the benchmark index lost ground. It finished in the red last week, breaking a four-week winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell. Technology companies and retailers had some of the heaviest losses. Signify Health soared after The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon would bid for the company. Investors are looking ahead to this week’s Federal Reserve conference.

Maya village's water, future threatened by Mexican train

VIDA Y ESPERANZA, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s ambitious Maya Train project along the country’s Caribbean coast it is threatening the indigenous Maya people it was named for and dividing communities it was meant to help. The project is cutting a more than 68-mile (110 km) swath through the jungle between the resorts of Cancun and Tulum, over some of the most complex and fragile underground cave systems in the world, sparking protests from environmentalists, archaeologists and cave divers. But for the largely Maya inhabitants of the village of Vida y Esperanza fear it will pollute the caves that supply them with water, endanger their children and cut their road.

College students return to campus without access to abortion

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — In states such as Texas, Ohio and Indiana, some college students say new abortion restrictions are influencing their personal and political behavior as they return to campuses. Some students say they’re changing their sexual behavior, being more careful about using contraceptives, keeping emergency contraception on hand or thinking through how they would respond to a pregnancy. More publicly, the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling this summer is energizing student activism by both opponents and supporters of abortion rights.

Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area

DALLAS (AP) — Heavy rain across the Dallas-Fort Worth area is causing streets to flood and submerging vehicles, as officials warn motorists to stay off the roads. Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says the area is “pretty much ground zero for the heaviest rain overnight.” As of Monday morning, Huckaby says, least 7 inches of rain had fallen on the area. Emergency officials say they are responding to dozens of locations with high water on the roads. Huckaby notes that with so much concrete in urban areas, “there’s just only so much that the drain systems can handle.”

AP preseason All-America team highlighted by Alabama stars

Alabama stars Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. are among four players from the top-ranked Crimson Tide selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team. Alabama defensive backs Jordan Battle and Eli Ricks also made the first team. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia each had three players chosen to the first team. Ricks was one of seven players who have transferred during their careers to make either the first or second teams. That includes USC receiver Jordan Addison, who won the Biletnikoff Award last season at Pittsburgh.