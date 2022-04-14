AP News Summary at 1:18 p.m. EDT

Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail

NEW YORK (AP) — The man charged in this week’s Brooklyn subway attack has been ordered held without bail, with prosecutors saying he terrified the “entire city.” Frank James was arrested in Manhattan a day after the attack in which 10 people were wounded by gunfire. He made his first appearance in federal court Thursday. Authorities say a trove of evidence connects James to the attack. His credit card and a key to a van he’d rented were found at the shooting scene. Officers also recovered the handgun used in the shooting, which tracing records show James purchased legally in Ohio in 2011.

Russian warship badly damaged after Ukrainians claim strike

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian military sustained a major blow when the flagship of the country’s Black Sea fleet was badly damaged and its crew evacuated. Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with missiles on Thursday. Russia acknowledged a fire aboard the Moskva but no attack. A Pentagon official said the guided-missile warship was south of Odesa when the fire ignited and is still battling flames while heading east. The loss of the ship would be a major military setback and a devastating symbolic defeat for Moscow.

Videos show Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Videos show a Michigan police officer struggling with a Black man over a Taser before fatally shooting him in the head while the man was face down on the ground. Grand Rapids police released four videos from different sources Wednesday, nine days after Patrick Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop. Video shows Lyoya trying to run and a struggle over the officer’s Taser. Police Chief Eric Winstrom says the shooting is a “tragedy.” Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, speaking on behalf of Lyoya’s family, on Wednesday called for the officer in the shooting to be fired and prosecuted. State police are investigating. Crump and Lyoya’s family are planning to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter outright, saying the social media platform “needs to be transformed” from his perspective as a self-identified “free speech absolutist.” Musk is currently Twitter's biggest individual shareholder. The company says in a regulatory filing that he has proposed buying the remaining shares of Twitter that he doesn’t already own at $54.20 per share. It's an offer worth more than $43 billion. Twitter said it has received Musk’s offer and will evaluate it to decide whether it is in the best interests of shareholders to accept or continue to operate as a publicly traded company.

Talk of race, sex in schools divides Americans: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are deeply divided over how much children in K-12 schools should be taught about racism and sexuality. That's according to a new poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Overall, Americans lean slightly toward expanding discussions of racism and sexuality, not cutting them back. Roughly 4 in 10 say the current approach is about right, including similar percentages across party lines. But there are stark differences between Republicans and Democrats who want to see schools make adjustments. In the Virginia governor’s race last year, Republican Glenn Youngkin won after campaigning on boosting parental involvement in schools.

Abortion restriction bill signed by Florida Gov. DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a 15-week abortion ban into law. The Republican governor signed the legislation at a news conference Thursday. The move comes amid a growing conservative push to restrict abortion ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could limit access to the procedure nationwide. The new law also marked a significant blow to abortion access in the South, where Florida has provided wider access to the procedure than its regional neighbors. It does not allow for exemptions in cases where pregnancies were caused by rape, incest or human trafficking. Under current law, Florida allows abortions up to 24 weeks.

AP sources: Trump aide Stephen Miller to speak to 1/6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump aide Stephen Miller will appear before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. That's according to two people familiar with the matter. It’s unclear whether Miller will appear Thursday in person or virtually. Miller hasn’t returned a message seeking comment. Miller was a senior adviser for policy during President Donald Trump's administration and a central figure in many of the Republican's policy decisions. Miller had resisted previous efforts by the committee, filing a lawsuit last month seeking to quash a committee subpoena for his phone records. The people familiar with the matter spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private testimony.

El Salvador president's mass arrests 'punitive populism'

SANTA TECLA, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador's security forces have arrested more than 10,000 suspected gang members in just over two weeks under rules that free them from having to explain an arrest or grant access to a lawyer. The crackdown from President Nayib Bukele's government followed 62 killings by gangs on March 26. The highly publicized roundups are not the result of police investigations into the murders, but propel a tough-on-crime narrative that experts are calling “punitive populism.” Detainees can be held for 15 days without charges, one of the changes decried by international human rights groups and the United States government.

Pressure on US to give Ukraine more intelligence on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has called Russia’s war on Ukraine a genocide and he's accused Vladimir Putin of committing war crimes. But Biden's administration has struggled with how much intelligence it’s willing to give Ukrainian forces that are trying to stop the Russian leader. Since the war began in late February, the Biden administration has made multiple changes to a classified directive that governs what U.S. agencies are supposed to share with Ukraine. Several people familiar with the directive say the latest changes occurred last week when U.S. intelligence officials lifted some geographic limits on the transfer of the kind of information used in minute-by-minute decisions on the battlefield.

Homeschooling surge continues despite schools reopening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic ushered in what may be the most rapid rise in homeschooling the U.S. has ever seen. Now, even with schools back open and vaccines available, many homeschooling families are sticking with it. Data obtained by The Associated Press found homeschooling numbers this year dipped from last year’s all-time high, but are still significantly above pre-pandemic levels. Families may have turned to homeschooling as an alternative to hastily assembled remote learning plans. But they say they're staying with it for many reasons, including continuing COVID health concerns, disagreements with school policies and a desire to keep what has worked for their children.

