AP News Summary at 1:34 p.m. EDT

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. Friday’s outcome overturning Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. The decision, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump. The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito.

Biden calls abortion ruling 'a sad day' for country

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden spoke from the White House about the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide. He said the court has done what it’s never done before in taking away a constitutional right that is so fundamental to so many Americans. He says the decision places the health and life of women at risk. The White House has been preparing for this moment since a draft of the decision leaked in May. Officials have been huddling with state leaders, advocates, health care professionals and others to prepare for a future without Roe v. Wade.

'We've done our part': End of Roe brings answer to prayer

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Millions of people who've been immersed in the anti-abortion movement for the past half-century are rejoicing after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Among them is 70-year-old Tanya Britton of Tupelo, Mississippi, who came to see her own abortion as a teenager as wrong and spent decades hoisting signs outside of clinics, cajoling lawmakers at the statehouse and spreading her anti-abortion gospel to anyone who’d listen. She sees the court's action as the answer to decades of prayers. Around the country, many others mourned the decision, seeing it as one that robs a basic human right, inordinately affects poor people, and could lead to needless deaths of desperate women.

How U.S. states have banned, limited or protected abortion

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. Friday's ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. In anticipation of the decision, several states led by Democrats have taken steps to protect abortion access. The decision also sets up the potential for legal fights between the states over whether providers and those who help women obtain abortions can be sued or prosecuted.

Ukrainians cheer nation's EU candidacy amid wartime woes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The European Union’s decision to make Ukraine a candidate for EU membership has offered war-weary Ukrainians a morale boost even as the country’s military ordered its fighters to retreat from a key city in the eastern Donbas region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the decision of EU leaders as vindication for his nation’s fight against Russia’s aggression. Others recalled the 2014 revolution that ousted Ukraine’s pro-Moscow president, sparked in part by his decision not to complete an EU association agreement. Russian President Vladimir Putin opposed the agreement, just as he demanded before the current war that Ukraine is kept out of NATO. Ukraine applied for EU membership less than a week after Russia invaded.

Aftershock in Afghanistan as quake toll rises to 1,150 dead

GAYAN, Afghanistan (AP) — An aftershock took more lives and threatened to pile even more misery on an area of eastern Afghanistan reeling from a powerful earthquake that state media said killed 1,150 people this week. Wednesday’s magnitude 6 quake killed 121 children when it struck a remote, mountainous region already grappling with staggering poverty. It comes at a time when the country as a whole is spiraling deeper into economic crisis after many countries pulled back critical financing and development aid in the wake of the Taliban’s takeover. On Friday, Pakistan’s Meteorological Department reported a new, 4.2 magnitude quake. State-run Bakhtar News Agency reported it took five more lives in hard-hit Gayan District.

House moves toward sending gun violence compromise to Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has moved to the verge of approving a $13 billion bipartisan gun violence bill that seemed unimaginable a month ago. House approval was expected Friday. The legislation would be lawmakers’ most sweeping answer in decades to mass shootings that have come to shock yet not surprise Americans. The Senate approved the measure Thursday, with 15 Republicans joining Democrats in backing passage. The election year vote comes just weeks after a gunman massacred 19 elementary school students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, and a white man motivated by racism allegedly killed 10 Black grocery shoppers in Buffalo, New York.

Takeaways: Trump risked provoking 'constitutional crisis'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee used its hearing Thursday to show how Donald Trump tried to install a loyalist atop the Justice Department who would pursue his false claims of voter fraud and stop the certification of the 2020 election that Democrat Joe Biden won. It’s the latest account of how perilously close the United States could have come to a constitutional crisis if the defeated president had been able to orchestrate a plan for the U.S. government to overturn election results in several pivotal states. The committee has been trying to make the case that Trump’s efforts to reverse his loss resulted in the deadly siege at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

UN chief warns of 'catastrophe' from global food shortage

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the United Nations has warned the world faces “catastrophe” because of the growing shortage of food around the globe. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the war in Ukraine has fueled an “unprecedented global hunger crisis” already affecting hundreds of millions of people. He said there was “a real risk that multiple famines will be declared in 2022” and that "2023 could be even worse.” Guterres said U.N. negotiators have been working on a deal that would enable Ukraine to export food and let Russia bring food and fertilizer to world markets without restrictions. He spoke Friday in a video message to officials from dozens of countries who were gathered in Berlin.

At Pride, celebrations amid a darker national environment

NEW YORK (AP) — Pride commemorations that sometimes have felt like victory parties for civil rights advances are grappling with a darker atmosphere this year. There's an environment of legislative and rhetorical attacks over sexual orientation and gender identity that members of LGBTQ communities are decrying as attempts to push them back into the shadows. Crowds are expected this weekend at Pride events in New York City and other places including San Francisco, Chicago, Denver and Toronto to wrap up Pride month. But it’s a month that’s been marked by disruption at other Pride and LGBTQ-affirming events around the country, from protests and harsh language to violent threats.

