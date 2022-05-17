AP News Summary at 1:22 p.m. EDT

In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says 'evil will not win'

BUFFALO (AP) — President Joe Biden has traveled to Buffalo, New York, declaring that “evil will not win” in America. He's showing solidarity with the community after a white supremacist targeted Black people at a supermarket and left 10 people dead. He condemned what he called the “poison” of white supremacy and said the nation must “reject the lie” of the so-called replacement theory espoused by the shooter. That's the baseless contention that white people are being intentiionally replaced by people of color. It's another manifestation of the bigotry Biden vowed to confront while running for president. Biden says it was the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and President Donald Trump's ambivalent reaction that drove him to run.

'Like every other day': 10 lives lost on a trip to the store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The 10 people shot and killed in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, were caregivers and protectors and helpers. Some were running an errand or doing a favor or finishing out a shift. One came from volunteering at a food bank. Another had been tending to her husband at his nursing home. Most were in their 50s and beyond, and were destined for more, even if just the dinner they planned to make. Their paths crossed with a young man driven by racism and hatred, and now their families are left to grieve and remember those lost.

Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The fall of Mariupol appears at hand as Ukraine is moving to abandon a sprawling steel plant where its soldiers had held out under relentless bombardment for months, which would make it the biggest city to fall into Russian hands. Much of it, though, has been reduced to rubble. Ukraine estimates some 20,000 civilians have been killed in the Russian assault on Mariupol, a city on the Azov Sea and that stands between the Russian mainland and the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters have left the Azovstal steel plant and turned themselves over to Russian hands.

FDA clears COVID booster shot for healthy kids ages 5 to 11

U.S. regulators have authorized a COVID-19 vaccine booster for healthy children ages 5 to 11. Everyone 12 and older already was supposed to get one booster dose for the best protection against the newest variants of the coronavirus. Some people, including those 50 and older, can choose a second booster. The Food and Drug Administration’s action Tuesday now opens a third Pfizer shot to elementary-age kids, too -- at least five months after their last dose. There is one more hurdle. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether to formally recommend the booster for this age group.

Abortion resistance braces for demands of a post-Roe future

When desperate people can’t obtain abortions near home -- when they need plane tickets, bus fare, babysitters -- they reach out to groups like the Midwest Access Coalition. The demand has become staggering. And is expected to grow exponentially if the U.S., Supreme Court guts Row v. wade. Already, state after state has tightened restrictions, pushing pregnant people further from home, for some hundreds of miles away. Helpless to prevent the coming crisis, the groups' goal is to assist abortion seekers one by one, either legally by helping them travel, or illegally if that’s what it eventually comes down to.

Pennsylvania governor race divides Republicans, unites Dems

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — As Pennsylvania Republicans prepare to choose a nominee for governor, some party officials are twisted in knots over the possibility of a primary victory by a candidate many see as too far to the right to win statewide this fall. Doug Mastriano, a retired U.S. Army colonel and state senator since 2019, has led polls in GOP field that includes nine candidates listed on the ballot. Mastriano is endorsed by Donald Trump, despite a number of party officials urging the former president not to do, fearing Mastriano can't win the politically divided state. The Democrats, meanwhile, are united in Tuesday’s primary behind the state’s two-term elected attorney general, Josh Shapiro, who is uncontested.

Buffalo suspect: Lonely, isolated -- and a sign of trouble

CONKLIN, N.Y. (AP) — Classmates and neighbors of the Buffalo shooting suspect say they never saw the violent and angry side that allegedly fueled his racist massacre over the weekend that killed 10 Black people. Payton Gendron was described as quiet, socially awkward and isolated in his high school senior year. But there was a sign of trouble. Gendron threatened “murder-suicide” in an economics class a year ago, and had a mental health evaluation. He was released after a day and a half and fell off the radar of investigators. He is now jailed on a murder charge under suicide watch.

FBI opens hate crime probe of shooting in Dallas' Koreatown

DALLAS (AP) — The FBI has opened a federal hate crime investigation into last week’s shooting at a hair salon in Dallas’ Koreatown area that injured three people. The Dallas FBI field office is working with federal prosecutors in Texas and the U.S. Department of Justice’s civil rights division on the investigation. An FBI spokeswoman declined further comment, citing the ongoing probe. Three women were injured in the shooting last week at Hair World Salon. Dallas police say they have arrested a suspect in the case and plan to release more details at a press conference later Tuesday.

Nearly 43,000 people died on US roads last year, agency says

DETROIT (AP) — Nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year. That's the highest number in 16 years as Americans returned to the highways after the pandemic forced many to stay at home. Traffic deaths rose 10.5% over 2020, the largest percentage increase since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began its fatality data collection in 1975. Preliminary figures from the agency show that 42,915 people died in traffic crashes last year, up from 38,824 in 2020. Final figures will be released in the fall. Americans drove about 325 billion more miles last year than they did in 2020. That's an 11.2% jump that contributed to the rise in deaths.

Congress dives into UFOs, but no signs of extraterrestrials

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress held its first hearing in half a century Tuesday on unidentified flying objects. And no, there is still no government confirmation of extraterrestrial life. Pentagon officials did not disclose additional information from their ongoing investigation of hundreds of unexplained sightings in the sky. But they say they have picked a director for a new task force to coordinate data collection efforts on what the government has officially labeled “unidentified aerial phenomena.” Lawmakers from both parties say UFOs are a national security concern. And a defense official says the Pentagon was also trying to destigmatize the issue and encourage pilots and other military personnel to report anything unusual they see.

