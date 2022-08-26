AP News Summary at 1:29 p.m. EDT

FBI affidavit shows concerns about documents at Trump estate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained documents with classification markings, including at the top secret level. That's according to an FBI affidavit released Friday explaining the justification for this month's search of the property. The 32-page affidavit, even in its redacted form, offers the most detailed description to date of the government records being stored at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property long after he left the White House. It also reveals the gravity of the government’s concerns that the documents were there illegally

Powell: Fed's inflation fight could bring 'pain,' job losses

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark message Friday: The Fed is determined to fight inflation with more sharp interest rate hikes, which will likely cause pain for Americans in the form of a weaker economy and job losses. “These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation,” Powell said in a high-profile speech at the Fed’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole. “But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.” Investors had been hoping for a signal from Powell that the Fed might soon moderate its rate increases later this year if inflation were to show further signs of easing. But the Fed chair indicated that that time may not be near.

Fears of a radiation leak mount near Ukrainian nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities have begun distributing iodine tablets to residents near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in case of a radiation leak, amid mounting fears that the fighting around the complex could trigger a catastrophe. The move came a day after the plant was temporarily knocked offline because of what officials said was fire damage to a transmission line. The incident heightened dread of a nuclear disaster in a country still haunted by the 1986 disaster at Chernobyl.

Britain to see 80% spike in energy bills as crisis deepens

LONDON (AP) — British residents will see an 80% increase in their annual household energy bills. The U.K.’s energy regulator announced Friday that costs will go from 1,971 pounds a year to 3,549 pounds in October. It follows a record 54% annual spike in April. The costs are roiling the British economy, which has the highest inflation rate among the Group of Seven wealthiest democracies and seen disruptive strikes for months as workers push for pay to keep pace with the increasingly expensive cost of living. Charities, public health leaders and even energy firms warn of catastrophic effects on poorer people already struggling to afford essentials.

Secret Service recovers $286M in stolen pandemic loans

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service said Friday that it has recovered $286 million in fraudulently obtained pandemic loans and is returning the money to the Small Business Administration. An investigation initiated by the Secret Service’s Orlando office found that alleged conspirators submitted Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications by using fake or stolen employment and personal information. They then used an online bank to conceal and move their criminal proceeds. The Secret Service worked with the bank to identify roughly 15,000 accounts and seize $286 million connected to the accounts.

Herschel Walker skips details in bid to oust Raphael Warnock

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker has plenty to say about how his Democratic rival, Sen. Raphael Warnock, does his job in Washington. But Walker is considerably less revealing about what he’d do with the role himself. Walker tags Warnock as a yes-man for President Joe Biden, yet when asked for concrete alternatives to what he calls “the Biden-Warnock agenda,” Walker defaults mostly to generalities or turns questions around. The broader approach tracks the way many challengers — including Warnock two years ago — try to put incumbents on the defensive. But Walker’s rendition is testing the bounds of that strategy as Democrats accuse him of being unfit for high office.

Student loan relief highlights burden on Black borrowers

On average Black borrowers carry a heavier burden of student loan debt than white borrowers. The disparity reflects a racial wealth gap in the U.S. — one that some advocates say the debt relief plan does not do enough to narrow. One in four Black borrowers would see their debt cleared entirely under the administration’s plan, which cancels $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000. Wisdom Cole, national director of the NAACP Youth & College Division, said more work needs to be done to make higher education accessible and affordable.

Some cities could be left behind on lead pipe replacements

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal infrastructure bill signed last year provides $15 billion to help communities find and replace lead water pipes. But many cities don’t know where their lead pipes are. Some states have prepared for the money doing surveys so they can quickly dig up the pipes when they get it. Others have not yet located their lead problems. If they delay, cities could lose out on the money. Lead exposure can lower IQ, stunt development and cause behavior problems in children. There are millions of lead pipes underground, concentrated mostly in the Midwest and Northeast.

Biden calls abortion restrictions 'beyond the pale'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden marked Women's Equality Day by blasting abortion restrictions as “beyond the pale.” He spoke during a Friday meeting with state and local leaders at the White House. Republican-led states have been tightening their restrictions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide, and Democrats are trying to harness outrage over the issue in this year's midterm elections. “You’re going to hear women roar on this issue, and it’s going to be consequential,” Biden said.

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts: Congress has not voted to exempt its members from IRS audits of their personal finances and fentanyl overdoses are not the leading cause of death for adults in the U.S. Florida hasn't banned “To Kill a Mockingbird," or a number of other popular titles included on a widely-shared “Banned Book List," from being taught in its schools. And a blog's flawed calculation inflated the miscarriage rate among participants in Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trial.