AP News Summary at 1:22 p.m. EDT

For Russia's Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin has mounted on the battlefield and in the halls of global power. Analysts say Ukrainian troops have pushed their counteroffensive to advance farther into the country’s northeast after recapturing some strategic areas this month. At a high-level summit in Uzbekistan, Putin vowed to press his attack on Ukraine despite recent military setbacks. Still, the Russian leader had to address concerns over the drawn-out conflict voiced by India and China. Western defense officials said Saturday that Russian forces appear to be setting up a new defensive line in northeastern Ukraine after Kyiv’s troops broke through the previous one.

US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden heads to the United Kingdom to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in US-UK relations, as both a new royal and a new prime minister are settling in. The rise of Prime Minister Liz Truss, who once called the US-UK relationship “special but not exclusive,” could mark a decidedly new chapter in the trans-Atlantic partnership on trade and more. Of high concern for Biden officials in the early going of Truss’s premiership is her backing of legislation that would shred parts of the post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland.

Queen's 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin

LONDON (AP) — All eight of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren have stood in silent vigil beside her coffin, capping another huge day in which thousands came to pay their respects to the monarch. Many mourners had huddled in line amid waits that stretched up to 16 hours, enduring London’s coldest night in months. Honoring their patience, King Charles III and Prince William made an unannounced visit Saturday to greet the waiting crowds. William and the queen's seven other grandchildren stood vigil beside her coffin later at Parliament's Westminster Hall. London police say the queen's funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey will be the largest single policing event the force has ever handled, surpassing even the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Voter challenges, records requests swamp election offices

Election conspiracy theorists are flooding local election offices with voter challenges and public records requests. The wave of inquiries is adding to the already heavy workload those offices face as they scramble to prepare for November's elections. Election officials say many of the challenges they're receiving contest the presence on voter rolls of people who already are being removed or have the right to be registered. At a minimum, it takes time for election offices to record all the challenges. And if some of the targeted voters cast ballots in November, there could be a fight over whether to count their votes.

Hungary faces reckoning with EU that could cost it billions

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's nationalist-populist government is facing a reckoning with the European Union after nearly a decade of accusations that it has failed to uphold the EU's democratic values. The EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, appears set to impose financial penalties against Hungary on Sunday over corruption concerns and alleged rule-of-law violations. Hungary is one of the largest net beneficiaries of EU funds in the 27-nation bloc, and the sanctions could cost Budapest billions and cripple its already ailing economy. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has denied the commission's accusations. A lawmaker who is a former member of Orban's party alleges the government has channeled large sums of EU money into the businesses of politically connected insiders.

Alaska braces for floods, power outages as huge storm nears

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Residents on Alaska’s vast and sparsely populated western coast braced for what forecasters said could be one of the worst in recent history, accompanied by strong winds and high surf that could knock out power and cause flooding. The storm is the remnants of Typhoon Merbok. Warnings anticipate winds reaching hurricane-force speeds in places, water levels reaching up to 18 feet above normal high tide in some communities and widespread power outages and areas of flooding and erosion. The storm also is influencing weather patterns far from Alaska — a rare late-summer storm is expected to bring rain this weekend to drought-stricken parts of California.

Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its side

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Friends and comrades-in-arms have bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine’s side in the war with her native country. Thirty-four-year-old Olga Simonova was remembered for her courage and kindness at a funeral in Kyiv on Friday. She joined the fight in the Donbas on the Ukrainian side, first as a volunteer fighter, then a paramedic and ultimately as an enlisted member of the Armed Forces. In 2017 she received Ukrainian citizenship. Friends said she died on Sept. 13, after her vehicle hit a land mine.

WHO raises alarm on disease in flood-hit areas of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The World Health Organization is raising the alarm about a “second disaster” in the wake of the deadly floods in Pakistan this summer, as doctors and medical workers on the ground race to battle outbreaks of waterborne and other diseases. The floodwaters started receding in the worst-hit provinces but many of the displaced now living in tents and makeshift camps face the threat of illness, including gastrointestinal infections, dengue fever and malaria, which are on the rise. The stagnant waters have become breeding grounds for mosquitos. WHO’s director-general said in a statement on Saturday that he was “deeply concerned" about the “wave of disease and death following this catastrophe."

25 years after Kentucky school shooting, a chance at parole

In December 1997, Michael Carneal opened fire on his fellow students during a morning prayer meeting at a Kentucky high school, killing three and wounding five more. Carneal was 14 at the time and received the maximum sentence for someone his age, life in prison with the opportunity for parole after 25 years. In the quarter century that has passed, school shootings have become a depressingly regular occurrence in the U.S. His parole hearing next week raises questions about the appropriate punishment for children who commit heinous crimes. Even if they can be rehabilitated, many wonder if it is fair to the victims for them to be released.

Sarah Sanders released from hospital after cancer surgery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary and Arkansas GOP gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders has been released from a hospital following surgery for thyroid cancer. Sanders spokesperson Judd Deere said Sanders was released Saturday and will recover at home. Sanders announced Friday that she underwent surgery to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and planned to return to the campaign trail soon. Sanders served as former President Donald Trump’s chief spokeswoman until 2019. She faces Democratic nominee Chris Jones for governor in the solidly Republican state. Her father is former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.