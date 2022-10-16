AP News Summary at 1:20 a.m. EDT

11 Russian troops slain at shooting range as fighting rages

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — At least 11 Russian soldiers have been killed in a shooting incident that underlines the challenges posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hasty mobilization. Saturday's shooting at a firing range in Russia's western Belgorod region came just as Ukrainian troops pressed an offensive to reclaim the areas in southern Ukraine illegally annexed by Moscow. As fighting raged, a missile strike also seriously damaged a key energy facility in Ukraine’s capital region. Following mounting setbacks, the Russian military has worked to cut off power and water in far-flung populated areas while also fending off Ukrainian counterattacks in occupied or partially occupied areas.

Raleigh shooting rampage shatters quiet neighborhood's peace

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old boy turned the gently curving streets of a Raleigh neighborhood and nearby greenway into a killing zone. When the shooting was over Thursday, five people were dead. Neighbors say Hedingham is much like most American neighborhoods. You may not know the name of every person on your block, but people greet each other across driveways and can always find something to chat about. But after the killings, people are reassessing. The husband of one victim says he's not sure that he can continue to live there.

Violent week a grim sign as targeted killings of police rise

SEATTLE (AP) — It's been an especially violent week for police across the U.S., including the deaths of two Connecticut police officers and the wounding of a third. Even as the number of officers has dropped in the past two years, the number being targeted and killed has risen. Organizations that track violence against police say 56 officers have been killed by gunfire so far this year — a number that is up 14% from this time last year and about 45% from this time in 2020. The country is on track to approach or surpass other top annual totals of recent years, including 73 officers killed in 2011 and 67 in 2016.

Xi signals continuity at China Communist Party congress

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has signaled that his government would maintain policies that have put it at odds with the U.S. and other nations and deepened Communist Party control of the economy and society. He spoke Sunday at the opening of a twice-a-decade party congress that is expected to give him a third five-year term. Xi extolled the achievements of the past five years and said the party would strive to achieve what it calls the “rejuvenation” of the nation. A third term for Xi would break with recent precedent and further establish him as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong.

Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — President Joe Biden's trip to Oregon, California and Colorado is showing how he's trying to turn out Democratic votes on Election Day. He's flexing the levers of government to help boost candidates, promoting an agenda aimed at strengthening an uncertain economy and hauling in campaign cash. Biden is showing up for candidates when he can be helpful and steering clear of places where a visit from a president with approval ratings below 50% isn't necessarily a good thing. Throughout the trip, Biden has had to compete for the spotlight and contend with a troubling inflation report and rising gas prices.

Stockton, Calif., police arrest suspect in serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Police in California say they have arrested a man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings. Police say 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee of Stockton was stopped in a car around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police Chief Stanley McFadden says he was dressed in black, had a gun and appeared to be “out hunting” for another victim. Police have been searching for a serial killer who shot five men in the city since July. Police believe the same person killed a man in Oakland in April 2021 and wounded a woman in Stockton a week later. No motive has been released. It was not immediately clear whether Brownlee had an attorney.

Musk has a 'super app' plan for Twitter. It's super vague

For months, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has expressed interest in creating his own version of China’s WeChat — a “super app” that does video chats, messaging, streaming and payments — for the rest of the world.. At least, that is, once he’s done buying Twitter after months of legal infighting over the $44 billion purchase agreement he signed in April. Musk has claimed on Twitter that his acquisition of the company would speed development of an “everything app” he calls X by three to five years. But there are just a few obstacles.

Native Americans recall torture, hatred at boarding schools

MISSION, S.D. (AP) — Victims of abusive, government-backed Native American boarding schools are sharing their experiences as U.S Interior Secretary Deb Haaland continues a yearlong tour to confront the troubled history of the institutions that were forced upon tribes. During a Saturday meeting at the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in southern South Dakota, tribal members recalled being sent off to schools where the use of their native language and customs would bring swift and sometimes severe punishments. The stated goal of such schools was to “civilize” Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians, but that was often carried out through abusive practices.

US, Canada send armored vehicles to bolster Haiti's police

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. and Canada have sent armored vehicles and other supplies to Haiti to help police fight a powerful gang amid a pending request from the Haitian government for the immediate deployment of foreign troops. A U.S. State Department statement says the equipment was bought by Haiti’s government, but it has given no further details on the supplies flown in Saturday on military aircraft to the capital of Port-au-Prince. A spokesman for the U.S. military’s Southern Command says he can provide no further details on the supplies sent, though he adds that it was a joint operation involving the U.S. Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force.

No. 6 Tennessee beats No. 3 Alabama 52-49 on late FG

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 6 Tennessee a 52-49 victory over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday. As soon as the kick knuckle-balled through the uprights, some of the more than 100,000 fans stormed the field to celebrate the Volunteers ending a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide. It didn’t take long for the goal posts to go down. Hendon Hooker drove the Vols 45 yards in 18 seconds to set up the winner. Jalin Hyatt caught six passes for 207 yards and a Tennessee-record five touchdowns. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, a game-time decision because of a sprained right shoulder two weeks ago, completed 35 passes for 455 yards and two TDs.