AP News Summary at 1:18 p.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s a moment 46 days and more than two centuries in the making. President Joe Biden is celebrating the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. They were greeted by cheers from a crowd on the sunny White House South Lawn on Friday for the ceremony. Biden called it “a moment of real change” for the nation. She will take her position this summer when Justice Stephen Breyer officially retires.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A missile hit a train station where thousands of people had flocked to flee in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities said 50 people died Friday's strike. They also warned they expect to find more evidence of war crimes in areas abandoned by Russian troops. Photos from the scene showed bodies covered with tarps on the ground and the remnants of a rocket with the words “For the children” painted on it in Russian. The office of Ukraine’s prosecutor-general said about 4,000 civilians were in and around the station. Most were women and children heeding calls to leave the area before Russia launches a full-scale offensive in the country’s east. The Russian Defense Ministry denied attacking the station in Kramatorsk. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed Russia’s military.

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Accounts by three doctors at a Ukrainian maternity hospital hit by an airstrike and an analysis of the crater disprove Russian misinformation about the March 9 attack that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child. An Associated Press team of journalists was in Mariupol the day of the airstrike and raced to the scene. Their images prompted a massive Russian misinformation campaign that continues to this day to blame Ukraine for deaths in the city. The latest effort is an interview done by Russian media with a new mother who survived the attack and cast doubt on whether it was an airstrike. But three doctors and two munitions analysts say the size of the crater, strength of the shockwave and scale of the destruction leave no doubt of an airstrike.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jurors say they've reached decisions on “several” charges but are deadlocked on others in the trial of four men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Friday is the fifth day of deliberations. The judge told them to keep working. The jury is considering 10 charges in the case against Brandon Caserta, Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr. and Daniel Harris. The men all face the main charge of a kidnapping conspiracy; three of them face other counts related to explosives and a firearm. Croft is from Bear, Delaware, while the others are from Michigan.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a suspect arrested in connection with Sunday’s mass shooting near the California state Capitol would likely still be in prison if not for corrections officials’ use of sentencing credits authorized by voters in 2016. Smiley Allen Martin was released in February after serving less than half of his 10-year sentence. He was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. The California District Attorneys Association's executive officer says Martin typically would not have been freed until at least May if not for the earlier release credits. No one has yet been charged with homicide in the shooting.

PARIS (AP) — With war singeing the European Union's eastern edge, French voters will make a choice in a presidential election that will have an impact beyond the country's borders. France is not only the bloc’s second economy but the only one with veto power at the UN. It’s also continental Europe’s only country with nuclear weapons. Twelve candidates are vying for the presidency, including incumbent and favorite President Emmanuel Macron who is seeking a new term amid a challenge from the far-right. France's role on the European and global stage makes this election — taking place in two rounds starting Sunday —- matter.

JERUSALEM (AP) — A third Israeli has died following the attack by a Palestinian man who opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv. Two other people were instantly killed in the Thursday evening shooting in an area packed with people in bars and restaurants. Israeli security forces say the attacker was tracked down following an overnight manhunt and killed in an exchange of fire. It was the fourth deadly attack in Israel by Palestinians in less than three weeks and came amid heightened tensions around the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Tens of thousands attended Friday prayers in Jerusalem, with no immediate reports of unrest.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Transgender kids and their parents say they feel attacked by a wave of Republican-sponsored legislation and policies aimed at trans youth. Bills have been introduced to ban gender-affirming care and block transgender children from using school restrooms or playing on sports teams that don't match their sex at birth. Proponents say the measures are about protecting children and preserving the integrity of girls’ sports. Opponents argue that they target already vulnerable children for the sake of scoring political points.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods will have one fewer playing partner for the second round of the Masters. Louis Oosthuizen has withdrawn from the tournament. Organizers made the announcement about 90 minutes before Oosthuizen was to tee off in the second round alongside Woods and Joaquin Niemann. Oosthuizen cited an injury as the reason. The specifics were not immediately announced. He opened the tournament with a 4-over 76 on Thursday.

Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts: A video filmed from a moving car in the Ukrainian city of Bucha after Russia's withdrawal shows the bodies of slain civilians. It was not “staged." A Wisconsin school district does not have a protocol for students who identify as animals. A California reproductive health bill would not allow mothers to kill their babies up to seven days after birth, and COVID-19 vaccines are not causing a form of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome independent of infection with HIV, which has long been established as the cause of AIDS.

