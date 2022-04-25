AP News Summary at 1:24 a.m. EDT

US promises new aid to Ukraine in fight against Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Top American officials promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hundreds of millions of dollars in new aid in the highest-level U.S. visit to Ukraine since the start of Russian invasion two months earlier. In meetings with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said United States would provide more than $300 million in foreign military financing and had approved a $165 million sale of ammunition for Ukraine’s war effort. The pledges came Sunday, the 60th day since the start of the invasion, as Ukraine pressed the West for more powerful weapons against Russia’s campaign.

In Kyiv, Blinken and Austin announce aid, diplomatic surge

NEAR THE POLISH-UKRAINIAN BORDER (AP) — The Biden administration has unveiled new U.S. military assistance and a diplomatic surge for Ukraine as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin completed a secrecy-shrouded visit to the capital of Kyiv. Blinken and Austin informed Ukraine's president of a more than $300 million package of foreign military financing and a $165 million sale of ammunition. They also said President Joe Biden would announce his pick for a U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and that American diplomats who left ahead of Russia's invasion in February would start returning to the country this coming week.

To Europe's relief, France's Macron wins but far-right gains

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has comfortably won reelection to a second term. His victory Sunday triggered waves of relief among allies that France won’t abruptly shift course in the midst of a war in Ukraine from European and NATO efforts to punish and contain Russia. Macron's far-right rival, Marine Le Pen, has conceded defeat but she raised her game in this runoff, with her best-ever showing. The French presidential race has been overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and a surge in French support for extremist ideas. Macron is the first French leader in 20 years to win reelection. Macron still faces a battle to keep his parliamentary majority in France's legislative election in June.

Analysis: Loss is victory for far-right in France's election

PARIS (AP) — One of the headlines from the presidential election in France is that the far-right has come out of the cold and gone mainstream. Far-right populist candidate Marine Le Pen didn't win. But she edged another step closer on her third attempt at the presidency — snatching a victory of sorts from her defeat to reelected President Emmanuel Macron. With just over 40% of the vote, unprecedented for her, Le Pen’s anti-foreigner, anti-system politics of disgruntlement are now more entrenched than ever in the psyche, thinking and political landscape of France. The country escaped a political, social and economic earthquake by not voting in Le Pen. Or perhaps just delayed one, should she choose to stand again in 2027.

AP-NORC poll: Many support Jackson court confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans approve than disapprove of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court as its first Black female justice, a new poll finds, but that support is politically lopsided. And a majority of Black Americans — but fewer white and Hispanic Americans — approve of her confirmation. Overall, 48% of Americans say they approve and 19% disapprove of Jackson’s confirmation to the high court according to the new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Jackson’s nomination fulfilled a campaign promise by President Joe Biden to name a Black woman to the court if given the opportunity.

Jurors reject array of defenses at Capitol riot trials

Juries have heard an array of defenses at the first trials for rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol. So far, all three juries to decide a Capitol riot case convicted each defendant of all charges. Retired New York City police officer Thomas Webster is the next to go on trial, with jury selection scheduled to begin Monday. Webster may have a novel defense of his own: He has claimed he was acting in self-defense when he tackled a police officer outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But a judge has described Webster as an instigator who should have known better given his professional experience.

Warren calls McCarthy a 'liar' and 'traitor' over Jan 6 tape

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is slamming Rep. Kevin McCarthy as a “liar and a traitor” over recordings that show the House Republican leader, despite his denials, placing responsibility on Donald Trump for the Capitol riot and suggesting Trump should resign. It’s unusually strong language to use against the House Republican leader, who's in line to become speaker if Republicans win control of the House in the November elections. But Warren’s statement reflects a swell of Democratic criticism against McCarthy. They point to McCarthy's recorded comments in January 2021 as proof that GOP lawmakers at the highest levels privately acknowledge Trump’s role at insurrection at the Capitol yet continue to defend him in public.

Australia commemorates war dead with few COVID restrictions

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australians are paying tribute to their war dead on Anzac Day largely free of pandemic restrictions for the first time since 2019. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed in Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that was the soldiers’ first combat of World War I. Monday was the first commemoration of casualties of all wars since both nations withdrew troops from Afghanistan last year. The service in Auckland, New Zealand, drew a smaller-than-usual crowd due to pandemic restrictions. There were no restrictions on numbers attending most Australian services.

China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions

BEIJING (AP) — China is promoting coal-fired power as the ruling Communist Party tries to revive a sluggish economy, prompting warnings that Beijing is setting back efforts to cut climate-changing carbon emissions from the biggest global source. News reports say official plans call for boosting coal production capacity by 300 million tons this year. That is equal to 7% of last year’s output of 4.1 billion tons. China is one of the biggest investors in wind and solar, but jittery leaders called for more coal-fired power after economic growth plunged and shortages caused blackouts and factory shutdowns. Russia’s attack on Ukraine added to anxiety that foreign oil and coal supplies might be disrupted.

Jon Stewart: Authoritarian governments a threat, not comedy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Comedian Jon Stewart says speculation about the future of comedy amid increased audience cultural sensitivity is ignoring a true and enduring threat: authoritarian governments around the world. Stewart made that observation Sunday night in Washington, D.C., as he accepted the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Stewart told the audience that “comedy doesn’t change the world, but it’s a bellwether,.” He also remarked that "when a society feels under threat, comedians are who gets sent away first.” Stewart set the modern template for mixing comedy and politics during his 16-year run hosting TV’s “The Daily Show.”

