AP News Summary at 1:17 a.m. EDT

What we know about Trump's actions as insurrection unfolded

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will hold their first prime-time hearing Thursday to share what they have uncovered about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Those efforts culminated in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Part of their mission has been to determine the former president’s actions that day. Much is already known about where Trump was, what he said, and how he reacted. But large gaps remain.

Hearings guide: What to know as the Jan. 6 panel goes public

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will hold the first in a series of hearings laying out its findings on Thursday night. The prime-time hearing is expected to offer a highly anticipated look at evidence the panel has been gathering for the last year. The nine-member panel hopes to grab the attention of the American public and remind people of the violence of the day in 2021. And they plan to use the more than 1,000 interviews to lay out evidence about people who played pivotal roles in the siege.

Smashed buildings in Mariupol produce 'caravan of death'

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — The human cost of the war in Ukraine mounted as workers pulled up to 100 bodies from each smashed building in the devastated city of Mariupol. One official described the gruesome effort as an “endless caravan of death.” Meanwhile, fears of a global food crisis escalated over Ukraine’s inability to export millions of tons of grain through its blockaded ports. At the same time, Ukrainian and Russian forces battled fiercely Wednesday for control of Sievierodonestk, a city that has emerged as central to Moscow’s grinding campaign to capture Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, known as the Donbas.

Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is kicking off his first full day at the Summit of the Americans in Los Angeles, which brings together leaders from across the hemisphere every few years. Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change and migration. The summit has faced controversy over boycotts by some leaders in the region, but Biden administration officials have played down the impact, saying there's still cooperation on key issues. Biden is expected to spend Thursday sitting down with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. He'll also deliver a speech to the broader group of attendees.

4th grade Uvalde survivor: 'I don't want it to happen again'

WASHINGTON (AP) — An 11-year-old girl who survived the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has told members of Congress how she covered herself in her dead classmate’s blood and played dead to avoid being shot. Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School, told lawmakers in a prerecorded video Wednesday that she watched a teacher get shot in the head before looking for a place to hide. Using the deceased teacher's phone, she called 911 and pleaded for help. Her testimony to a House Oversight Committee was the second day of testimony from families of the victims and survivors of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde.

Jan. 6 panel's 1,000 witnesses: From Trump aides to rioters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 panel has interviewed more than 1,000 people who were directly or indirectly involved in the U.S. Capitol insurrection as it's probed the violent attack and former President Donald Trump’s unprecedented efforts to overturn his election defeat. Some of those witnesses will return for a series of public hearings starting on Thursday as the committee sets out to present its initial findings. Committee members hope to put together a story of Trump’s efforts to pressure state officials, members of Congress and his own vice president to reject President Joe Biden’s victory.

Thailand decriminalizes marijuana, but not the strong stuff

BANGKOK (AP) — Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand has been decriminalized. Measures to legalize cannabis became effective Thursday, paving the way for medical and personal use of all parts of cannabis plants, including flowers and seeds. However, extracted content remains illegal if it contains more than 0.2% of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the chemical that makes people high. The government has said it is promoting cannabis for medical use only, warning those eager to light up for fun that smoking in public could still considered a nuisance subject to jail and fines. The country’s public health minister plans to begin distributing 1 million marijuana seedlings for cultivation on Friday.

New vaccine may be option for troops with religious concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A COVID-19 vaccine that could soon win federal approval may offer a boost for the U.S. military: an opportunity to get shots into some of the thousands of service members who have refused the other coronavirus vaccines for religious reasons. Already, at least 175 active duty and reserve service members have received the Novavax vaccine. Some have traveled overseas at their own expense to get it. The Novavax vaccine meets Defense Department requirements because it has the World Health Organization’s emergency use approval and is used in Europe and other regions. Military officials say many troops who refuse the shots cite certain COVID-19 vaccines’ remote connection to abortions.

Charging decision due Thursday in police shooting of Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan prosecutor says he will announce Thursday whether charges will be filed in the death of Patrick Lyoya. He's the Black man who was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer in April. Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker gave no hints Wednesday, saying only that he would disclose his “charging decision” at an afternoon news conference in Grand Rapids. The 26-year-old Lyoya was killed by Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr after a traffic stop. Video shows Lyoya was on the ground when Schurr shot him in the head. The officer had demanded that Lyoya take his hand off Schurr's Taser.

Celtics beat Warriors 116-100, take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics beat back another third-quarter onslaught by the Golden State Warriors in a 116-100 victory that gave them a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals. Marcus Smart added 24 points. Stephen Curry led Golden State with 31 points and six 3-pointers. He had 15 points in a 33-25 third quarter by the Warriors but was hurt late in the fourth after Al Horford rolled into his leg on a loose ball. It was similar to a play during the regular season in which Smart dove into Curry’s legs while chasing a loose ball.

