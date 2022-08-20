AP News Summary at 1:16 p.m. EDT

Pro-Trump wins in blue states threaten GOP hopes in November

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Republicans have found success in Democratic strongholds such as Maryland and Massachusetts when they have fielded moderate candidates who could appeal to voters in both parties. With Democrats facing political headwinds this year, Republicans had hoped that strategy could pay off yet again. But Republican voters have nominated loyalists of former President Donald Trump in several Democratic states, including Maryland and Connecticut, and that's making the GOP’s odds of winning those general election races even longer. Massachusetts will face its own test next month as Republicans decide between a Trump-backed conservative and a more moderate Republican for the party's gubernatorial nominee.

Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge as rivalry warms up north

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden calls Finland and Sweden “our allies of the high north.” And their addition to NATO could bring military and territorial advantages to the Western defense alliance. That’s especially so as the rapid melting of the Arctic from climate change awakens strategic rivalries at the top of the world. The two Nordic nations rushed to join NATO after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February. Two-thirds of NATO's 30 member nations have approved their membership so far. NATO would be bringing in two sophisticated militaries and, in Finland’s case, a remarkable tradition of national defense, and skill at Arctic fighting, even on skis and snowshoes.

Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?

HELSINKI (AP) — A leaked video that shows Finland’s 36-year-old prime minister dancing and singing with friends at a private party has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of reveling is appropriate for their leader. The video clearly shot by someone at the party was leaked on social media. Marin has faced a barrage of questions about the party: Were there drugs? Was she sober enough to handle an emergency had one arisen? She has taken a drug test to quell any rumors. Some citizens said the video was potentially damaging to Finland's reputation. Others say Marin has a right to enjoy a party like any other Finnish citizen.

On Chile rivers, Native spirituality and development clash

MELIPEUCO, Chile (AP) — For the Mapuche, Chile’s largest Indigenous group and more than 10 percent of its population, a pristine river like the Truful Truful, flowing from a lava field under an Andean volcano, is the home of a spiritual force to revere, not a natural resource to exploit. That has led many Mapuche communities by the Truful Truful, the Pilmaiquen River and across the country’s water-rich south to fight hydroelectric plants that they see as desecrating nature and depriving Indigenous communities of essential energies that keep them from getting sick. But as Chile readies to vote on a new constitution highlighting Indigenous rights, spirituality and ideology get entangled.

For Republican governors, all economic success is local

WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott often knocks President Joe Biden for the country's high rate of inflation and fears of a looming recession. So do many other Republicans, including state leaders in Georgia and Florida, as they sharpen their critiques before the November elections. But prices are rising more dramatically across much of those three states than they are nationally. Democrats say Republicans are taking credit for job growth that's been enabled by Biden's policies, even as Republicans blame those same policies for inflation. Still, voters seem to be holding Biden accountable for inflation while being more generous in doling out praise for the nation's low unemployment rate.

Military families' housing benefits lag as rents explode

Housing has long been a major benefit for service members, a subsidy to salaries that trail the private sector. But amid record-breaking spikes in rent, service members and housing activists say the Department of Defense has not adequately increased housing allowances, thereby neglecting its commitment to military families. That’s forced many to settle for substandard homes, deal with extremely long commutes or pay thousands they hadn’t budgeted for. Military housing activist Kate Needham argues that the discrepancy between housing allowances and the current market should alarm officials who are already struggling to recruit the next generation. Defense officials say they're committed to helping families secure “suitable, affordable housing, whether on or off-base.”

Gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital, leave 20 dead

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Islamic militants have stormed a hotel in Somalia’s capital, engaging in an hours-long exchange of fire with the security forces that left at least 20 people dead. That's according to police and witnesses, who said, in addition, at least 40 people were wounded in the late Friday night attack. They said Saturday that security forces rescued many others, including children, from the scene at Mogadishu’s popular Hayat Hotel The attack started with explosions outside the hotel before gunmen entered the building. Somali forces were still trying to end the siege of the hotel almost 24 hours after the attack started. The Islamic extremist group Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pence says he didn't leave office with classified material

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence says he didn’t take any classified information with him when he left office. The disclosure — which would typically be unremarkable for a former vice president — is notable given that FBI agents seized classified and top secret information from his former boss’s estate on Aug. 8 while investigating potential violations of three different federal laws. Former President Donald Trump has claimed that the documents seized by agents were “all declassified.” Pence also told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that he didn't want to “prejudge” the contents seized by the government “until we know all the facts.”

Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities have reported shooting down Ukrainian drones in Crimea, while Ukrainian officials said Russian forces pressed ahead with efforts to seize one of the few cities in eastern Ukraine not already under their control. The Russian military also kept up their strikes on communities in Ukraine's north and south. In Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, authorities said local air defenses shot down a drone above the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. It was the second drone incident at the headquarters in three weeks and followed explosions at a Russian airfield and ammunition depot in Crimea this month.

Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain

HONOLULU (AP) — For over 50 years, telescopes have dominated the summit of Mauna Kea, a place sacred to Native Hawaiians and one of the best places in the world to study the night sky. That’s now changing with a new state law saying Mauna Kea must be protected for future generations and that science must be balanced with culture and the environment. Native Hawaiian cultural experts will have voting seats on a new governing body, instead of being asked to merely advise decision makers. The shift comes three years after protesters blocked the construction of yet another observatory, jolting policymakers and astronomers into recognizing the need for change.