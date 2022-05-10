AP News Summary at 1:45 a.m. EDT

Putin marks Victory Day with little to show for 11-week war

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his country’s biggest patriotic holiday without even uttering the word “Ukraine.” He had no major new battlefield success to boast about, and the Kremlin’s forces have little to no progress to show for their latest offensive. Many Western analysts had expected Putin to use the holiday marking the end of World War II to trumpet some kind of victory in Ukraine or announce an escalation. But he did neither. Instead, he oversaw a Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square and sought to justify the war again as a necessary response to what he portrayed as a hostile Ukraine.

Marcos Jr. won Philippine presidency, unofficial count shows

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The namesake son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos appears to have been elected Philippine president in an astonishing reversal of the 1986 “People Power” revolt that booted his father into infamy. Marcos Jr. had more than 30.8 million votes in the unofficial results. His nearest challenger, Vice President Leni Robredo, had 14.7 million with more than 97% of the votes tabulated from Monday’s election. His running mate, Sara Duterte, had a formidable lead in the vice presidential race. The alliance of the scions of two authoritarian leaders compounded worries of human rights activists. Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte stuck to a battle cry of national unity during the campaign, even though their fathers’ presidencies opened some of the most turbulent divisions in the country’s history.

Election 2022: Groping claims roil Nebraska governor primary

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Republicans are set to nominate a candidate for governor in a primary race that's turned bitter. That contest has been upended in recent weeks after a leading candidate endorsed by Donald Trump was accused of groping at least eight women over the last few years. The candidate, businessman and cattle breeder Charles Herbster, denies those allegations. The GOP primary to replace Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts features eight other candidates. Joining Nebraska with its own primaries on Tuesday is West Virginia, where a congressional race between two GOP incumbents will provide another measure of the former president’s sway with voters.

New life, new struggles: Afghans still adjusting to US

WASHINGTON (AP) — For many of the Afghans evacuated to the United States last August, their journey remains very much a work in progress. They face a future filled with uncertainty and anxiety. Refugees say in interviews with The Associated Press that they are grateful to the U.S. for rescuing them and family members. Some refugees had faced possible reprisals for working with the Afghan government or American forces during the long war with the Taliban. But they say they often struggle to gain a foothold in a new land. They strain to pay their bills and to figure out how to apply for asylum.

S. Korea’s new leader offers support if North denuclearizes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s new president says he’ll present “an audacious plan” to improve North Korea’s economy if it denuclearizes. Yoon Suk Yeol made the offer during a speech at his inauguration ceremony in Seoul on Tuesday. Yoon says the door to dialogue will be open to resolve North Korean nuclear threats. He says his government will be ready to work with the international community to present a plan that will significantly strengthen North Korea’s economy and improve its citizens’ livelihoods. But North Korea has previously rejected similar offers to provide incentives linked to progress in its denuclearization. Domestically, Yoon vowed to spur economic growth, which he said would heal much of the country’s social problems.

Fugitive inmate captured after manhunt, ex-jail officer dead

Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The two fugitives were caught Monday in Evansville, Indiana, after U.S. Marshals pursued their vehicle and then crashed into it. Officials say Casey White surrendered and Vicky White shot herself, and was taken to a hospital. The two are not related. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear said White died from her injuries. The arrests ended a nationwide manhunt that began April 29.

Trump's clout factors into US House races in W.Va., Nebraska

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Roads, bridges and former President Donald Trump will be on West Virginia and Nebraska voters’ minds as they choose candidates in primary elections for Congress. In West Virginia, incumbent congressmen who have taken dramatically different approaches to their time in office are in competition after West Virginia lost a congressional seat after the 2020 census. Trump-backed Alex Mooney is a self-proclaimed “conservative fighter” who is unwilling to compromise with Democrats on any issue. David McKinley voted for President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill to bring $6 billion to West Virginia. They are competing in the state's 2nd Congressional District.

Rare cases of COVID returning pose questions for Pfizer pill

WASHINGTON (AP) — A small number of COVID-19 patients are relapsing after taking Pfizer's antiviral pill, raising questions about the drug at the center of the U.S. response effort. Paxlovid has become the go-to option against COVID-19 because of its at-home convenience and impressive results in heading off severe disease. The U.S. government has spent more than $10 billion to purchase enough pills for 20 million people. But doctors have begun reporting cases of patients who see their symptoms return several days after treatment. It's one of several questions about how the drug is holding up against a changing virus. Pfizer mainly studied the drug in unvaccinated patients during the delta wave. But most Americans now have had at least one shot as omicron variants dominate the outbreak.

Bodies found in Lake Mead renew interest in Vegas mob lore

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas is being flooded with lore about organized crime after a second set of human remains emerged within a week from the depths of Lake Mead. The drought-stricken Colorado River reservoir is just a 30-minute drive from the notoriously mob-founded Strip. Former Mayor Oscar Goodman represented mob figures as a lawyer. He said Monday that there’s no telling what they’ll find in Lake Mead. Two paddle boarders from Henderson found bones Saturday on a newly surfaced sand bar. A week earlier, boaters spotted the decomposed body of a man in a rusted barrel. A University of Nevada, Las Vegas history professor says he'd bet that more bodies will be found as the lake level drops.

Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

A new report says there's nearly a 50-50 chance that world will hit a key warming threshold in the next five years. Monday's World Meteorological Organization forecast says there's a 48% chance that globe will temporarily hit 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times by the end of 2026. The 2015 Paris climate agreement set a goal of not exceeding that temperature level on a long-term average and climate scientists have detailed a host of dangers that worsen after that level of warming. The forecast also gives a 93% chance that sometime in the next five years, Earth will set a new record for the hottest year.

