AP News Summary at 1:16 p.m. EST

Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia. The victory by the state’s first Black senator ensures Democrats an outright majority in the chamber for the rest of President Joe Biden’s current term. That means that Democrats won’t have to negotiate a power-sharing deal with Republicans and that Vice President Kamala Harris won’t be called on as frequently to break tie votes. Warnock told jubilant supporters Tuesday night it was his honor "to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy: The people have spoken."

China eases anti-COVID measures following protests

BEIJING (AP) — China has rolled back rules on isolating people with COVID-19 and dropped virus test requirements for some public places. That is a dramatic change to a strategy that confined millions of people to their homes and sparked protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign. The move adds to earlier easing that fueled hopes Beijing was scrapping its “zero COVID” strategy. Experts warn that restrictions can’t be lifted completely until at least mid-2023 because millions of elderly people still must be vaccinated and the health care system strengthened. China is the last major country still trying to stamp out transmission of the virus while many nations switch to trying to live with it.

Suspected German coup plot spawns dozens of arrests

BERLIN (AP) — German police have seized dozens of people including a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper and a former judge, accusing the suspects of discussing the overthrow of the government, but leaving unclear how concrete the plans were. A German official and a lawmaker said that investigators may have detected real plotting, drunken fantasizing, or both. Germany takes any right-wing threat extremely seriously, and thousands of police carried out pre-dawn raids across the country. A government spokesman says the group planned to violently abolish Germany's state of law and carry out an armed attack on the parliament building. A lawmaker with the Green party, part of the government, suggested the group may not have been capable.

Justices skeptical of elections case that could alter voting

WASHINGTON (AP) — At least six Supreme Court justices are sounding skeptical of making a broad ruling that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked when making rules for elections. The North Carolina case the high court was hearing Wednesday has the potential to reshape elections for Congress and the presidency in other states as well. It concerns the power of state courts to strike down congressional districts drawn by the legislature because those state courts believe they violate state constitutions. Liberal Justice Elena Kagan said eliminating that power would allow for the “most extreme forms of gerrymandering from legislatures.”

Donors race to get generators, other aid to hard-hit Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — When Russian forces launched a military campaign against infrastructure in Ukraine, they opened a front that carried the war along power lines and water mains to homes, schools, hospitals and Ukrainian livelihoods. The government in Kyiv and the Western countries that have backed it with billions in military aid now are scrambling along with the United Nations and aid groups to get blankets, insulation, generators, medical supplies, cash and more basics into the invaded country as winter looms. Despite a swift response, the needs are changing fast and swelling. A U.N. official said this week, “In Ukraine today, the ability of civilians to survive is under attack,” Griffiths said.

Watchdog finds prison failures before Whitey Bulger killing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s inspector general has found a series of missteps by federal Bureau of Prisons officials preceded the 2018 beating death of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger. The watchdog recommends at least six Bureau of Prisons workers be disciplined. The watchdog’s report Wednesday finds Bureau of Prisons officials moved Bulger from being housed alone at a Florida prison to being housed in the general population at a West Virginia prison and shared information about the transfer widely. The bureau says it has improved communications between workers on medical transfers. Bulger led a largely Irish mob and spent 16 years on the lam before being captured at age 81 in Santa Monica, California.

FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, many of them minors

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives and punished followers who didn't treat him as a prophet. The details of Samuel Bateman's life were alleged in an FBI affidavit released last Friday. It was filed in a case that charges three of his female followers with kidnapping children from state custody in Arizona and impeding a foreseeable prosecution. Two of the women are scheduled to appear in federal court in Flagstaff on Wednesday. Bateman is facing state and federal charges of child abuse and tampering with evidence.

Ronaldo loses Portugal spot to sully World Cup journey

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The dream is still alive for Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup. Soccer’s most prolific modern-day scorer might yet claim the one major title to elude him in a career like no other. But it didn’t quite feel that way as he walked off the field alone at Lusail Stadium and left the rest of the Portugal team to celebrate getting through to the quarterfinals after a 6-1 rout of Switzerland. It was a rather sad sight as a veteran in decline departed the scene and his teammates continued to party. A bruising few weeks for Ronaldo have seen lose his contract at Manchester United and now lose his place in Portugal's team.

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 million years ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists have discovered the oldest known DNA and used it to reveal what life was like 2 million years ago in the northern tip of Greenland. Today, it’s a barren Arctic desert. But back then it was a lush landscape of trees and vegetation with an array of animals, even the now extinct mastodon. The study published Wednesday looks at environmental DNA — bits of genetic material that organisms leave in their surroundings. By studying these tiny pieces, scientists found an unusual mix of species, with reindeer and geese perhaps living alongside mastodons.

Emboldened athletes push back on old-school coaching methods

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sports programs across the county are weighing whether tough coaching styles still have a place in the athletic world. The styles once embodied by legends such as Bear Bryant and Bobby Knight have fallen out of favor at a time when student-athletes demand more sensitive treatment and more individualized training. Athletes of this younger generation also possess greater personal power over their career paths, which sometimes forces coaches to accommodate them or risk losing top talent.