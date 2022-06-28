AP News Summary at 1:33 p.m. EDT

Trump aides predicted possible Jan. 6 violence, aide says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cassidy Hutchinson, a aide in Donald Trump’s White House, has told the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that she was “scared, and nervous for what could happen” after conversations with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and others. Meadows told Hutchinson that “things might get real real bad,” and Giuliani told her it was going to be “a great day” and “we’re going to the Capitol.” Hutchinson told the panel that she was apprehensive because she had heard plans for a rally and possible movements to the Capitol.

Cassidy Hutchinson, Trump White House aide, now in spotlight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two years after completing a White House summer internship, Cassidy Hutchinson was in the room where the president’s top aides debated how they could overturn his election loss. The 25-year-old former aide to chief of staff Mark Meadows is scheduled to testify Tuesday at a surprise hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. The hearing being scheduled just a day beforehand has raised expectations that Hutchinson is prepared to disclose new details about Meadows and other associates of former President Donald Trump.

50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Fifty people have died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer on a remote back road in the sweltering Texas heat. It's the latest tragedy to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico. Nearly all of the victims in San Antonio were found Monday at the scene. Four people later died after being taken to hospitals. More than a dozen people had been taken to hospitals, including four children. San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood says they were hot to the touch and dehydrated, and no water was found in the trailer. The home countries of all of the migrants were not immediately known, but officials say some were from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras.

Macron says Russia can't win in Ukraine after strike on mall

KREMENCHUK, Ukraine (AP) — France’s president has denounced Russia’s fiery airstrike on a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine as a “new war crime” and vowed the West’s support for Kyiv would not waver. French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Moscow “cannot and should not win” the war with its neighbor. The strike killed at least 18 people in the central city of Kremenchuk. It came during an unusually intense barrage of Russian strikes all across Ukraine that drew new attention to a war that some fear could fade from the headlines as it drags on. Macron appeared to address that concern, vowing support for Ukraine and continued sanctions against Russia.

Ghislaine Maxwell awaits sentence in Epstein sex abuse case

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell has scored an early victory in her bid to avoid what could have amounted to a life prison sentence for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. A Manhattan federal court judge calculated federal sentencing guidelines to recommend a prison term ranging from 15 1/2 to 19 1/2 years. At the New York proceeding, prosecutors claimed the guidelines call for 30 to 55 years in prison while defense lawyers say their calculations resulted in a five-year term. The sentencing culminates a prosecution that detailed how Epstein and Maxwell groomed vulnerable girls and then exploited them. Maxwell denies abusing anyone.

Abortion ban takes effect in Tennessee, paused in Texas

A federal court has allowed Tennessee to ban abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, while a Texas judge temporarily blocked enforcement of that state’s ban on virtually all abortions. The moves come as both sides continue to make their case in courts around the country days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Several states adopted bans or strict limits on abortion in recent years only to see federal courts block those laws from being enforced. But after highest court ruled Friday that abortion is not a right under the federal Constitution, officials in those states have been asking judges to begin enforcing their bans. The legal wrangling has forced abortion clinics in some states to shut down, while others are remaining open as long as possible.

Court kills Flint water charges against ex-governor, others

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled that charges related to the Flint water scandal against former Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and seven other people must be dismissed. The justices found Tuesday that the judge had no authority to issue the indictments. It’s an astonishing defeat for Attorney General Dana Nessel. She took office in 2019, got rid of a special prosecutor and put together a new team to investigate whether crimes were committed when lead contaminated Flint’s water system starting in 2014. Snyder was charged with misdemeanors. Ex-health chief Nick Lyon and Michigan’s former chief medical executive, Dr. Eden Wells, were charged with involuntary manslaughter tied to deaths from Legionnaires' disease, which was blamed on bad water.

The AP Interview: Spanish PM says NATO summit to show unity

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says the NATO summit in Madrid this week aims to showcase the Western allies' united front in defense of democratic values in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while providing a platform to increase the bloc’s deterrence capabilities. He reiterated the alliance would not tolerate any territorial aggression against its members. In an interview with The Associated Press a day before the summit begins Tuesday, Sanchez said Putin is not just invading Ukraine, but wants to destabilize and weaken the security and the prosperity of Europe. He stressed that the alliance will defend every centimeter of allied territory.

Scottish leader calls for new independence vote next year

LONDON (AP) — Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told lawmakers in Edinburgh that she plans to hold a fresh referendum on Scottish independence on Oct. 19, 2023. That's despite U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying it wasn’t the right time for such a vote. Scottish voters rejected independence in the 2014 referendum. The U.K.-wide government headed by Johnson has said the issue was settled in the 2014 vote. Scotland’s government requires a special order from Johnson to legally hold a referendum. Sturgeon said she will ask the U.K. Supreme Court to rule on the Scottish government’s right to hold the vote if Johnson does not give the go-ahead.

