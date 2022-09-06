AP News Summary at 1:28 p.m. EDT

Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states' teen vaping probe

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs will pay nearly $440 million to settle a multi-state investigation into its vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. Connecticut announced the deal Tuesday on behalf of the 33 states plus Puerto Rico. Attorneys general joined together in 2020 to probe Juul’s early promotions and claims about the safety and benefits of its device as a smoking alternative. The settlement resolves one of the biggest legal threats facing the company, which still faces separate lawsuits from other states and individuals. Additionally, federal health regulators are trying to ban the company's products.

US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding says the Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said Tuesday “the information that we have is that Russia has specifically asked for ammunition.” A U.S. official says the fact Russia is turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates that its military "continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions.” The official spoke Monday on the condition of anonymity to discuss the intelligence determination.

New UK leader promises to tackle energy crisis, economy

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss says she will “tackle the issues that are holding Britain back” in her first speech as the leader of the country. Speaking Tuesday outside 10 Downing St. hours after being formally appointed by Queen Elizabeth II, Truss said she would focus on tackling Britain’s energy crisis, struggling economy and overburdened health service. She promised to grow the economy and make the U.K. an “aspiration nation,” but acknowledged the country faces “severe global headwinds” because of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine. Britain is facing its worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, with inflation above 10% and energy bills soaring for both businesses and households.

Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach

ATLANTA (AP) — Security video from a rural county in Georgia shows local election and Republican Party officials were present when voting equipment was accessed in what the secretary of state's office calls an unauthorized breach. Some of the video footage counters claims the local officials have made about their involvement. The breach in Coffee County is one of several around the country in which allies of former President Donald Trump were seeking access to sensitive voting information after his loss in the 2020 election. Election security experts worry the information obtained — including copies of software and hard drives — could be exploited by those who want to interfere with future elections.

Canada police hunt remaining suspect in stabbing attacks

WELDON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police are hunting for the remaining suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in an Indigenous community and nearby town in the province of Saskatchewan after finding the body of his brother amid a massive manhunt for the pair. Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead Monday near the stabbing sites and authorities believe his brother and fellow suspect, Myles Sanderson, 30, is injured, on the run and likely in the provincial capital of Regina, said police chief Evan Bray. RCMP Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said authorities are not sure of the cause of death yet but the injuries were not self-inflicted.

Uvalde students go back to school for 1st time since attack

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Students in Uvalde are going back to school for the first time since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in a classroom attack that shocked the country. Children began arriving at Uvalde Elementary before dawn, walking through newly installed 8-foot (2.4-meter) metal fencing that surrounds the campus and past a state trooper standing guard outside an entrance. Colorful flags hung inside the hallways, and teachers wore turquoise shirts that read “Together We Rise & Together We Are Better” on the back. State troopers were parked on every corner outside the school. The district announced in late June that the scene of the assault, Robb Elementary, would be permanently closed.

Typhoon batters S. Korea, preparations minimize casualties

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A powerful typhoon has hit South Korea, dumping 3 feet of rain, destroying roads and knocking down power lines, but officials say the death toll of six could have been higher if not for proactive evacuations and school closures. Government officials had put the nation on high alert for days as Typhoon Hinnamnor approached, warning of potentially historic destruction. After grazing the resort island of Jeju and hitting the mainland near the port city of Busan, Hinnamnor weakened over the sea. It still caused damage in the southern city of Pohang, where five people were found dead and at least five others remain missing. The storm submerged roads and buildings, triggered landslides and flooded a shopping mall.

Rents are starting to come down, but the trend may not hold

NEW YORK (AP) — Rents are starting to come down after spiking to record levels this past summer, but experts are uncertain if the slowdown will continue. Christopher Mayer is a professor of real estate at Columbia Business School. He says people looking for an apartment now might have a better experience than they did in May or June. The national median asking rent was up 14% in July over July the previous year. That's the smallest annual increase since November 2021. Experts say the market could slow further toward the end of the year, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty.

Column: Mickelson wins part of the battle, loses the war

Some big changes coming to the PGA Tour are what Phil Mickelson was pushing nearly 20 years ago. So maybe Mickelson should feel vindicated. But even if won the battle, he might end up losing the war, according to AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. Mickelson's actions are a lot like his style of golf. His imagination is only as good as his ability to pull off the shot. His image has taken a beating for his heavy involvement in Saudi-funded LIV Golf. And now that the tour is moving toward the elite playing against each other more often, Mickelson is no longer welcome on the PGA Tour.

Harry Styles evolves from heartthrob to fashion icon

Harry Styles will never be just a singer-songwriter, he's now an actor and a fashion powerhouse as well. The former member of British pop boy band “One Direction” has shed his musician’s skin for the male lead role alongside Oscar nominee Florence Pugh in the highly anticipated dystopian thriller “Don’t Worry Darling.” The film directed by Olivia Wilde made its buzzy world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Monday. Alongside his career evolution, Styles has also cemented himself as a fashion icon to watch on red carpets and on stage.