AP News Summary at 1:19 p.m. EDT

Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has left Buckingham Palace for the last time. The late monarch's coffin was borne to Westminster Hall by a horse-drawn gun carriage. Her son, King Charles III, and his siblings and sons marched behind the coffin, which was topped by a wreath of white roses and her crown resting on a purple velvet pillow. The military procession from the palace was designed to underscore the queen’s seven decades as head of state as the national mourning shifted to the boulevards and landmarks of London. Eight pall bearers carried the coffin into the historic hall and placed it on a raised platform. The queen will lie in state for four days until her funeral on Monday.

Devastated Ukrainian village emerges from Russian occupation

HRAKOVE, Ukraine (AP) — There’s not much left of this small village outside of Ukraine's second-largest city. Its houses and shops lie in ruins. Its school is a bombed-out hull. The church is scarred by rockets and shells. But the golden dome above its blasted belfry still gleams in the fading autumn light. Only about 30 people remain. About 1,000 lived here when Russian troops trolled across the border in February and occupied it. Those forces suddenly abandoned it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian troops advanced in a lightning-counteroffensive. That blitz could be a turning point. But it could also lead to a new and dangerous escalation in the war.

Defense suddenly rests case in Florida school shooter trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz have suddenly and surprisingly rested their case, leading to a shouting match after the judge accused them of a lack of professionalism. Cruz’s attorneys had told the judge and prosecutors they would be calling 80 witnesses but rested at the beginning of Wednesday’s court session after calling only about 25. After the announcement, Judge Elizabeth Scherer accused lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill of being “unprofessional.” McNeill accused Scherer of insulting her in front of her client. Cruz has pleaded guilty of murdering 17 at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. The trial is to decide whether he is sentenced to death or life without parole.

Disabled voters win in Wisconsin; legal fights elsewhere

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin voters with disabilities are celebrating a win after a federal judge, citing the Voting Rights Act, ruled that they may get assistance returning their ballots. Several voters sued after a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that cast doubt on whether they could. While that resolved the issue in Wisconsin, disabled voters elsewhere may not be so lucky. As Republicans have pushed to tighten voting restrictions amid former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen 2020 election, the voting rights of people with disabilities have sometimes been harmed. They are pushing back, with legal challenges in at least eight states that make it difficult or impossible for people with certain disabilities to vote.

Iowa teen who killed rapist sentenced, ordered to pay $150K

A teenage human trafficking victim who was initially charged with first-degree murder after she stabbed her accused rapist to death has been sentenced to five years' probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man's family. Seventeen-year-old Pieper Lewis was sentenced Tuesday after she pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the June 2020 killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks. Lewis was 15 when she stabbed Brooks more than 30 times in a Des Moines apartment. Lewis has maintained that she was trafficked against her will to Brooks for sex multiple times and stabbed him in a fit of rage after he had raped her yet again. Police and prosecutors have not disputed that Lewis was sexually assaulted and trafficked.

Businesses, White House plan for possible rail strike Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Business and government officials are bracing for the possibility of a nationwide rail strike at the end of this week while talks carry on between the largest U.S. freight railroads and their unions. The railroads have already started to curtail shipments of hazardous materials and refrigerated products ahead of Friday's strike deadline. Businesses that rely on railroads to deliver their raw materials and finished products have started planning for the worst. Meanwhile, Biden administration officials are scrambling to develop a plan to use trucks, ships and planes to try to get the most crucial shipments delivered. But the White House is also keeping the pressure up on both sides to settle their differences.

Text messages link Favre, welfare money, volleyball facility

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — New court documents show the Mississippi governor in 2017 knew of a plan for a nonprofit group to pay Brett Favre more than $1 million in welfare grant money so the retired NFL quarterback could help fund a volleyball facility. The building is at the University of Southern Mississippi, where Favre's daughter played volleyball. Court documents filed Monday include text message exchanges between Favre and Nancy New, director of the nonprofit that had contracts with the Mississippi Department of Human Services. In August 2017, New texted Favre that then-Gov. Phil Bryant was “on board” with payment to Favre to help fund the volleyball building.

Driven by consumers, US inflation grows more persistent

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. inflation is showing signs of entering a more stubborn phase that will likely require drastic action by the Federal Reserve, a shift that has panicked financial markets and heightens the risks of a recession. Some of the longtime drivers of higher inflation — spiking gas prices, supply chain snarls, soaring used-car prices — are fading. Yet underlying measures of inflation are actually worsening. And the ongoing evolution of the forces behind an inflation rate that’s near a four-decade high has made it harder for the Fed to wrestle it under control.

Increasing pressures on Colorado River water in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Colorado River Compact was signed in 1922, just 10 years after New Mexico became a state. Today, New Mexico still uses only about half of its allotment under the compact each year. Colorado River tributaries serve relatively small portions of northwest and southwest New Mexico. But the basin’s water is essential for the state’s largest city: Albuquerque. And pressures on the water is expected to increase as more tribes reach water rights settlements and build out infrastructure to use those rights. For example, agencies are making progress on large projects to deliver water to Navajo communities in western New Mexico.

Ti West, Mia Goth dream up a technicolor horror in ‘Pearl’

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Ti West and Mia Goth expand the world of “X” in the new film “Pearl.” They look back at the youth of the murderous old woman who terrorized an adult film shoot in the 1970s in “X.” The film's world premiere was held at the Venice International Film Festival. In “Pearl,” Goth's title character is a young farmgirl in 1918 who dreams of Hollywood stardom. The film is a candy-colored ode to technicolor classics of Hollywood’s Golden Age, from “The Wizard of Oz” to “Singin’ in the Rain” but with carnage and blood. “Pearl" opens in theaters nationwide Friday.