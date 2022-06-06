AP News Summary at 1:31 a.m. EDT

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine by launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin warned Sunday that any Western deliveries of longer-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit “objects that we haven’t yet struck.” The Russian leader’s cryptic threat of a military escalation did not specify what the new targets might be, but it came days after the United States announced plans to deliver $700 million of security assistance for Ukraine. Those weapons include four precision-guided, medium-range rocket systems, as well as helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, radars, tactical vehicles and more.

Over 50 feared dead in Nigeria church attack, officials say

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Lawmakers in southwestern Nigeria say more than 50 people are feared dead after gunmen opened fire and detonated explosives at a church. Ogunmolasuyi Oluwole with the Ondo State House of Assembly said the gunmen targeted the St Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state on Sunday morning just as the worshippers gathered for the weekly Mass. Many children were among the dead. Adelegbe Timileyin who represents the area in Nigeria’s lower legislative chamber says the attackers also kidnapped the presiding priest. While much of Nigeria has struggled with security issues, Ondo is widely known as one of Nigeria’s most peaceful states.

Depot fire latest to spotlight Bangladesh industrial safety

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Authorities in Bangladesh are struggling to determine the initial cause of a devastating fire that killed at least 49 people and injured more than 100 others at a container depot. Experts are raising concern over the safety standard in the country’s industrial sector. Unaware of chemical storage at the depot, a few hundred workers and dozens of firefighters were near the chemical containers as they attempted to extinguish the fire. Explosions in a container full of chemicals turned the fire into an inferno around midnight Saturday at the BM Inland Container Depot. Efforts to extinguish the fire continued overnight. The depot is located near the country's main Chittagong Seaport, about 130 miles southeast of the capital, Dhaka.

Pastor shot at by Uvalde gunman recounts terror in sermon

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — One of the first people shot at by the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, is now trying to comfort the community. Gilbert Limones and a coworker at a funeral home both came under fire as they were across the street from Robb Elementary School last month. Neither was injured, and Limones preached about the horror on Sunday at the small church where he serves as pastor. He says Satan brought confusion and hurt, but the believers have a defense in their faith. While townspeople are hurting badly right now and seeking answers, Limones says they need to come together and are surrounded by love.

2022 midterms: What to watch in primaries in 7 states

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Primary elections in seven states Tuesday will set the stage for U.S. House and Senate battles this fall that will play into control of Congress. Many contests are being shaped by political divisions in both major parties — and the lingering shadow of former President Donald Trump. A string of Republican House incumbents are contending with challenges from the political right. Some challengers are embracing Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud in his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden. No incumbent governors or senators appear to be in imminent danger. The primaries are in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota.

Pope Francis fuels new speculation on future of pontificate

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has added fuel to rumors about the future of his pontificate. The Vatican announced Saturday he would visit the central Italian city of L’Aquila in August for a feast initiated by Pope Celestine V, one of the few pontiffs who resigned before Pope Benedict XVI stepped down in 2013. That has added to unsourced speculation in Italian and Catholic media that the 85-year-old Francis might be planning to follow in Benedict’s footsteps, given his increased mobility problems. Those rumors gained steam last week when Francis announced a consistory to create 21 new cardinals scheduled for Aug. 27. Sixteen of those cardinals are under 80 and eligible to vote in a conclave to elect Francis’ successor.

US, S. Korea fire missiles to sea, matching North's launches

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The U.S. and South Korea have launched eight ballistic missiles into the sea in a show of force matching a North Korean display a day earlier that extended a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday's drill was aimed at demonstrating an ability to respond swiftly and accurately to North Korean attacks. Its launches of eight missiles on Sunday appeared to be a single-day record for North Korea and was its 18th round of missile tests this year. Experts say the weapons displays are a brinksmanship ploy to bring the U.S. back to their stalled diplomacy from a position of strength and to cement North Korea's status as a nuclear power.

Biden hoping to avoid Summit of the Americas flop in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When leaders gather this week in Los Angeles at the Summit of the Americas, the focus is likely to veer from policy issues like migration, climate change and inflation and instead shift to something Hollywood thrives on: the drama of the red carpet. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador tops a list of leaders threatening to stay home to protest the U.S.’ exclusion of authoritarian leaders from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Experts say the event could turn into a embarrassment for the Biden administration. Some progressive Democrats have criticized it for bowing to pressure from exiles in the swing state of Florida and barring communist Cuba.

Crowds honor WWII veterans at Normandy D-Day celebrations

COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) — Several dozen World War II veterans were expected to attend D-Day commemoration ceremonies Monday in France. For two years, D-Day ceremonies were reduced to a minimum amid COVID-19 restrictions. This year, crowds of French and international visitors were back in Normandy for the 78th anniversary. The ceremonies pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the U.S., Canada and elsewhere who landed on French beaches on June 6, 1944, to restore freedom to Europe after Nazi occupation. One U.S. vet, 97-year-old Ray Wallace, a former paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division thinks he was “lucky” despite being taken prisoner of war for 10 months. He says “I remember the good friends that I lost there” on the beaches of France.

Doctor named in abortion case has nothing to do with lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Dr. Thomas Dobbs has never gotten involved in political fights over reproductive health, but his name has become shorthand for a legal case that could end abortion rights in the United States. If he has feelings about the situation, he keeps those to himself. The 52-year-old physician is Mississippi’s top public health official. His name is on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The case before the U.S. Supreme Court involves the state's ban on most abortions after the 15th week. But it could result in a reversal of Roe v. Wade. A leaked draft of a court opinion shows a conservative majority ready to topple the court’s 1973 decision that established a nationwide right to abortion.

